Fall girlies, Anthropologie seems to know the urge to start curating your cold-weather wardrobe is already hitting. If you’re ready to embrace the shift in seasons, you are in luck: this week, Anthro is hosting a massive sale on early fall trends that are too good to pass up. From structured jackets and denim to those quintessential transitional pieces, these finds offer a classic aesthetic with a modern, elevated twist, perfect for looking on-trend the moment the temperature finally dips.



Here's everything we know about the event: Snag 30 percent off brand-new fall arrivals and 30 percent off home favorites, making it the perfect time to grab those investment pieces you’ve been eyeing.

AnthroPerks Early Access: July 6–7

Public Access: July 8–19

Here are our favorite fall fashion picks from Anthropologie's early sale!

Anthropologie Avec Les Filles Long Trench Coat Every fall wardrobe needs a reliable trench, and this one is checking absolutely all of our boxes. With its classic shirt collar, button-front closure, and adjustable cuff straps, it delivers that timeless, polished look we crave for autumn. Plus, the relaxed fit makes it an absolute dream for easy layering over your favorite chunky knits as the seasons start to shift.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Ribbed Mock-Neck Top Meet your new favorite layering hero. This ribbed mock-neck hugs you in all the right places and, hallelujah!, actually holds its shape all day thanks to a hint of stretch. It is the absolute perfect basic for tucking into your favorite high-rise denim or layering under slip dresses.

Anthropologie Pilcro Cotton Cropped Utility Jacket Transitional weather, handled. This structured utility jacket gives off major cool-girl energy with its contrast collar and boxy, relaxed fit. Throw it over a floral midi dress or pair it with wide-leg jeans for an effortlessly chic weekend vibe.

Anthropologie PAIGE Anessa High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans If you're hunting for that holy grail pair of jeans that looks authentically vintage but feels like an absolute dream to wear, this is it. The high-rise, wide-leg silhouette is universally flattering, and the incredibly stretchy fabric means you won't want to rip them off the second you get home.

Anthropologie Daily Practice Drop-Waist Bubble Mini Dress Bubble hems are having a moment, and this mini dress is the absolute cutest way to get in on the trend! We are obsessed with the modern mixed-media design, a comfy knit bodice paired with a crisp cotton poplin skirt. It is playful, sculptural, and so easy to style.

Anthropologie Frye Billy Pull-On Western Boots The Western trend is definitely here to stay, and right now, everyone is wearing cowboy boots. These gorgeous pull-on boots are a true closet investment. Made from luxe leather with a classic pointed toe, they will look just as amazing with a breezy dress now as they will with your chunky knits later.

Anthropologie Daily Practice Everyday Crew-Neck Cardigan Consider this the cozy cardigan you'll be reaching for on repeat. With its slightly cropped silhouette and trendy drop shoulders, it’s the ultimate throw-and-go layer for chilly autumn mornings and over-air-conditioned offices alike.

Anthropologie Pilcro Rylan Relaxed High-Rise Flare Jeans Channel your inner '70s muse with these dramatic flare jeans. The oversized patch pockets give them a fun, retro feel, while the structured denim ensures a super flattering, sweeping shape down the leg. Platform booties are practically required!

Anthropologie Pilcro Remy Shrunken Ruffle Collar Buttondown Shirt We're officially swooning over the romantic details on this buttondown! The statement ruffle collar and voluminous blouson sleeves add the perfect feminine touch, while the slightly shrunken, cropped fit keeps the whole look feeling fresh and modern.

Anthropologie Linked Ring Beaded Necklace Need a quick pop of texture to finish off your fit? This layered beaded necklace brings instant dimension to a simple white tee or a basic crewneck sweater. It's exactly the kind of easy, everyday jewelry we live for.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Smocked A-Line Dress A smocked bodice and side pockets? Say less! This breezy 100% cotton dress is the quintessential transitional piece. Wear it right now with your favorite strappy sandals, and layer it later with tights and a chunky oversized cardigan.

Anthropologie NVLT Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer Give your fall wardrobe a dose of cozy academia with this classic plaid blazer. The double-breasted fit is sharp, sophisticated, and guaranteed to instantly elevate absolutely anything you pair it with, from graphic tees to sleek trousers.

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