Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo

Here's what the stars have in store!

Your Weekly Horoscope For March 16-23 Is "Powerful" For These 4 Signs!

weekly horoscope march 16
Brit + Co
Tina Arapkiles
By Tina ArapkilesMar 15, 2025
Tina Arapkiles
Contributing Writer
Tina began studying astrology 46 years ago. She was born with an intrinsic desire to make the world a better place, and after a career in environmental advocacy and raising two daughters, she has turned her passions to helping people through the ancient language of astrology. She offers astrology readings for individuals, couples, and families. With compassion, humor and wisdom gained through years of study and observation, she helps people understand and explore the mysteries of their experiences, gain valuable awareness of their innate character, and encourages everyone to manifest their best traits. She teaches astrology, and she's available for speaking engagements and workshops. She is a life member of OPA, the Organization for Professional Astrology and is a Certified Astrologer with Debra Silverman’s Applied Astrology technique. She says, “I look to the movements of the planets to help give meaning to life, as an alternative to the disenchanted worldview of modern times and to help guide others using ancient archetypes and contemporary language.”
See Full Bio

It's yet another week, bringing us to the halfway mark of March, the rejuvenating Spring Equinox, and Aries season! Every zodiac sign is in for their own unique experience, and I'm here to break it down for you. From Aries to Aquarius, here's what your sign can expect for the week ahead in your horoscope, according to the stars!

Scroll to see your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 16-23!

woman holding a bouquet of pink flowers

Júlia Lafulla

The Sun enters Aries on March 20, marking the start of the astrological New Year. The Spring Equinox is a time of hope and renewal, as flowers break through the frozen ground and the days grow progressively longer. Embrace the promise of spring and consciously uplift your spirit in the week ahead.

The Sun forms several beneficial aspects with other planets this week, encouraging us to explore deeply, appreciate beauty, and live with purpose and meaning.

On March 19, the Sun and Neptune align in the final degrees of Pisces, offering an opportunity to connect with our higher selves, recognize the unity of all things, and experience unconditional love. This ethereal energy is fleeting yet lingers for a few days. On March 22, the Sun conjoins Venus, the planet of earthly love, helping us rise above petty disagreements and focus on expressing and receiving love.

woman reading a book about palm beach

Natalie Davis

In the midst of the Sun’s movements, Venus forms a beneficial sextile to Pluto on March 21. This is the time to deepen connections with loved ones. Seek and share experiences that strengthen and make sacred your relationships.

Two days later, the Sun sextiles Pluto, bringing heightened focus, ambition, and determination to create meaningful change. Be mindful of obsessive tendencies and use this powerful energy to break bad habits and establish beneficial ones.

For a deeper and more personalized look at how these and other transits affect you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a Natal Reading.

aries weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Read Your Sun & Rising Sign For Your Weekly Horoscope!

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This is your time of year! Use the supportive aspects between the Sun, Neptune, Pluto, and Venus to begin the astrological New Year with love and cosmic abundance. Express your feelings through grand gestures and experience the uplifting energy of profound connections. Take time to communicate with loved ones and show them how much you value your relationships.

taurus weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You will benefit greatly from introspection, meditation, or prayer. This spiritual influence can illuminate hidden aspects of your psyche if you are willing to face them honestly. Don’t just focus on perceived shortcomings; acknowledge how far you’ve come. Present yourself to the world with the confidence of an evolving soul.

gemini weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

This social week is perfect for group activities and communal experiences. You may find yourself idealizing a more harmonious, cooperative future. Act on your desires to nurture meaningful connections. Your friendships remind you that together, we accomplish more. Express your authentic self and engage in vibrant exchanges of ideas. Keep an open mind and a receptive heart.

cancer weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Pay attention this week to clues about your place in the world. Reflect on your career path and self-expression. Seek guidance from mentors or respected figures. Engage in deep conversations, but stay grounded as you explore new perspectives. Channel your intensity into transforming the mundane into something sacred.

leo weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

This is a time for adventure and self-discovery. Be open to new experiences and unexpected opportunities. Release limiting beliefs and pursue your interests with passion and curiosity. Whether through travel, learning, or creativity, seek out experiences that inspire and elevate you. Approach life with boldness and a full heart.

virgo weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Therapeutic and introspective work will be transformative this week. Whether through professional therapy or personal reflection, embrace any opportunity for growth. Change takes effort, but the rewards are profound. Establish order in your surroundings to create a calm and receptive mind. Let your home be a sanctuary that nurtures your well-being.

libra weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

This week calls for balance in your relationships. Practice compassion and empathy, but do not sacrifice your own needs to keep the peace. Assert yourself with confidence while respecting others. Seek mutual understanding and fairness. If single, focus on self-love and speak to yourself with the same kindness you offer others. Heal unresolved emotional wounds through honest conversations.

scorpio weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Are you using your time wisely? Take stock of your daily routines and see where you can be more efficient. Avoid excessive screen time and unnecessary distractions. This is a great week to establish new habits that support your well-being. Welcome the changes that come with the arrival of spring and embrace personal growth.

sagittarius weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Make joy a priority in your daily life. Be mindful of how you express yourself to others. While it’s important to stay realistic, avoid slipping into negativity. Your natural optimism is vital for your own peace of mind and can inspire those around you. Balance responsibilities with creativity and fun. Infuse your daily life with enthusiasm and find ways to uplift yourself and others.

capricorn weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Your home is your sanctuary. Cultivate a peaceful environment and invite loved ones to share in your space. Strengthen your foundation with care and attention to your inner world. Reflect on what brings you comfort, and surround yourself with people and possessions that nurture your soul. Reflect on how your ancestors emerged from their struggles. Profound ancestral healing is available. Express gratitude for what you have and cherish the love that surrounds you.

aquarius weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This week, focus on clear and intentional communication. Practice active listening and recognize that not everyone processes information as quickly as you do. You’ll have many great ideas—make sure to express them in ways that others can understand and appreciate. Be patient and strive to foster meaningful connections in your immediate environment.

pisces weekly horoscope

Brit + Co

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

As the Sun spends its last week in your sign, take this time to deepen your commitment to your values. Material possessions may hold increased significance. Reflect on your spending habits—are you using them to fill an emotional void? Your finances will be a key focus this week. Seek sound advice and examine how your relationship with money aligns with your long-term goals and sense of security.

For more insights on how these and other planetary transit impact you, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a personalized reading.

Looking for more astrology advice? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!

horoscopezodiac signsastrologyhoroscopes

The Latest

east of eden netflix tv show
Entertainment

Florence Pugh's Netflix Drama Is Coming Soon — & Your AP English Teacher Will Def Approve

april horoscope 2025
Horoscopes

Your "Lucky" April Horoscope Is In — Manifestation & Magic Are On The Way!

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit