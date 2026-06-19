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Half Price Alert! Chic 8-Piece Ann Taylor 'Vacation Edit' for Your Next Getaway
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
We love a good deal, and with Prime Day next week and Ann Taylor's Cyber Sale happening now, we’re in good spirits. Whether you're headed to a beach resort, exploring a coastal town, or planning a long weekend getaway, packing is so much easier when every piece works together. Ann Taylor's latest 'Vacation Edit' is filled with breezy linens, vacation-ready prints, and timeless accessories that transition easily from sightseeing to sunset dinners. Even better? From June 19 through June 21, you can shop 50% off everything with free shipping, making it the perfect time to refresh your summer wardrobe before your next adventure.
Snag the 8-Piece Ann Taylor 'Vacation Edit' at 50% off below!
Ann Taylor
Striped Two Piece Swimsuit
Classic nautical stripes never go out of style, and this flattering two-piece is proof. With a timeless silhouette and polished design, it's the kind of swimsuit you'll reach for whether you're lounging poolside, swimming in the ocean, or layering under a breezy cover-up for lunch by the beach.
Ann Taylor
Embroidered Square Neck Tank Top + Embroidered Column Midi Skirt
Vacation dressing doesn't get easier than a matching set. Delicate embroidery gives this square-neck tank and coordinating column skirt an elevated, artisanal feel, while the lightweight fabric keeps you cool on even the hottest days. Wear them together for an effortlessly put-together look or mix and match with your favorite summer basics.
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Seashell Eyelet V-Neck Popover + Seashell Eyelet Easy Palazzo Pant
Nothing says beach vacation quite like subtle seashell-inspired eyelet detailing. This airy popover and wide-leg palazzo pant create an easy, sophisticated outfit that's comfortable enough for travel days and polished enough for dinner with an ocean view.
Ann Taylor
Woven Bow Ballet Flat
Skip the heels and slip into these woven ballet flats instead. The breathable texture and feminine bow detail make them an easy companion for everything from linen dresses to cropped shorts, while the comfortable design is ideal for long vacation walks.
Ann Taylor
Palm Tree Print Midi Dress in Linen
A tropical print instantly puts you in vacation mode. Crafted from breathable linen, this palm tree midi dress feels light and effortless while offering enough polish for brunch, sightseeing, or evening cocktails. Just add sandals and a straw bag and you're ready for wherever the day takes you.
Ann Taylor
The Weekend Straw Tote
Every getaway needs a great straw tote, and this one is roomy enough to carry your sunscreen, book, sunglasses, and beach towel without sacrificing style. It pairs beautifully with everything in your suitcase and transitions seamlessly from the beach to shopping around town.
Ann Taylor
The Petite City Short
A polished pair of shorts is one of the hardest-working pieces you can pack. These tailored city shorts are easy to dress up with a button-down or keep casual with a tank and sandals, making them perfect for everything from museum visits to outdoor lunches.
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