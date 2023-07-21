Let’s Be Honest: Rory Gilmore From "Gilmore Girls" Is Insufferable
Despite nearing its 25th anniversary, the ever-iconic Gilmore Girls is still front and center in pop culture and is THE show to binge every fall. There's still a lot of debate surrounding who is the *best* of Rory Gilmore’s BFs (it’s Logan, BTW), but few people are discussing how truly insufferable the main character is.
The pride and joy of Stars Hollow fades as Rory transitions into college and becomes selfish, boring, and someone who I think isn’t a great writer…like at all.
If you’re not thoroughly convinced, let me present Gilmore Girls 101, with lesson plans in all things Rory Gilmore and her many, many faults.
She misses her mother’s graduation to hang out with Jess.
All Rory had to do was attend this one event for Lorelai — the single mom who raised her and aside her pride to get her the best education — and she failed to show up when it mattered most. Did she really need to see Jess in New York that day? I don’t think so.
She's a pretty awful friend to Lane.
Lane only exists to Rory when Rory needs something. Otherwise, she'd would much rather spend time with her boyfriend of the month — even when Lane expresses how much it hurts her feelings.
She sleeps with her ex WHILE he's married.
Obviously, it takes two to tango — but that doesn’t excuse Rory's role in the affair. Said affair is certainly the start to her downward spiral, one that unfortunately takes many others down the hole with her. It's bad enough that she's complicit in the affair with her high school ex, Dean, but it's her attitude after that that really solidifies her skewed moral compass.Post-sex, Rory claims Dean was “hers” and not “Lindsay’s,” AKA his wife. Yes, his WIFE. This (of course) follows her dumping him in for the local bad boy — so Lindsay is certainly not the one who’s bad for him.
She steals a yacht and goes on a self-destructive rampage because she doesn't like getting criticism.
OK — so I can understand being sad and a little pissed off if your role model told you you’re not very good. But to steal a yacht, quit college, move in with your grandparents, and put your mother through hell is not the way to deal with it.
Her nauseating white privilege.
Dropping out of Yale because it isn't going your way and living in your grandparent’s pool house without any awareness of the pain you’ve caused is crazy. And when Paris shows up after finding out all her parents' money is gone, Rory just sheds a tear for her own misfortune — then proceeds to plan a party for the DAR.
She calls a ballerina fat in an article.
If you have to critique someone’s weight to make a point when writing an article, you’re probably not as good of a journalist as you think you are, Rory.
She turns down a paid job in hopes of getting a fellowship at the New York Times.
In peak Rory Gilmore fashion, she turns down a legitimate, paid writing job in favor of a chance to become a fellow at the NYT. Rory does not receive the fellowship, and returns to the original offer to see if the old job is available. It's not.
She forgets she has a boyfriend in the reboot — and continues sleeping with her engaged college ex.
Rory clearly has a thing for taken men — especially ones she used to be in a relationship with. Forgetting your current BF is bad enough, but cheating on him with the man whose proposal you turned down is a new low. Poor Paul. And poor Logan for that matter.
Her career-based self-entitlement in the reboot.
It’s shocking that this woman has had a decade-long career in journalism, and still doesn’t know how it works. Not only does Rory compromise her integrity by sleeping with a source, but she (somehow) believes she’s entitled to a job after writing one article, arrives at a job interview with no pitches, throws a tantrum when she doesn’t get the job she wants, and then complains that Condé Nast isn't begging her to come work for them.
OK — time for the key takeaways. 1) Rory’s questionable internal ethical code of conduct needs some editing and 2) We'll still be watching Gilmore Girls this fall. No matter how insufferable she may be, Rory's life in Stars Hollow still makes for pleasant, wholesome TV — and we need some of that in our lives.
At the end of the day, despite her flaws, Rory does care deeply for her Stars Hollow community. She’s always willing to lend a helping hand when needed, or listen to the many fantastical ideas of Kirk and tirades of Luke. And for that, she’s still loved by many.
Do you have any hot takes on Rory Gilmore? Let us know in the comments and stay updated on all things pop culture with Brit + Co.
