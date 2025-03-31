Everyone's Convinced 'The White Lotus' Told Us The Killer In The Very First Episode

We're only one week away from The White Lotus finale — and finally answering the biggest question of all: who dies in The White Lotus season 3? Here's your official reminder that Mike White never passes up the opportunity for a death to be accidental & ironic (not to mention the character's fault), meaning we probably don't need to be looking for a murderer. And there's one White Lotus theory that suggests the killer's been in front of our faces the whole time: the poisonous pong pong fruit.

Here's a truly genius White Lotus theory about the season 3 finale, Saxon, and that poisonous fruit.

'The White Lotus' season 3 death will probably be another egomaniacal accident. Theories are running rampant around who dies in The White Lotus season 3 finale — and who's responsible. But @popcultureari points out that, "In previous seasons we've seen how Mike White builds a ridiculous amount of tension between all the characters only to have the loose ends tied up with some ironic twist. And the main deaths aren't about killers lurking in the shadows, they're about people tripping over their own egos." Remember when Tanya tripped in her heels, hit her head, and then drowned? "So in season 3, the body won't be from some shocking murder, it'll be from another self sabotage masterpiece," she continues. And the leading suspect? That poisonous fruit introduced in the first episode.

And it could cost the Ratliff family Saxon, Harper, and Lochlan. More than one fan is wondering whether Jason Isaac's Timothy Ratliff will make a smoothie with the poisonous fruit to end his own life (since he doesn't have the gun anymore), and someone else will accidentally drink it. "There's a reason why they specifically mentioned the poison fruit so early on," one user says in the comments, while another points out how the camera always zooms into the blender. But the most devastating take on this theory to me? That "I also do believe there will be 3 deaths because Chelsea keeps bringing up that bad things happen in 3s," another comment says. "3 siblings, 3 Russians, 3 friends." More comments applaud @popcultureari for coming up with "such a good theory," but if Timothy makes the smoothie in The White Lotus season 3 finale, and then all three kids somehow end up dead, y'all will need to check on me!

What do you think about this White Lotus theory? Are you excited for the finale? Read up on The Most "Batsh—t" Yellowjackets Theory: "Everything Came Together" before the finale airs.