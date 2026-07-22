Whether you're lounging poolside in a sporty swimsuit or chic one-piece, elevate your summer style with an outdoor lounger that balances comfort and major looks. From sleek bean-filled loungers to fabric-covered pool floats, scroll on to check out the chicest summer setups to scoop up before the season ends! They're perfect for summer beach reads or your favorite summer cocktails.

Scroll for 6 chic loungers, from pool to patio!

Wayfair Outdoor Chaise Lounger Chair Bring resort-style relaxation right to your backyard with a durable outdoor chaise. Designed to weather the elements while keeping your patio setup looking effortlessly sophisticated, it’s the ultimate spot for soaking up the sun with a good book.

Funboy Funboy Fabric Sunbed Lounger (Set of 2) Featuring water-friendly fabric with contrast piping and luxe braided rope handles, this lightweight sunbed brings high-end poolside aesthetics with zero heavy waterlogging. It goes from pool to patio seamlessly.

Big Joe Big Joe Lux Lagoon Lounger Pool Float Made from UV-treated Sunbrella fabric with a five-year fade protection guarantee, the Big Joe Lux Lagoon Lounger is a statement. Filled with lightweight beads and plenty of support, it requires no inflation and features a quick-draining mesh bottom alongside polished vegan leather accents.

Amazon Big Joe Lazy Lounger Save your breath and skip the pump with the Big Joe Lazy Lounger. Weighing in at just about three pounds and wrapped in vibrant, quick-drying mesh fabric, this effortless float features a built-in footrest and headrest for maximum relaxation on the water.

Wayfair Gemma Arlo Outdoor Bean Bag Sun Lounger with Pillow Transition from the water to the deck with this outdoor bean bag lounger. Upholstered in durable Sunbrella fabric and filled with supportive polystyrene beads that conform to your shape, it comes complete with a coordinating headrest and a secure, all-weather reinforced base.

Wayfair Waterproof Outdoor Lazy Sofa Chair & Ottoman Set Create a cozy living room vibe out in the open air with this modern tufted patio seating set. Complete with a matching ottoman and thick, all-weather cushioning, it’s designed to bring indoor-level comfort straight to your poolside, balcony, or deck.

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