Your Weekly Horoscope For July 22-28 Is Full Of Good Vibes & Creative Sparks
Lumi Pelinku is a New York City Soul-Centered Astrologer and Transformation Life Coach. Her unique approach seamlessly intertwines intuitive astrology, transformational life coaching, and energy healing to guide clients through unraveling stuck and outmoded life narratives.
With an innate ability to delve into the layers of the client's psyche through astrology, she empowers individuals to navigate stagnant patterns in relationships, careers, and life direction. She aims to help those seeking to break free from the constraints of outdated stories, leading people toward self-love, acceptance, and empowerment.
The impact of Lumi's astrological insights extends beyond individual sessions. She is a resident astrologer for Brit+Co and has been featured in prominent press and publications such as DailyOM, Seventeen, Mind Body Green, Paper Magazine, Well+Good, Brides, Observer, and more.
We have made it to Leo Season! As we rise above the emotive waters of Cancer season, the mist begins to clear. Did you feel a pulling in your heartstrings and a desire to get to the bottom of what has been left in limbo? The good news is that the Sun in Leo highlights your true passion and gumption. It will also extend a positive outlook in your life no matter what – but bravery is a must. This is your moment to step forward and realize your dreams. With all this said, let’s see what is in store for your zodiac sign this week!
Your Weekly Horoscope Themes For July 22-28
Mariam Antadze/Pexels
We kick off this week with Leo Season on July 22. You will be smiling and feel positive and hopeful these next few weeks. Also, there can be periods of grandiosity or indulgence. Be mindful and measure your actions. Love and relationships will enter a new phase, such as fiery exchanges, grand gestures, and drama. The key to working with this solar season is to explore your creative side and approach life and love with pure intention, like a child. Shifting your mindset and factoring in integrity will radiate support in areas of interest.
Pride can be a major setback. Balancing this out will require you to glow up and genuinely cater to your dreams.
Speaking of balance, your will is tested on July 23 with the Sun-Pluto opposition, prompting you to accept your need to change your ways. This celestial event will enable you to realize your capabilities as you learn how to let go of the outmoded in your life story.
Make this your cosmic mantra. I attract peace as I accept and release the past.
The messenger planet, Mercury, phases into Virgo, its natural expression on July 25. Our thinking and process of getting things done will be methodical and sensible. Being overly analytical and critical can be a sticking point, potentially leading to work conflicts or delays. Luckily, you will have a sound mindset and focus with the Sun-Mars sextile also occurring on this day. Get ready and know that the Universe will hold space and support your dreams. All it takes is belief and to take your first step.
Learn to trust in the process and take this opportunity to complete or review future tasks before Mercury retrograde begins next month.
Chiron retrograde begins on July 26 and will complete its backspin motion until December 29. Anytime a retrograde occurs for any planet or asteroid, you need review and reflection. In the sign of Aries, the asteroid Chiron prompts us to evaluate our ability to take ownership and lead.
For any past unresolved issues, Chiron retrograde extends the chance for you to heal and rebuild your confidence.
Key Dates For Your July Weekly Horoscope
Eugenia Remark/Pexels
- 7/22 Sun enters Leo
- 7/23 Sun opposes Pluto
- 7/25 Mercury enters Virgo, Sun sextile Mars
- 7/26 Chiron Retrograde
Read Your Sun, Moon, And Rising Signs For Your Weekly Horoscope July 22-28
Mariam Antadze/Pexels
Aries (March 21 – April 19)
Focus on creativity and passion for life this week, Aries. As the Sun enters Leo, it's an excellent time to showcase your talents and enthusiastically pursue your dreams. However, on Tuesday, be mindful of power dynamics in friendships or group settings with the Sun-Pluto opposition. Diplomacy will be vital in navigating any potential conflicts. Utilize this energy for productivity with networks. By Thursday, the stickiness at work clears up as Mercury's move into Virgo powers up your efficiency and helps you excel in daily tasks and organization. Reorganize your workspace or daily environment for a better flow. The Sun-Mars sextile boosts your energy levels, particularly in collaborative projects. Balance your personal goals with teamwork for optimal results this week.
Taurus (April 20 – May 20)
Home is where the heart is, Taurus. The Sun entering Leo will inspire you to create a harmonious home environment and connect with your loved ones this week. Tuesday's Sun-Pluto opposition may present challenges in your career or public life, encouraging you to stay rooted in your beliefs. Thursday brings Mercury into Virgo, enhancing your creativity and practicality, making it an ideal time for artistic endeavors or to rekindle the fires in your romantic life. The Sun-Mars energizes your financial sector, motivating you to take proactive steps towards economic stability. Focus on balancing your personal and professional life while leveraging your creative strengths for success.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
As the social butterfly of the zodiac, you will thrive in this department this week, Gemini. As Leo Season begins, your focus sharpens on communication and intellectual pursuits. Engage in stimulating conversations and explore new ideas with curiosity and enthusiasm. Tuesday's Sun-Pluto opposition may challenge your beliefs or delay travel plans. Rethink your priorities and work toward your dream—avoid being a wallflower. Thursday presents Mercury entering Virgo, boosting your analytical abilities and attention to detail, which is beneficial for effectively organizing your thoughts and daily routines. The Sun-Mars sextile supports your assertiveness and energy, empowering you to pursue personal goals with determination. Focus on the end goal to keep your momentum going. You got this!
