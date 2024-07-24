Alexis Bledel’s Dating History Over The Years Includes A Few ‘Gilmore Girls’ Loves, Too
Earlier this week, my phone buzzed with a text from a friend I hadn’t spoken to in three months. “Dean, Jess, Tristan, or Logan?” she asked. There was no context, no follow-up text, nothing to indicate what prompted her to ask such a deeply important question out of the blue. Sensing the urgency of the situation, I immediately responded, “Logan 100000 percent.” I’ve elected myself president of the Logan Huntzberger Fan Club since the first time I watched Gilmore Girls. Maybe it’s because of his charm and ambition, or maybe it’s because I’d go for him in real life, but I firmly believe that Logan is the best partner for Rory. Sorry to all the Jess girlies out there — and if we’re looking at off-screen relationships, that includes Alexis Bledel.
Any Gilmore Girls fan worth their coffee knows Rory Gilmore’s dating history like the back of their hand, but Alexis Bledel’s dating history is much more low-key. The star prefers to keep her personal life more private than public, but just like Rory, she’s captured her fair share of hearts over the years, including two of her Gilmore Girls love interests! Rory may have Dean, Jess, Tristan, and Logan, but Alexis has Jared, Chris, Milo, John, and Vincent. Here’s everyone Alexis Bledel has been publicly linked to since her TV debut as Stars Hollow’s resident bookworm.
Jared Padalecki
This might be controversial, but I think Dean was the best first boyfriend Rory could have had. As far as we know, Jared Padalecki was the best first boyfriend Alexis Bledel could have had, too. The Supernatural alum confirmed that he and Bledel dated while filming Season 1 of Gilmore Girls.
“When Alexis and I met, we were both 17 years old and were both Texans and kind of in this new, strange city and I was like, 'Hey, want to go out to dinner?'" he told Glamour in 2021. “I don’t know if we tried to keep it a secret. I wish it was scandalous or something! I think it was more kind of silly.” I guess he really was “her Dean.”
Chris Heuisler
Bledel may have dated two of her Gilmore Girls love interests, but she dated three of her Gilmore Girls co-stars. Chris Heuisler had a small role as a Stars Hollow High basketball player in Season 2 Episode 11, titled “Secrets and Loans.” The pair didn’t interact onscreen, but Mara Casey, the show’s casting director, told Life & Style that they were briefly together offscreen.
Milo Ventimiglia
Okay, even though I’m Team Logan, I happily admit that Rory and Jess had crazy onscreen chemistry. That’s probably because their actors dated for three years in real life! They started dating halfway through filming Season 2 (the season Jess moves to Stars Hollow) and broke up in 2006. They’ve stayed on good terms since; Ventimiglia even congratulated Bledel on her Emmy nomination in 2017.
John Paul
Alexis Bledel briefly dated this British model between 2010 and 2011. They were photographed attending a promotional dinner for Kate Spade’s new fragrance in September 2010.
Vincent Kartheiser
Bledel guest-starred on Season 5 of Mad Men as the mistress of Pete Campbell (played by Vincent Kartheiser). Their illicit affair was totally above board in real life. They waited to begin dating two months after filming wrapped, got engaged a year later, and tied the knot in a “small and intimate family affair” in June 2014, according to US. The couple were careful to keep the details of their relationship private, so the world was happily surprised to learn — from Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls — that they had welcomed a son in fall 2015. In 2022, Us Weekly reported that Kartheiser had filed for divorce after eight years of marriage.
Bledel currently appears to be single. I may be on Team Logan for Rory, but I’m on Team Alexis for Rory’s real-life counterpart.
