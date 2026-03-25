'Nobody Wants This' Season 3: Your First Look Behind the Scenes!

Nobody Wants This is returning for season 3, and we have a first look behind the scenes of the new season! And thank goodness because Nobody Wants This season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger — one moment it looked like Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne (Kristen Bell) had broken up and the next they were sharing a kiss before the credits rolled. Well, we won't have to wait long to find out what happens next; Nobody Wants This season 3 is coming!

Here's everything you need to know about Nobody Wants This season 3, coming to Netflix soon.

Here's your first look at Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in 'Nobody Wants This' season 3. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) Netflix posted some brand new photos of Nobody Wants This season 3, showing off some new costumes, hangouts, and prep — and I'm obsessed. It's so clear that this cast loves each other and enjoys filming, and that chemistry totally comes through onscreen. I'm excited to see the new episodes!

Where can I watch Nobody Wants This season 3? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) Nobody Wants This season 3 is coming to Netflix. We don't have an official release date yet, but considering season 1 dropped in 2024 and season 2 dropped in 2025, there's a very good chance we could see the third season in 2026.

What is Nobody Wants This season 3 about? Erin Simkin/Netflix Well, after season 2's cliffhanger, Nobody Wants This season 3 will see the next phase of Noah and Joanne's relationship. Following the realization neither of them want to change, they need to figure out what a future together looks like.

Who's in the Nobody Wants This season 3 cast? Erin Simkin/Netflix All our favorites should be returning for Nobody Wants This season 3: Kristen Bell as Joanne

as Joanne Adam Brody as Noah

as Noah Justine Lupe as Morgan

as Morgan Timothy Simons as Sasha

as Sasha Sherry Cola as Ashley

as Ashley Jackie Tohn as Esther

as Esther Shiloh Bearman as Miriam

as Miriam Emily Arlook as Rebecca

as Rebecca Stephanie Faracy as Lynn

as Lynn Tovah Feldshuh as Bina

as Bina Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

How many episodes are in Nobody Wants This season 3? Nobody Wants This season 3 will probably have around 10 episodes like season 2. They'll be 30 minutes long. Here was the season 2 breakdown: Season 2, Episode 1 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 9 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 10 premiered on Netflix October 23, 2025

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