Netflix is Finally Adapting 'Better Than the Movies' — Here's Who We'd Love to See As Liz & Wes

The story follows a high school senior Liz Buxbaum who's totally obsessed with all the classic rom-coms. She wants nothing more than for her crush Michael to like her back, and it looks like she might be able to achieve that dream with the help of her neighbor and childhood friend Wes. (If you're thinking that sounds like a pop-culture centric version of Off-Campus...yeah, me too).

Our dream 'Better Than the Movies' cast includes Sadie Sink and Joseph Zada.

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There's no word yet on who will be playing the beloved roles, but there are plenty of stars fans want to see step onscreen. When I read the book, I couldn't help but picture Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) in the role of Liz — and other actresses readers love include Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) and Beatrice Kitsos (Percy Jackson & the Olympians). Malia Baker (Descendants: The Rise of Red) is also a popular choice for Jocelyn.

As far as the boys go, fans would love to see anyone from Jack Champion (Avatar) to David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Wes — plus I can't pass up the opportunity to mention that Charlie Bushnell (Percy Jackson & the Olympians) voiced Wes in the Nothing Like the Movies audiobook!

Joseph Zada (Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping) and Cale Ambrozic (Finding Her Edge) are very popular choices for Michael.