In Ponderosa, Zeke (Jack Dylan Grazer) lives a quiet life with his mom Sandra (Alexis Bledel). But when Sandra loses her job (or, more specifically, the buffet she works at closes down), one of her wealthy regulars George (Bill Camp) suddenly enters their lives...and won't leave. George is determined to be the perfect father for Zeke and it quickly spirals out of control.

And the cast is totally incredible.

The cast of this new movie is truly remarkable, and in addition to Alexis Bledel, we'll see Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!, It) and Bill Camp (Sirens, Presumed Innocent). I love any kind of family drama, so I'm very interested to see the way this film will play out. I love all of these actors individually, and I can only imagine I'll love them even more when they're all together.

Since Ponderosa made its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6, 2026, we can expect it to hit theaters by the end of 2027. But stay tuned for an official release date as soon as we get an update!