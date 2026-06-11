Spring Reset: Easy Ways to Make Your Home Feel Cleaner

Spring cleaning feels good, but let’s make it actually refreshing. If your go-to products leave behind that harsh, fake “clean” smell, it might be time for a switch. Laundry, for example, is one of the biggest sources of hidden chemicals (hello, heavy fragrances with harmful chemicals like phthalates). The good news? An eco-conscious home doesn’t mean overhauling your entire routine; it’s just making a few smarter swaps that work just as well (and smell way better). Enter Orange House , eco cleaners that prove plant-based cleaning can still be powerful.

Orange House With Orange House’s detergent lineup, you still get a deep, odor-fighting clean, just without the overpowering synthetic scent lingering on your clothes. Made with real orange oil, the highly concentrated formulas (read: better value) naturally tackle grease and odors while leaving fabrics feeling breathable, fresh, and residue-free. It’s a real orange aromatherapy experience! Beyond upgrading your products, a few small shifts can totally change how your home feels. Here’s where to start. Stick to a nature-based yet powerful detergent

Skip dryer sheets and use wool dryer balls instead

Wash cold when you can; it’s easier on fabrics and your energy bill Smarter swap: Trade your usual detergent for Trade your usual detergent for Orange House Liquid Laundry Detergent or Eco Laundry Detergent Pods . Both formulas are eczema-friendly and safe for the whole family. Bonus: The pods fully dissolve for a mess-free, convenient laundry routine.

Getty Upgrade Your Kitchen Habits Harsh chemicals from conventional cleaners can linger in the air and on surfaces, especially in high-traffic areas like your kitchen, bathroom, and laundry. Your kitchen is one of the easiest places to be more eco-conscious, and one of the most impactful. Use a multi-tasker like Orange House 3-in-1 Fruit, Veggie & Dish Cleaner to wash fruits and veggies and handle everyday dishes

to wash fruits and veggies and handle everyday dishes Swap plastic-heavy storage for glass containers

Keep countertops clear to cut down on constant deep cleans

Add air-purifying plants, like a snake or spider plant, or fresh peace lilies. Smarter swap: Made with a 100% food-grade, plant-based formula, Orange House 3-in-1 Fruit, Veggie & Dish Cleaner is free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances, making it safe for both dishes and produce. The easy-rinse formula leaves behind zero residue, while earth-friendly, USDA-certified ingredients make it an easy everyday upgrade for a cleaner kitchen routine. Try Try Orange House Eco Dishwasher Tablets to cut through grease, odors, and stuck-on food residue without the lingering chemical smell. The smaller tablets come wrapped in a hygienic moisture-resistant film that dissolves easily in water, no unwrapping required.

Getty Give Your Bathroom a Natural Refresh Open windows for fresh spring air and upgrade your sink setup with an eco soap like Orange House Natural Liquid Hand Soap , made with real orange oil to naturally cut grease and odors while leaving hands soft and comfortable. The plant-based, USDA-certified formula looks elevated enough for guest bathrooms, too. The The Color Changing Foaming Hand Soap turns handwashing into a fun, habit-building moment for kids (and honestly, adults too). The rich foam pump creates an easy, mess-free experience while keeping hands feeling soft after every wash.