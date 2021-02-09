12 Sweet Gifts for the Chocolate Lovers in Your Life
It's that time of year again when chocolate makes its way to our homes in a festive way and we're all over it! But to make chocolate gifts a little more thoughtful beyond the drugstore brand, we found gourmet and eco-minded bars and drinks that will surprise even the most discerning chocolate lover. Pair with their favorite booze and/or flowers and make a chocolate date of it this weekend.
Pink Elephants Dark Chocolate Bar ($10)
Feel like a kid again munching on this Pink Elephant Dark Chocolate + Animal Cookies chocolate bar. These colorful and playful bars are handmade in Los Angeles.
GoodSam Dark Chocolate Bar ($4)
These keto-friendly vegan bars are just as delicious (if not more so) than the milk-based bars. And for dessert, whip up their Vegan Miso Chocolate Cake recipe, yum!
Phillip Ashley Chocolates Build-Your-Own Box ($39+)
Memphis-based Phillip Ashley is an award-winning chocolatier and his decadent works of art are just as good as they look. Pair with Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select Bourbon for the bourbon lover in your life!
Crow & Moss Hondurus Wampusirpi ($11.50)
Made with rare, fair-trade Wampusirpi beans, and grown without the use of chemicals, these sustainable bars offer up a hint of honey, banana and toasted walnuts. Pair with your favorite vino!
Lily's Dark Chocolate Bars ($20)
These chocolate bars are botanically sweet, meaning there are no refined or processed sugars. Gluten-free and fair-trade and totally delicious, you can feel good gifting these to the ones you love.
SkinnyDipped Super Dark + Sea Salt Almonds ($44/10-pack)
These low-sugar snacks are a delicious way to show your love. You'll want to share because the bag goes fast!
Mast Raspberry Chocolate ($3+)
These organic chocolate bars are sweetened with real raspberries and use less added sugar than traditional bars. Plus, the packaging is always on point.
Labooko "Bouquet of Flowers"($8)
In lieu of actual flowers, gift these flowery bars made with almond nougat with rose petals + cashew nougat made with lemon, dried marigolds, and cornflowers.
Elmhurst Ultimate Hot Chocolate Gift Set ($50)
For the hot chocolate lover in your life, this vegan kit includes milked oats milk, a portable mug, marshmallows, mushroom cacao mix, and chocolate chips to make the perfect cup at home.
Flair Ruby Chocolate ($39/3 bars)
Made with a rare "ruby cocoa" beans, which adds the pinkish color, these gourmet bars are inspired by cities around the world, like the Tokyo made with ancient genmai rice and hand-milled matcha tea.
Alter Eco Organic Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffles ($45/60 pieces)
Bite into these eco truffles, made with Ecuadorian dark chocolate and crunchy fleur de sel de Guérande on the outside. Inside, a creamy chocolate center made with coconut oil will melt your heart. Wrapped in plant-based, compostable wrappers to boot!
Blue Bottle + TCHO Coffee and Chocolate Set ($30)
San Francisco-based TCHO chocolate pairs well with our favorite Blue Bottle coffee, Bella Donovan. Give both for the perfect breakfast date!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.