Josh Heuston is a very popular fancast for Prime Video's upcoming Fourth Wing series, so when we sit down to chat all things Off-Campus (on Prime May 13), I have to ask whether we could see him riding a dragon in the near future.

Elle points out that not only does Josh follow Rebecca Yarros and Michael B. Jordan (who's producing the series) on Instagram, he also has a dragon in his bio!

Here's what Josh Heuston had to say about potentially starring as Xaden in the Fourth Wing TV show.

"I've said it before, we'll leave it up to the scribes, I suppose," he says with a laugh, "or the writers, however you wanna say that." Okay so that's neither a confirmation nor a denial so I still think it's very possible we'll see him in the series. Rebecca Yarros has been vocal about the role before, telling Variety, "We’re just going to say [Xaden] is POC. I want to make sure that role is open to as much diversity as possible. So I was never going to give the readers my vision because I know that once you give the readers your vision, that’s what they’re gonna stick to. And I wanted to make sure we left it open to as much diversity as possible."

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images/Amazon Producer Michael B. Jordan also recently made comments on the highly-anticipated show, and he recently revealed how seriously he's taking his approach to the series. “We are making sure that this is going to be a exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won’t be expecting either,” he told Deadline. “But trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is and we’re diligently…We’re in the lab; we’re cooking up. We got it. It’s coming. It’s early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It’s not lost on us.”

Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming Fourth Wing show (and the upcoming books in the series!). Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more pop culture news.