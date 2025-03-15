It's yet another week, bringing us to the halfway mark of March, the rejuvenating Spring Equinox, and Aries season! Every zodiac sign is in for their own unique experience, and I'm here to break it down for you. From Aries to Aquarius, here's what your sign can expect for the week ahead in your horoscope, according to the stars!

Scroll to see your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 16-23!

Júlia Lafulla The Sun enters Aries on March 20, marking the start of the astrological New Year. The Spring Equinox is a time of hope and renewal, as flowers break through the frozen ground and the days grow progressively longer. Embrace the promise of spring and consciously uplift your spirit in the week ahead. The Sun forms several beneficial aspects with other planets this week, encouraging us to explore deeply, appreciate beauty, and live with purpose and meaning. On March 19, the Sun and Neptune align in the final degrees of Pisces, offering an opportunity to connect with our higher selves, recognize the unity of all things, and experience unconditional love. This ethereal energy is fleeting yet lingers for a few days. On March 22, the Sun conjoins Venus, the planet of earthly love, helping us rise above petty disagreements and focus on expressing and receiving love.

Natalie Davis In the midst of the Sun’s movements, Venus forms a beneficial sextile to Pluto on March 21. This is the time to deepen connections with loved ones. Seek and share experiences that strengthen and make sacred your relationships. Two days later, the Sun sextiles Pluto, bringing heightened focus, ambition, and determination to create meaningful change. Be mindful of obsessive tendencies and use this powerful energy to break bad habits and establish beneficial ones. For a deeper and more personalized look at how these and other transits affect you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a Natal Reading.

Brit + Co Read Your Sun & Rising Sign For Your Weekly Horoscope! Aries (March 21 – April 19) This is your time of year! Use the supportive aspects between the Sun, Neptune, Pluto, and Venus to begin the astrological New Year with love and cosmic abundance. Express your feelings through grand gestures and experience the uplifting energy of profound connections. Take time to communicate with loved ones and show them how much you value your relationships.

Brit + Co Taurus (April 20 – May 20) You will benefit greatly from introspection, meditation, or prayer. This spiritual influence can illuminate hidden aspects of your psyche if you are willing to face them honestly. Don’t just focus on perceived shortcomings; acknowledge how far you’ve come. Present yourself to the world with the confidence of an evolving soul.

Brit + Co Gemini (May 21 – June 20) This social week is perfect for group activities and communal experiences. You may find yourself idealizing a more harmonious, cooperative future. Act on your desires to nurture meaningful connections. Your friendships remind you that together, we accomplish more. Express your authentic self and engage in vibrant exchanges of ideas. Keep an open mind and a receptive heart.

Brit + Co Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Pay attention this week to clues about your place in the world. Reflect on your career path and self-expression. Seek guidance from mentors or respected figures. Engage in deep conversations, but stay grounded as you explore new perspectives. Channel your intensity into transforming the mundane into something sacred.

Brit + Co Leo (July 23 – August 22) This is a time for adventure and self-discovery. Be open to new experiences and unexpected opportunities. Release limiting beliefs and pursue your interests with passion and curiosity. Whether through travel, learning, or creativity, seek out experiences that inspire and elevate you. Approach life with boldness and a full heart.

Brit + Co Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Therapeutic and introspective work will be transformative this week. Whether through professional therapy or personal reflection, embrace any opportunity for growth. Change takes effort, but the rewards are profound. Establish order in your surroundings to create a calm and receptive mind. Let your home be a sanctuary that nurtures your well-being.

Brit + Co Libra (September 23 – October 22) This week calls for balance in your relationships. Practice compassion and empathy, but do not sacrifice your own needs to keep the peace. Assert yourself with confidence while respecting others. Seek mutual understanding and fairness. If single, focus on self-love and speak to yourself with the same kindness you offer others. Heal unresolved emotional wounds through honest conversations.

Brit + Co Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Are you using your time wisely? Take stock of your daily routines and see where you can be more efficient. Avoid excessive screen time and unnecessary distractions. This is a great week to establish new habits that support your well-being. Welcome the changes that come with the arrival of spring and embrace personal growth.

Brit + Co Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Make joy a priority in your daily life. Be mindful of how you express yourself to others. While it’s important to stay realistic, avoid slipping into negativity. Your natural optimism is vital for your own peace of mind and can inspire those around you. Balance responsibilities with creativity and fun. Infuse your daily life with enthusiasm and find ways to uplift yourself and others.

Brit + Co Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Your home is your sanctuary. Cultivate a peaceful environment and invite loved ones to share in your space. Strengthen your foundation with care and attention to your inner world. Reflect on what brings you comfort, and surround yourself with people and possessions that nurture your soul. Reflect on how your ancestors emerged from their struggles. Profound ancestral healing is available. Express gratitude for what you have and cherish the love that surrounds you.

Brit + Co Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) This week, focus on clear and intentional communication. Practice active listening and recognize that not everyone processes information as quickly as you do. You’ll have many great ideas—make sure to express them in ways that others can understand and appreciate. Be patient and strive to foster meaningful connections in your immediate environment.

Brit + Co Pisces (February 19 – March 20) As the Sun spends its last week in your sign, take this time to deepen your commitment to your values. Material possessions may hold increased significance. Reflect on your spending habits—are you using them to fill an emotional void? Your finances will be a key focus this week. Seek sound advice and examine how your relationship with money aligns with your long-term goals and sense of security.

