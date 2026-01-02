Everything You Need To Know About 75 Grow, The 'Soft' Fitness Trend Taking Over 2026

The 75 Grow Challenge is my new favorite TikTok trend because it's equal parts demanding and realistic. I think that over the past decade or so, there has been a drastic pendulum swing from 'hustle and grind' culture to the 'treat yourself' era, where indulgence and relaxation have become the norm. We as a society have been struggling for a while to find a healthy balance between rigid discipline and letting ourselves kick back and relax.

Rather than relying on one extreme over the other, the 75 Grow Challenge is a truly sustainable option for those of us who want to glow up and grow up... without the dreaded burnout. How can we effectively become the best versions of ourselves without losing the core of who we are in the process? That's where this specific trend comes in to save the day. As you settle into the new year, now could be the perfect time to embrace the challenge.

Here's everything you need to know about the 75 Grow Challenge to see if it's the right fit for you.

What is the 75 Grow Challenge? Polina / PEXELS The 75 Grow Challenge first surfaced on TikTok. The challenge encourages participants to cultivate three important habits in their daily lives for a 75-day period with the goal of self-improvement and growth. It's like a soft, less strict, and less regimented version of 75 Hard.

What are the three important habits for the 75 Grow Challenge? Nataliya Vaitkevich / PEXELS The 75 Grow Challenge demands participants integrate three habits into their daily routine without fail. These habits must be practiced on a day-to-day basis. They're simple enough that you'll barely notice you're doing them as time passes. Plus, each of the habits are designed to improve the quality of your life rather than make it harder. Here are the three habits:



1. Movement RF._.studio_ / PEXELS It's no secret that we're living in the most sedentary period in human history. Sitting is the new smoking as they say, and it's gotten to the point of a global crisis. As such, the 75 Grow Challenge encourages participants to improve their overall health and well-being by incorporating exercise (big or small) into their daily lives. In my case, I like to aim for 10,000 steps a day.

2. Avoiding Avoidance Letícia Alvares / PEXELS This one is essential for me. I'm the queen of procrastination. Avoiding avoidance is exactly what it sounds like: you avoid avoiding things. You know that treadmill that's collecting dust in your garage that you swore you'd use daily? How about. that phone call with your distant cousin that you should probably get out of the way? Or perhaps you have assignments due that you usually hold off on till the last minute. Well, this step in the challenge is the perfect way to practice discipline in order to live a more organized and honest life.



3. Practicing Creativity RF._.studio_ / PEXELS This one is my favorite on the list of habits to adopt during 75 Grow since it encourages you to put your phone away (for once!) and get back in touch with your most artistic self. Be it through learning piano, reading a classic novel, writing your own fictional universe, or learning to draw, practicing creativity is absolutely essential in today's day and age where we prefer instant gratification over activities that ooze depth. Will you be participating in this TikTok challenge? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

