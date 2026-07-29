Nicole Kidman is finally coming back to our screens, and not just for Practical Magic 2 OR Big Little Lies season 3 on HBO Max. Taylor Sheridan's Lioness season 3 is finally returning to TV, which means we'll get to see the AMC queen kick butt yet again. And I can't wait. Keep reading for the full rundown on the Paramount+ show — including when you can watch new episodes.

Here's everything you need to know about Lioness season 3, coming to Paramount+ soon.

How to watch Lioness season 3? Paramount+ Lioness season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, August 2, 2026. The renewal news was announced on October 1.

What is Lioness season 3 about? Paramount+ The epic show is back for even more mystery and espionage. There are intelligence, secrets, and betrayals around every corner for Joe (Zoe Saldaña), who has to face the reality that the battles she fights in the shadows are starting to bleed into her real life.

Who's in the Lioness season 3 cast with Zoe Saldaña & Nicole Kidman? We have confirmation that both Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman will return for the third season of the show. In addition to our favorite ladies, we'll see Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, and Ian Bohen.

Where was Lioness season 3 filmed? Paramount+ The show is filmed in Fort Worth, in Texas. Season 3 was filmed from October 2025 to March 2026!

How many episodes are in Lioness season 3? Paramount+ Lioness season 3 will have 8 episodes, just like seasons 1 and 2. Here's the breakdown: Season 3 Episode 1 premieres on Paramount+ August 2, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ August 2, 2026 Season 3 Episode 2 premieres on Paramount+ August 9, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ August 9, 2026 Season 3 Episode 3 premieres on Paramount+ August 16, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ August 16, 2026 Season 3 Episode 4 premieres on Paramount+ August 23, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ August 23, 2026 Season 3 Episode 5 premieres on Paramount+ August 30, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ August 30, 2026 Season 3 Episode 6 premieres on Paramount+ September 6, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ September 6, 2026 Season 3 Episode 7 premieres on Paramount+ September 13, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ September 13, 2026 Season 3 Episode 8 premieres on Paramount+ September 20, 2026

Will there be a season 4 of Lioness? Paramount+ Whoa, whoa, whoa — we can't even watch season 3 yet! It seems like the world loves everything Nicole Kidman does, so even though we haven't gotten official word on a Lioness season 4, I wouldn't be surprised if we get another renewal.

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This post has been updated.