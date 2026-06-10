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Alexis Bledel Just Made a Rare Appearance For Her New Movie 'Ponderosa' — & It's Totally Giving Rory Gilmore
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Keep reading for all the latest news on Alexis Bledel's new movie Ponderosa.
Alexis Bledel's new movie 'Ponderosa' is a spooky drama.
In Ponderosa, Zeke (Jack Dylan Grazer) lives a quiet life with his mom Sandra (Alexis Bledel). But when Sandra loses her job (or, more specifically, the buffet she works at closes down), one of her wealthy regulars George (Bill Camp) suddenly enters their lives...and won't leave. George is determined to be the perfect father for Zeke and it quickly spirals out of control.
And the cast is totally incredible.
The cast of this new movie is truly remarkable, and in addition to Alexis Bledel, we'll see Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!, It) and Bill Camp (Sirens, Presumed Innocent). I love any kind of family drama, so I'm very interested to see the way this film will play out. I love all of these actors individually, and I can only imagine I'll love them even more when they're all together.
Since Ponderosa made its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6, 2026, we can expect it to hit theaters by the end of 2027. But stay tuned for an official release date as soon as we get an update!
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