Sadie Sink, pick up the phone!
Netflix is Finally Adapting 'Better Than the Movies' — Here's Who We'd Love to See As Liz & Wes
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Here's everything we know about the Better Than the Movies movie, coming to Netflix soon.
'Better Than the Movies' is for the movie lovers.
The story follows a high school senior Liz Buxbaum who's totally obsessed with all the classic rom-coms. She wants nothing more than for her crush Michael to like her back, and it looks like she might be able to achieve that dream with the help of her neighbor and childhood friend Wes. (If you're thinking that sounds like a pop-culture centric version of Off-Campus...yeah, me too).
Our dream 'Better Than the Movies' cast includes Sadie Sink and Joseph Zada.
Jessie Redmond/Prime
There's no word yet on who will be playing the beloved roles, but there are plenty of stars fans want to see step onscreen. When I read the book, I couldn't help but picture Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) in the role of Liz — and other actresses readers love include Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) and Beatrice Kitsos (Percy Jackson & the Olympians). Malia Baker (Descendants: The Rise of Red) is also a popular choice for Jocelyn.
As far as the boys go, fans would love to see anyone from Jack Champion (Avatar) to David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Wes — plus I can't pass up the opportunity to mention that Charlie Bushnell (Percy Jackson & the Olympians) voiced Wes in the Nothing Like the Movies audiobook!
Joseph Zada (Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping) and Cale Ambrozic (Finding Her Edge) are very popular choices for Michael.
And we don't have a release date, but the movie is coming to Netflix soon.
Netflix
We don't have a release date for the movie but we know that it will be dropping Netflix. Considering we're still in the very early stages of pre-production, and the movie still has to find its cast and start filming, we could be looking at a 2027 or 2028 release. Stay tuned for more info!
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