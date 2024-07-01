'My Lady Jane' Stars Edward Bluemel & Emily Bader Spilled On The Scenes That Made Them LOL
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Pretending to be sick to get out of something is a tale as old as time according to Prime Video's My Lady Jane. At the end of the new TV show's pilot, Emily Bader's Jane Grey fakes an illness to get out of her arranged marriage (a move that is honestly inspiring). So, naturally, when I talked to the cast at the 2024 Tribeca Festival, I immediately asked about when they had faked an illness.
"You know what," Edward Bluemel says. "One I did [pretend to be sick] to get out of an audition that I just really, really knew I wasn't gonna get and was too scared [to try] — a moment of cowardice, if you will."
Emily Bader also weighed in, admitting that when she was younger, "there could have been some nurse visits without proper cause back in elementary...high school...all the schools."
"But look, school's tough," she jokes. "Being Queen? Getting married? Tougher. But we all got our struggles."
One particular struggle for both Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel during My Lady Jane was getting through their scenes without laughing. There are so many witty one-liners and quippy conversations that had me LOL'ing, and there's one costar both leads admit made them laugh more than others: Rob Brydon.
"I was, like, fully laughing in most of the takes," Edward says of working with his onscreen dad. "He's an amazing comedic actor, he's an improviser, he will constantly do things slightly differently, he'll constantly mess with the script. He had us all laughing and being very, very unprofessional while trying to get through quite serious scenes."
"He is so brilliant," Emily says. "He's hard to do a scene [with] cause he's really funny."
