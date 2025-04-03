The 9 Best TV Shows To Watch On Netflix This Month

A new month means plenty of new Netflix shows to watch. And boy oh boy is April a great month for TV! Netflix literally has something for every kind of TV lover this month. The final season of You, medical dramaPulse, and the romantic Western Ransom Canyon for anyone who's already missing 1923.

Here are the 9 best shows on Netflix in April 2025.

1. Black Mirror season 7 — On Netflix April 10, 2025 Parisa Tag/Netflix Black Mirror is finally back and the new episodes promise to be just as crazy as the stories everyone's already obsessed with — including a sequel to "USS Callister." Black Mirror season 7 premieres April 10 and stars Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, Jimmi Simpson, Michele Austin, Harriet Walter, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Will Poulter, Chris O'Dowd, Billy Magnussen, Cristin Milioti, Osy Ikhile, Asim Chaudhry, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Siena Kelly, Patsy Ferran, Emma Corrin, Ben Bailey Smith, Paul G Raymond, Rosy McEwen, Lewis Gribben, Milanka Brooks, Michael Workeye, Amber Grappy, James Nelson Joyce, Josh Finan, and Jay Simpson.

2. Ransom Canyon — On Netflix April 17, 2025 Netflix Three ranching families intersect in Ransom Canyon, which has all my favorite things: romance, drama, and horses. Not to mention the incredible cast! Ransom Canyon premieres April 17 and stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Garrett Wareing, Andrew Liner, Jennifer Ens, Niko Guardado, Casey W. Johnson, Philip Winchester, Kate Burton, Brett Cullen, Tatanka Means, Jaren Robledo, Justin Johnson Cortez, and Kenneth Miller.

3. Stranger Things: The First Shadow — On Netflix April 22, 2025 Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman/Netflix While we all wait for Stranger Things 5 this year, tune into this prequel stage adaptation, which follows the Creel family in 1959 Hawkins. Stranger Things: The First Shadow premieres April 22 and stars Louis McCartney, Rosie Benton, Alex Breaux, Andrew Hovelson, Alison Jaye, T.R. Knight, Gabrielle Nevaeh, and Burke Swanson.

4. Battle Camp — On Netflix April 23, 2025 Camila Jurado/Netflix All your favorite Netflix reality stars are competing in one giant reality competition — and their time is determined by a random, giant spinning wheel. And whoever becomes Netflix's ultimate reality competitor wins $250,000! Battle Camp premieres April 23 and stars cast members from Love Is Blind, The Circle, Perfect Match, and even more Netflix shows.

5. You season 5 — On Netflix April 24, 2025 Clifton Prescod/Netflix Joe is back for one last season of You — and this time, he promises it "is the last time" he's going to be tested by love. Yikes. You season 5 premieres April 24 and stars Penn Badgley, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, Charlotte Richie, and Griffin Matthews.

6. Love On The Spectrum season 3 — On Netflix Now Netflix This Netflix show follows a group of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate love and dating. And the series is so good, it's already Emmy-winning! Love On The Spectrum season 3 premiered April 2 and stars Abbey, Madison, Adan, Connor, Dani, David, James, Madison, Pari, and Tanner.

7. Pulse — On Netflix Now Anna Kooris/Netflix 3rd year resident Danny Simms steps into leadership when Chief Resident Xander Phillips is suspended...right as a hurricane locks the hospital down. And all the secrets about Danny and Xander's relationship definitely aren't helping. Pulse premiered April 3 and stars Willia Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead, Daniela Nieves, Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos, and Arturo Del Puerto.

8. Adolescence — On Netflix Now Netflix 13-year-old Jamie Miller becomes a suspect in one of his classmate's murders in this Netflix show. But the fact each episode is done in one shot is most shocking for a lot of viewers. Adolescence stars Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and Erin Doherty.

9. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer — On Netflix Now Netflix Sex workers in New York City and Long Island had been disappearing when female remains were discovered in 2010. But questions remained until 2023, when corruption within the police force came to light. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is on Netflix now and is directed by Liz Garbus.

Tag us with your favorite Netflix shows on Instagram!