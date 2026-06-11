Cleaning staples that prove "gentle" can still be powerful.
Spring Reset: Easy Ways to Make Your Home Feel Cleaner
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
Spring cleaning feels good, but let’s make it actually refreshing. If your go-to products leave behind that harsh, fake “clean” smell, it might be time for a switch. Laundry, for example, is one of the biggest sources of hidden chemicals (hello, heavy fragrances with harmful chemicals like phthalates). The good news? An eco-conscious home doesn’t mean overhauling your entire routine; it’s just making a few smarter swaps that work just as well (and smell way better). Enter Orange House, eco cleaners that prove plant-based cleaning can still be powerful.
Orange House
With Orange House’s detergent lineup, you still get a deep, odor-fighting clean, just without the overpowering synthetic scent lingering on your clothes. Made with real orange oil, the highly concentrated formulas (read: better value) naturally tackle grease and odors while leaving fabrics feeling breathable, fresh, and residue-free. It’s a real orange aromatherapy experience!
Beyond upgrading your products, a few small shifts can totally change how your home feels. Here’s where to start.
- Stick to a nature-based yet powerful detergent
- Skip dryer sheets and use wool dryer balls instead
- Wash cold when you can; it’s easier on fabrics and your energy bill
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Upgrade Your Kitchen Habits
Harsh chemicals from conventional cleaners can linger in the air and on surfaces, especially in high-traffic areas like your kitchen, bathroom, and laundry. Your kitchen is one of the easiest places to be more eco-conscious, and one of the most impactful.
- Use a multi-tasker like Orange House 3-in-1 Fruit, Veggie & Dish Cleaner to wash fruits and veggies and handle everyday dishes
- Swap plastic-heavy storage for glass containers
- Keep countertops clear to cut down on constant deep cleans
- Add air-purifying plants, like a snake or spider plant, or fresh peace lilies.
Smarter swap: Made with a 100% food-grade, plant-based formula, Orange House 3-in-1 Fruit, Veggie & Dish Cleaner is free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances, making it safe for both dishes and produce. The easy-rinse formula leaves behind zero residue, while earth-friendly, USDA-certified ingredients make it an easy everyday upgrade for a cleaner kitchen routine.Try Orange House Eco Dishwasher Tablets to cut through grease, odors, and stuck-on food residue without the lingering chemical smell. The smaller tablets come wrapped in a hygienic moisture-resistant film that dissolves easily in water, no unwrapping required.
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Give Your Bathroom a Natural Refresh
Open windows for fresh spring air and upgrade your sink setup with an eco soap like Orange House Natural Liquid Hand Soap, made with real orange oil to naturally cut grease and odors while leaving hands soft and comfortable. The plant-based, USDA-certified formula looks elevated enough for guest bathrooms, too.The Color Changing Foaming Hand Soap turns handwashing into a fun, habit-building moment for kids (and honestly, adults too). The rich foam pump creates an easy, mess-free experience while keeping hands feeling soft after every wash.
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Clean That Actually Feels Good
You’ll notice it right away. An eco-conscious home doesn’t hit you with scent the second you walk in; it feels calm, fresh, and easy to be in.With Orange House making plant-based cleaning more accessible and effective, and a few simple habit shifts layered in, a cleaner, calmer home is way more doable than you might think.