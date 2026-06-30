Missing 'Off-Campus'? Here Are the Best New Shows Coming to Prime Video This Summer 2026

If anyone is doing summer TV right, it's Prime Video. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Every Year After, and more — Prime has all the best summer romance shows you're craving. And even if that's not quite your thing, there are tons of other shows coming this summer that you can tune into, too. Check out all the best new Netflix shows while you're at it! Here's the breakdown.

Keep reading to see the best 7 summer shows coming to Prime Video this summer 2026.

See You at Work Tomorrow! — Watch on Prime Video June 22, 2026 Prime Video In this summer show, Cha Ji-yoon has totally sworn off dating after a breakup shattered her. But when company team leader Kang Si-woo enters her life, everything changes. Workplace romances for the win!

Elle — Watch on Prime Video July 1, 2026 Prime Video We're going back to LA in the 1990s for this Legally Blonde prequel...and then immediately heading to Seattle. Elle isn't exactly the most popular girl in her new northwestern school, but she's the key to unearthing a whole school conspiracy, whether her new friends like it or not.

Murder 101 — Watch on Prime Video July 13, 2026 Prime Video A sociology class in a Tennessee high school decide to take on one of the past's most intriguing cold cases — and end up uncovering brand new leads no one expected.

Ride or Die — Watch on Prime Video July 15, 2026 Prime Video Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham are teaming up for a new summer show where they play best friends...except one of them is hiding a major secret: she's an assassin. After a hit gone (very) wrong, the BFF's are left to fend for themselves in Europe.

Sterling Point — Watch on Prime Video August 5, 2026 Prime Video Sterling Point might just be my favorite Prime Video show of the whole summer. I'm watching the first few episodes now and I'm obsessed. Annie takes a secret journey to Canada after her estranged grandfather includes her and her twin brother in his will — and she realizes her adoptive parents have been keeping a lot of secrets from them.

Every Year After — Watch on Prime Video now Prime Video Every Year After takes us to Barry's Bay, where Percy is reuniting with Sam and Charlie 10 years after she left town and never returned. Now, she has to deal with making the biggest mistake of her life — and the consequences.

Off-Campus — Watch on Prime Video now Prime Video Just about everybody's been talking about Off-Campus, but if you somehow missed it, it's never too late to watch! The hockey romance show is basically the new One Tree Hill, so take that as you will.

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