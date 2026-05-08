Before you get your hands on Rebecca Yarros' brand new Fourth Wing book 4, here's a refresher on the upcoming Fourth Wing TV show! Because let's be honest, there's been a lot of news, updates, and rumors that it's hard to keep it all straight. So don't worry fantasy lovers: I've got you covered with the only guide you need on the new series.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fourth Wing show, coming to Prime Video soon.

Is Fourth Wing going to become a TV show? Amazon Yes — we're officially getting a Fourth Wing TV show! The series was announced in 2023, so it's been a long time coming. But don't you worry, because the show is officially in pre-production.

Who is producing the Fourth Wing TV show? Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan is producing the new TV show (alongside Meredith Averill as showrunner) and he's taking his job very seriously. “We are making sure that this is going to be a exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won’t be expecting either,” he said in an interview with Deadline. “But trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is and we’re diligently…We’re in the lab; we’re cooking up. We got it. It’s coming. It’s early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It’s not lost on us.”

Who are the cast members of the Fourth Wing TV show? Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Amazon This is the question on everyone's mind. We don't have an official cast list yet, but we did talk to Josh Heuston about the rumors he could play Wingleader (and beloved book boyfriend) Xaden. "I've said it before, we'll leave it up to the scribes, I suppose," he says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview, "or the writers, however you wanna say that." "When [casting] is done the right way, I think you can have a nice balance where casting won't be distracting," producer Michael B. Jordan added in an interview with the BBC. "It allows people to, like, fall in love with the characters that they have imagined in their head without any baggage, with projecting their own feelings on certain casts. So just know, it's nothing cheesy coming out. It ain't no obvious choices. I think it's going to be something that feels honest."

Where to watch the Fourth Wing TV show? Prime Video Fourth Wing will be available to stream on Prime Video.

When will the Fourth Wing TV show be released? Hannah Wright/Unsplash We don't have a release date quite yet, but as soon as we do, you'll be the first to know! We're hoping for a 2027 release date but it all depends on when casting and filming begins.

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