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
This week calls for strengthening your financial stability and reinforcing your self-worth, Cancer. As the Sun enters Leo, assess your investments and values. The Sun-Pluto opposition on Tuesday may bring power struggles in shared resources or intimate relationships to light, encouraging you to investigate further to help improve your long-term plans. Thursday brings Mercury into Virgo, motivating you to express your ideas clearly while inspiring you to refine your skill set. The Sun-Mars sextile gets things moving with your home and family life, as it will help you reach steady progression. This week, prioritize clear communication and emotional balance, Cancer, for successful outcomes in both personal and financial realms.
Ogo Johnson/Pexels
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
The spotlights on you, Leo, as the Sun enters your sign this week! This is your time to be comfortable in expressing your individuality. Tuesday's Sun-Pluto opposition creates lessons involving cooperation in your partnerships or close relationships and urges you to find harmony while respecting mutual needs. Thursday enhances your focus on practical matters and financial stability as Mercury enters Virgo. You will have a laser focus on what must be done to attract success in your professional endeavors. The Sun-Mars sextile highlights your social connections and group activities, inspiring you to take the lead. Wear your crown proudly, step up, and make it happen, Leo. We are rooting for you!
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Peace and serenity can be found in your waking life as you remain still, Virgo. This week begins with introspection and spiritual renewal as the Sun enters Leo, prompting you to reflect on your personal growth and achievements. Tuesday's Sun-Pluto opposition may test your workplace dynamics or reveal hidden tensions, encouraging you to stay grounded and diplomatic in handling challenges. Mercury entering your sign on Thursday enhances your communication skills and intellectual pursuits, which is beneficial for organizing your thoughts and planning effectively. The Sun-Mars sextile supports your career ambitions and leadership roles, empowering you to showcase your gifts and take the initiative professionally.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Your friends reflect who you are, Libra. As the Sun enters Leo this week, focus on strengthening friendships and engaging in community activities. Connect with like-minded individuals and pursue collective goals with enthusiasm. Tuesday's Sun-Pluto opposition may challenge your creative projects or romantic relationships, urging you to find a balance between passion and compromise. Thursday brings Mercury into Virgo, enhancing your intuition and introspection, making it an ideal time for spiritual practices or charitable endeavors. The Sun-Mars sextile ignites your thirst for knowledge and adventure, inspiring you to explore new horizons intellectually or through travel. Step out of your comfort zone.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
What is your legacy, Scorpio? Leo season begins with you questioning your purpose and life's work. Take charge of your ambitions and strive for recognition in your professional endeavors. Truthfulness is the key to success. Tuesday's Sun-Pluto opposition may stir tensions in your family dynamics or home life, encouraging you to balance work commitments with personal responsibilities. Thursday sees Mercury entering Virgo, enhancing your influence within friendships and group activities, aiding you in effective teamwork and collaborative efforts. The Sun-Mars sextile intensifies your desires and investments, motivating you to shift your mindset regarding security. Whatever has been weighing you down lately will be released this week.
Dupe/Spencer Wirkkala
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
You are reaching your prime, Sagittarius! With the Sun entering Leo this week, you will experience a feeling of renewal and momentum in changing your storyline. Engage in a new field of study or take a class. The inspiration will flow. Tuesday's Sun-Pluto opposition may challenge your beliefs or communication style, urging you to seek clarity and understanding in conflicts. Reflective listening and observation create peaceful interactions. Mercury entering Virgo on Thursday ignites your capabilities to take the lead with your long-term plans. Speaking with superiors or launching your passion project leads to success. The Sun-Mars sextile attracts luck in your professional networks. Reach out or reconnect.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
This week sheds light on more profound matters, such as intimacy and vulnerability, Capricorn. Leo Season helps you revamp your connections while focusing on your shared resources (single or married). Tuesday's Sun-Pluto opposition may challenge your financial decisions or values, urging you to maintain balance and avoid control issues. Avoid major purchases and review your accumulated wealth. On Thursday, you are prompted to investigate ways to optimize your life spiritually and intellectually as Mercury enters Virgo. Engage with the higher mind and experience breakthroughs. The Sun-Mars sextile extends support to health and self-care rituals. Slow down and love yourself.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
Are you in love, Aquarius? As the Sun enters Leo this week, focus on your definition of love and commitment. Tuesday's Sun-Pluto opposition challenges your individuality or relationship dynamics, encouraging you to stay true to yourself while respecting others' perspectives. Thursday brings Mercury into Virgo, allowing you to intuitively connect with your loved ones and understand what needs to be done to build security in your life. Take matters into your own hands and trust yourself. The Sun-Mars sextile powers up your creativity and romantic pursuits, inspiring you to express yourself boldly or turn over a new leaf regarding your love story. You hold the key.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
Do you have a sound mind and sound body, Pisces? Leo season shifts the focus on your health and daily routines. The Sun-Pluto opposition on Tuesday illuminates unresolved issues within the subconscious realms. Work on your spiritual practices, clear your energy, and seek inner peace to avoid power struggles in personal interactions. Mercury entering Virgo on Thursday brings attention to your approach to relationships or partnerships. If you have been overextending lately, this is the starting point for understanding the importance of discernment. The Sun-Mars sextile energizes your domestic activities, motivating you to create a harmonious living space. Find your peace.
