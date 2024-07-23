How To Have The Best Weekend In Napa Valley, According To A Local
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Love good wine, luxe spas, and nature? Napa Valley, in the heart of California’s wine country, is the ultimate getaway for girl trips, couplemoons, and wellness escapes. It’s about a 1.5 hour drive from San Francisco or Oakland International, but it feels a world away from both of those cities and is much warmer in the summer. Think Tuscany meets Northern California: stunning landscapes, vineyards galore, sunrise balloon rides, and a dining and winery scene that will leave your bellies and hearts full.
What To Do In Napa Valley
Harvest season in the fall is spectacular – the vineyards actually change to rolling hills of red and gold – and it stays summer-warm through October/November. The weather is mild year-round, rarely dipping below 55-degree highs, with the best dry-heat summers and occasionally rainy winters.
Here is my three-day itinerary of my favorite places to take out-of-town guests. Cheers!
Where To Stay In Napa
You can find Airbnbs in the area, but The Archer Hotel is right in the heart of downtown and a mid-range option for the area. You can literally walk to everything from here, including Michelin-rated restaurants and tasting rooms. There's also an amazing rooftop bar and spa with private cabanas that have their own fireplaces. Grab a cocktail near the fire pits on a cooler night.
Day 1: Downtown Napa To Carneros Region
Napa Valley extends from Napa to Calistoga so I’m going to start with Napa, Napa, where I spend most of my time (I live in nearby Sonoma, but my S.O. lives in Napa). So many good places! The Napa River offers kayaking, SUP, and gondola rides and there are lovely walks and restaurants along it. You can pop by the French-inspired Angèle Restaurant – I love the vibe here, rustic, lively and always friendly serving comfort food with a French twist.
From Angèle and the Napa River walk, you can pop into the General Store for local goods, and then head over to First Street for indie boutiques, bookstores, and ofc wine!
Boon Fly Cafe, part of the luxe Carneros Resort and Spa, has one of the best brunches in town. It’s not downtown, but worth the 10-minute drive outside of it. For a picture-worthy spot, book a bubbles tasting at nearby Domaine Carneros, a breathtakingly beautiful Château in the Carneros region of Napa Valley. Art lovers might enjoy the art and nature walk at the indoor-outdoor Di Rosa Contemporary Art Museum across the street. Book a second tasting at Truchard Vineyards, a small, family-owned winery, also in the picturesque Carneros region.
Head back downtown for a delicious cocktail at Bitter Bar and seafood-rich Southern Italian fare at the charming Scala Osteria. If you prefer something a little more casual, head to Napa Yard, a beer garden-style restaurant with music, games, beer and cocktails, plus salads, burgers and cozy sides. Nearby are also the Oxbow Market, definitely worth a walk through and soft serve at Gott's, and CIA at Copia, the culinary institute that offers creative and inspiring food events to check out.
Day 2: Hwy 29: Yountville To St. Helena
Now we'll head to Highway 29 for a day of delightful food, wine, and adventure. First stop: Yountville, a posh tiny town perfect for strolling and biking. Get there on the early side for a fresh pastry at Chef Thomas Keller's Bouchon Bakery, just down the road from his famed restaurant The French Laundry, which was honored with three Michelin stars (a major splurge if you have the budget). Pastry-fueled, you can, if you'd like, rent an electric bike at Napa Valley Bikes to tour the wineries along the Hwy 29 bike path.
Next, take a snapshot in front of the iconic Welcome to Napa Valley sign near Oakville. Nearby, visit Oakville Grocery — a grocery store that first opened its doors in the 1870s, but is so much more. You can grab a gourmet picnic and eat out on the lawn, visit the adjacent Victorian, 1881 Napa, a history museum that combines a gallery of winemaking relics with DIY wine tasting of over 200 local wines. If you're hungry, order a delicious wood-fired pizza outside, and don't leave the grocery without a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie. My favorite!
Wineries dot Highway 29 like bakeries do in Paris, or pizza places in NYC. There are A LOT. Reservations are recommended during the high season. Some of my favorite ones to visit are Peju for its tasty wines, beautiful gardens and vineyard views from their terrace; Cakebread Cellars for delicious wine and food pairings and stunning grounds, and Quintessa, a gorgeous biodynamic estate, all in Rutherford on your way to St. Helena.
Hungry? Perfect timing. Wine-filled and happy, head over to Farmstead At Long Meadow Ranch in St. Helena for its American farmhouse restaurant, outdoor café, and general store for a unique and tasty Napa Valley experience. I love sitting out in the apple orchard. Dishes are made with ingredients from their farm, ranch, and vineyards.
After, head to Main Street and stroll St. Helena's charming shops, like Olivier for olive oil-based souvenirs and gifts. If you're up for a movie, check out the Cameo Cinema, one of the few single-screen movie theaters in the country.
Day 3: Silverado Trail To Calistoga
Your final day is spa day! (Feel free to make this your first or second day;). Silverado Trail is a beautiful 30-minute drive to Calistoga, known for its natural hot springs and wellness escapes. The wineries here are set in a more chill atmosphere (AKA fewer tourists) than Hwy 29. Clos du Val offers a lovely farmer’s market event with live music, bites, and local goods; Baldacci offers a wine and chocolate tasting; and Stag Leap Wine Cellars is credited with putting Napa Valley on the global wine map – though not to be confused with Stag's Leap Winery, another gem in the area.
But we are on our way to health and rejuvenation! Drive along the palm tree-lined drive to Indian Springs Calistoga. You can plan an overnight and access their Olympic-Sized mineral pool, or go for a spa treatment and hang at their very Zen Buddha pond. Sam’s Social Club Restaurant is a worthy eatery on the property. For a more budget-friendly escape, try Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs for a mud bath and mineral pools. You can also visit the Petrified Forest here, unearthed petrified redwood trees that date back to the Pliocene Epoch, 3.4 million years ago!
Grab dinner along the Napa River at the Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery, which offers live music in a beer garden setting with outdoor fire pits. Order the Country Paella, Calistoga’s spin on the classic Spanish seafood dish.
