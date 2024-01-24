The 14 Best New TV Shows Coming In 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Once you've made your way through the Best TV Shows of 2023, it's time to get geared up for all the amazing television coming in 2024! Even though we're still awaiting dates for shows like The Last of Us season 2, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, and Wednesday season 2, there is still *plenty* to be excited about — and some of these amazing TV shows are already out! Here are all the upcoming TV premieres you need to know about.
Echo — On Disney Plus Now
Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios' Echo, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios.
Hawkeye's Alaqua Cox returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Maya Lopez — who's also the titular character of Echo. As Maya runs from Wilson Fisk and his criminal empire, she's forced to confront her family, her past, and all the trauma she's tried to forget.
Echo is available to stream on Disney+ now, and stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning, and Vincent D’Onofrio.
Death And Other Details — On Hulu Now
Image via Michael Desmond/Hulu
Imogene (Violett Beane) is ready for a relaxing vacation at sea. But when her trip takes a turn for the murderous — and a passenger on her ship winds up dead — she finds herself in the middle of murder mystery with a bunch of strangers and renowned detective Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin).
The first two episodes of Death and Other Details are available to stream on Hulu now. In addition to Violett Beane and Mandy Patinkin, we'll see Linda Edmond, Hugo Diego Garcia, Rahul Kohli, Lauren Patten, Pardis Saremi, and Angela Zhou.
The Bachelor Season 28 — On ABC Every Monday
Image via ABC
I'm more than ready for the annual dose of Bachelor drama, and turns out, there might be more drama than ever this season. Two of the contestants are actually sisters! I have no idea how that's going to play out, but I can't wait to see how the whole season unfolds.
New episodes of Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor will air on ABC every Monday.
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 — On Bravo January 30
Image via NBCU / Bravo
We never *really* know what's going to happen on Vanderpump Rules but it looks like we're going to get more drama than ever before. Schwartz kissed Scheana...but is also in a love triangle with Katie?! And somehow, after season 10, we're supposed to care that Rachel broke Sandoval's heart?
Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo January 11 and we'll see Tom Sandoval, Ariana Maddix, Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz.
Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans — On Hulu February 1
Image via Pari Dukovic/FX
As the title suggests, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans is all about the real-life feud between Truman Capote and the women he was surrounded by after his scathing exposé La Côte Basque, 1965. Like all good New York City, socialite series (hello Gossip Girl!) I hope there's going to be a lot of money, sex, and drama.
Feud will be streaming on Hulu February 1 and stars Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Treat Williams, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane, Molly Ringwald, Calista Flockhart, and Demi Moore.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith — On Prime Video February 2
Image via David Lee/Prime Video
Mr. & Mrs. Smith isn't your average rom-com, especially since the couple in question are two spies brought together by a mysterious agency. The more challenges they face, and the more their relationship is strained, John and Jane have to fight against all odds to stay together.
You can stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video February 2. We'll see Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura.
One Day — On Netflix February 8
Image via Ludovic Robert/Netflix
Emma and Dexter meet on July 15th, 1988, the same night they graduate, and decide to go their separate ways after spending the night getting to know each other. But as they part, they agree on one thing: that they'll meet up on every July 15th from here on out.
One Day drops on Netflix February 8 and stars Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Essie Davis, Amber Grappy, Tim McInnerny, Joely Richardson, Toby Stephens, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jonny Weldon.
Love Is Blind Season 6 — On Netflix February 14
Image via Netflix
Get those Golden Goblets ready because this Valentine's Day, we're watching the new season of Love Is Blind! The drama — and the love — are hotter than ever, and not only will we get to enjoy season 6, but the show's already been renewed for season 7, too.
Love Is Blind Season 6 premieres on Netflix on February 14.
Palm Royale — On Apple TV+ March 10
Image via Apple TV+
In this summery show, Maxine (Kristen Wiig) wants nothing more than to break into Palm Beach high society. Her journey to get to the top is full of colorful characters, memorable hijinks, and one question above all else: how much is she actually willing to give up?
You can watch Palm Royale on Apple TV+ on March 10. The show stars Kristen Wiig, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney. Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett will also guest star!
We Were The Lucky Ones — On Hulu March 28
Image via Hulu
This family drama follows the real-life Kurcs, a Polish family that was separated after the Nazi invasion of 1939. While each family member finds themselves in drastically different situations, they all hold onto hope that they'll be reunited.
We Were The Lucky Ones premieres March 28 on Hulu, and stars Joey King, Logan Lerman, Lior Ashkenazi, Robin Weigert, Amit Rahav, Michael Aloni, Eva Feiler, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Moran Rosenblatt, Sam Woolf, and Hadas Yaron.
Bridgerton Season 3 — On Netflix May 16
Image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
Friends-to-lovers fans, it's finally our turn to shine!! Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (affectionately referred to as "Polin"), and while that is, admittedly, the thing I'm most excited for, I also *need* to know if Penelope and Eloise are going to patch up their friendship — and how long it's going to take Colin to find out Penelope is Lady Featherington.
Part one of Bridgerton season 3 drops on Netflix May 16, and stars Luke Newton, Nicola Caughlin, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Simone Ashley, and Jonathan Bailey.
Wizards Of Waverly Place — Coming In 2024
Image via Disney Channel
In the Wizards of Waverly Place revival, Justin is living a life without magic, until a young wizard named Billie tells him the future of the wizard world is at stake, and it's up to Justin to help her.
Wizards of Waverly Place is coming in 2024, and stars Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Mimi Gianopulos, and Alkaio Thiele.
The Bear Season 3 — Coming In 2024
Image via FX/YouTube
There's one question on everyone's mind after The Bear season 2: how is Carmy getting out of the freezer? (However, admittedly, the question on *my* mind is whether Carmy and Sydney are endgame because HELLO). Jeremy Allen White has gone on the record saying The Bear season 3 will bring the characters back to the kitchen environment we loved in season 1.
The Bear season 3 is coming to FX in 2024. We'll see Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.
Vanderpump Villa — Coming In 2024
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
If you didn't think anything could top Vanderpump Rules, you haven't seen anything yet! Vanderpump Villa follows all the staff that Lisa Vanderpump hand picks for her French villa as they spend basically every waking moment together, navigating the needs of their high-class guests.
Vanderpump Rules will premiere in 2024, and we're expecting a whole new cast to join Lisa Vanderpump.
