We love a good deal, and with Prime Day next week and Ann Taylor's Cyber Sale happening now, we’re in good spirits. Whether you're headed to a beach resort, exploring a coastal town, or planning a long weekend getaway, packing is so much easier when every piece works together. Ann Taylor's latest 'Vacation Edit' is filled with breezy linens, vacation-ready prints, and timeless accessories that transition easily from sightseeing to sunset dinners. Even better? From June 19 through June 21, you can shop 50% off everything with free shipping, making it the perfect time to refresh your summer wardrobe before your next adventure.

Snag the 8-Piece Ann Taylor 'Vacation Edit' at 50% off below!

Ann Taylor Striped Two Piece Swimsuit Classic nautical stripes never go out of style, and this flattering two-piece is proof. With a timeless silhouette and polished design, it's the kind of swimsuit you'll reach for whether you're lounging poolside, swimming in the ocean, or layering under a breezy cover-up for lunch by the beach.

Ann Taylor Embroidered Square Neck Tank Top + Embroidered Column Midi Skirt Vacation dressing doesn't get easier than a matching set. Delicate embroidery gives this square-neck tank and coordinating column skirt an elevated, artisanal feel, while the lightweight fabric keeps you cool on even the hottest days. Wear them together for an effortlessly put-together look or mix and match with your favorite summer basics.

Getty Seashell Eyelet V-Neck Popover + Seashell Eyelet Easy Palazzo Pant Nothing says beach vacation quite like subtle seashell-inspired eyelet detailing. This airy popover and wide-leg palazzo pant create an easy, sophisticated outfit that's comfortable enough for travel days and polished enough for dinner with an ocean view.

Ann Taylor Woven Bow Ballet Flat Skip the heels and slip into these woven ballet flats instead. The breathable texture and feminine bow detail make them an easy companion for everything from linen dresses to cropped shorts, while the comfortable design is ideal for long vacation walks.

Ann Taylor Palm Tree Print Midi Dress in Linen A tropical print instantly puts you in vacation mode. Crafted from breathable linen, this palm tree midi dress feels light and effortless while offering enough polish for brunch, sightseeing, or evening cocktails. Just add sandals and a straw bag and you're ready for wherever the day takes you.

Ann Taylor The Weekend Straw Tote Every getaway needs a great straw tote, and this one is roomy enough to carry your sunscreen, book, sunglasses, and beach towel without sacrificing style. It pairs beautifully with everything in your suitcase and transitions seamlessly from the beach to shopping around town.

Ann Taylor The Petite City Short A polished pair of shorts is one of the hardest-working pieces you can pack. These tailored city shorts are easy to dress up with a button-down or keep casual with a tank and sandals, making them perfect for everything from museum visits to outdoor lunches.

Subscribe to our email newsletter for more fashion ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.