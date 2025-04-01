Though plenty of beauty trends have come and gone, there are still a handful of makeup products that have stood the test of time. Though you might think these powders, foundations , lipsticks, and more lean pretty“old school,” tons of beauty fans still adore them for their ability to deliver the most stunning looks.

You might just want to give these classic makeup products a second chance after reading what makeup lovers say about their staying power!

Read on for 7 “old school” makeup products that are still total staples in today’s age.

Amazon 1. Airspun Loose Powder I remember this loose powder being one of the very first makeup products I ever tried after seeing it in my mom's makeup kit. It's super nostalgic for many other beauty fans – and no wonder, because it first launched in 1935! Formulated to have a "cloudlike softness" to it, this powder is ideal for setting foundation and concealer so your base stays in place.

Amazon “I used Coty Airspun loose powder for years," one Redditor wrote about it. "I don't use powder anymore, but I still take a fond look at it in the makeup aisle. The packaging is so retro and pretty. It always made me feel very 1950's movie star.” I will say that the main disconnect between this "old school" makeup product and today's beauty trends is that more and more brands tend to lean toward dewy, natural finishes rather than fully matte ones – this powder definitely delivers on the latter.

Amazon 2. L’Oreal Voluminous Mascara This mascara launched in 1990 and it was quick to become a favorite amongst beauty fans looking for long, full lashes. Claiming to give lashes the appearance of 5 times their natural thickness, this formula goes on super easy, thanks to the streamlined wand design.

Amazon This mascara has proved itself a mainstay in many makeup bags, and since its launch, L'Oreal's launched several different colors to play with. I myself am especially fond of the blue and purple mascaras if I just want to get a little playful with my makeup! "I have tried other mascaras in the past but I find this one is the best for me. I have been using it for years," one reviewer wrote on Amazon. "I now find it difficult to to buy at the drug stores so I order it through Amazon. It goes on easily, dries quickly and does not flake. I wear the burgundy because I have green eyes."

Amazon 3. Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick You probably recognized this one super quick. Clinique's Almost Lipstick in the shade Black Honey is renowned since it's said to be universally flattering and totally nails the natural look! Though it first hit the market in 1989, it's had an undeniable resurgence in the past couple years, further proving its iconic status.

Amazon “My grandmother took me to a Clinique counter when I was 13 and bought me a lipstick and some eyeshadow. I used them until they were gone," one Redditor reminisced. "The only Clinique item I've used since then is Black Honey, which is in my bathroom today.”

Ulta 4. Benetint Liquid Lip & Cheek Stain This beloved Benefit product hit shelves back in 1976, though it wasn't originally intended for use on the lips and cheeks. 👀 Benefit revealed that it was actually formulated for exotic dancers to use on their nipples to make them stand out!

Ulta Since its introduction, it's been a great pick to reach for to add a natural flush to the cheeks and make the lips a bit bolder. Benefit's launched several different shades over the years to join the OG "rose" one.

Amazon 5. Max Factor Panstik Foundation This "old school" makeup product was one of the first foundations that came in a convenient stick form. It launched in 1947, but you can still find it today! This creamy product is noticeably full-coverage and leaves a silky-matte finish once it's applied. A little truly goes a long way. “I grew up in the 90s and remember using the Max Factor Panstik makeup. I can still remember the scent," one Redditor wrote. "It was a really great product for its time and I used it like a concealer.” “I have this! What I like about it is it’s quick to apply when I don’t have the energy for liquid concealers," another Reddit user said. "The colour range isn’t impressive though.”

Amazon 6. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Hitting the market back in 1957, it didn't take long for the Lustrous Lipstick from Revlon to become a cult classic. Many shades that the company developed in the latter half of the 20th century are still around today – several makeup fans on Reddit mentioned shades like Cherries In The Snow, Toast Of New York, Wine With Everything, Fire And Ice, and Sandalwood Beige are still their absolute favorites! "Fire And Ice is one of my favourite lipsticks. It’s a wonderful bright corally red/pink..." one Redditor said. "It dates from the 50s. It’s quite nice to think I’m wearing the same colour as girls who were listening to Elvis.”

Amazon 7. C.O. Bigelow Rose Salve This might just be the most old school of all the "old school" makeup products mentioned here. This rosy skin salve was introduced way back in 1838 to heal dry, cracked skin in need of hydration – lips, face, hands, and body included. It's crafted the same way it was back in the 1800's, with rose extract to calm irritation, and lanolin, cotton seed, and jojoba oil to moisturize. The company also sells lavender, mint, and vanilla varieties in addition to the OG rose.

Amazon "I've been using C.O. Bigelow lavender salve for years and still love it. I rub it into my cuticles in the winter, spread the excess around my hands and top it with a layer of hand cream to seal it in," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "It works great to keep my skin from drying out and cracking and the lavender scent smells natural and not fake." "Love this product! Worth every penny," another Amazon user said. "Use it on my lips, face and hands. Softens and is non greasy. My all time favorite product in my beauty stash!"

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more beloved beauty products, from makeup to skincare!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.