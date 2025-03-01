Your March Horoscope is here...

Here's what the stars have in store!

Your “Bold” Weekly Horoscope For March 2-9 Gets Really Good For 8 Signs

weekly horoscope march 2
Brit + Co
Tina Arapkiles
By Tina ArapkilesMar 01, 2025
Tina Arapkiles
Contributing Writer
Tina began studying astrology 46 years ago. She was born with an intrinsic desire to make the world a better place, and after a career in environmental advocacy and raising two daughters, she has turned her passions to helping people through the ancient language of astrology. She offers astrology readings for individuals, couples, and families. With compassion, humor and wisdom gained through years of study and observation, she helps people understand and explore the mysteries of their experiences, gain valuable awareness of their innate character, and encourages everyone to manifest their best traits. She teaches astrology, and she's available for speaking engagements and workshops. She is a life member of OPA, the Organization for Professional Astrology and is a Certified Astrologer with Debra Silverman’s Applied Astrology technique. She says, “I look to the movements of the planets to help give meaning to life, as an alternative to the disenchanted worldview of modern times and to help guide others using ancient archetypes and contemporary language.”
It's another week, so time to dive into another batch of horoscopes! I write these horoscopes, not to predict the future, but to highlight opportunities presented by the moving planets, helping us align our lives with our highest potential. We have free will, and each person can activate these energies in their own unique way. Still, your weekly horoscope can help be a guiding light for your day-to-day choices.

This week, we have the chance to take bold actions that align with our deepest desires. Reflect on what you truly want, how you wish to live, and summon the courage to pursue your dreams. It’s also a good time for honest self-evaluation — consider what has held you back and how you can overcome self-imposed limitations.

Scroll to see your weekly horoscope for March 2-9, 2025!

clovers

Anna Shvets

On March 2, Venus, the planet of love and values, goes retrograde until April 13. It begins in Aries, moves back into Pisces on March 29, and turns direct in Aries again on May 1. As the northern hemisphere inches toward spring, embrace Aries’ energy — the same force that allows tulips to break through frozen ground and flowers to bloom from dormant branches. Each morning, visualize the vitality of spring as motivation to step beyond your comfort zone.

On March 3, Mercury, the planet of communication and learning, follows Venus into Aries. We may find ourselves reacting impulsively, craving instant results. The best way to use this energy is to streamline communication — speak wisely, concisely, and clearly. Stay physically active to keep this fiery energy flowing in a positive direction. If frustration arises, take a walk, cool down, and then plan your next move.

With both Mercury and Venus in Aries, we can accomplish a great deal — just be sure to channel your energy wisely for the greatest good. On March 5, Mercury forms a sextile with Pluto, drawing us toward deep conversations, mysteries, and intellectual pursuits like psychology or astrology. This is a powerful time to combine intellect and intuition to gain insight into complex or perplexing issues.

This week’s planetary shifts encourage bold action, honest self-reflection, and meaningful communication. Tap into Aries’ dynamic energy to push past limitations and embrace new opportunities with confidence. Use this time wisely, and remember — your choices shape your destiny.

For deeper insights into these and other transits affect you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a Natal Reading.

​Read Your Sun and Rising Signs

aries weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Use your natural charm to your advantage. Take time to develop and articulate your ideas, then present them boldly with confidence. However, avoid being dogmatic — engage in conversations to refine and expand your vision. Stay true to yourself, but if you’re thinking of updating your image, be bold and embrace a fresh, creative version of yourself.

taurus weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Pace yourself this week. You may feel drawn to retreat and recharge while also wanting to help others. Balance self-care with compassion — set boundaries to ensure you have enough energy for both. If your reserves are low, prioritize yourself first. Progress may be slow, but patience will pay off in the long run.

gemini weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Engage with your community and collaborate on causes that inspire you. Innovative partnerships are favored, so stay open to unique perspectives. Hone your message — be clear and concise. Meaningful connections are likely, offering hope and inspiration. Support your group, but don’t neglect your own needs.

cancer weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Strategic planning and honest communication are key this week. Conversations with superiors may lead to expanded roles or refined responsibilities. If you’re in a leadership position, engage your team to improve workflow and maximize collective strengths. Keep your vision broad but ensure your plan is detailed and practical.

leo weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

A thirst for knowledge and new experiences dominates your week. Keep your mind clear and let both intellect and intuition guide you. This is a great time for personal growth — embrace curiosity, explore new ways of thinking, and boldly expand your horizons with an open mind and heart.

virgo weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Superficial conversations won’t satisfy you this week — you crave depth. If you’re in a relationship, nurture profound emotional connections. If single, seek out meaningful interactions within your community. If unresolved issues surface, address them courageously. Practice self-compassion and extend that kindness to others.

libra weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Communication takes center stage, especially with loved ones. Your desire for harmony is strong, but ensure authenticity guides your interactions. In professional settings, negotiations are favored — aim for long-term agreements that benefit all parties. Acknowledge your contributions while maintaining a balanced perspective.

scorpio weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You excel at detailed analysis this week, but balance logic with emotional intelligence. Empathy will be essential in all interactions. You’ll be productive and organized — just remember to promote camaraderie within your team. Be mindful of extremes; schedule time for relaxation and practice moderation in all aspects of life.

sagittarius weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Creative expression is highlighted. Share your thoughts to foster deeper connections. Follow your curiosity and carve out time to explore new ideas. Embrace your artistic side and approach life with playful enthusiasm. Whether through art, learning, or joyful experiences, prioritize self-discovery and creative freedom.

capricorn weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Your home and family take precedence. Strengthen relationships through clear, compassionate communication. If misunderstandings arise, address them with active listening and kindness. This is also a great time to host a gathering — friends may seek solace in your welcoming presence and cozy home. Welcome unexpected visitors.

aquarius weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

New intellectual insights may challenge your assumptions. Stay open-minded and embrace fresh perspectives. Encounters with others may bring energy and excitement — ride the wave of spontaneity. Growth happens in the journey, not just the destination, so be flexible and enjoy the ride.

pisces weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Focus on security and stability, particularly in alignment with your values. If making major decisions, ensure they reflect your ethical and moral beliefs. Financial matters are key — consider long-term value over instant gratification. While you may be drawn to beauty and luxury, be discerning in your choices.

For more insights on how these and other planetary transit impact you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a personalized reading.

Looking for more astrology advice? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!

