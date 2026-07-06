Penelope Featherington would LOVE this one.
This First Look at Netflix Period Drama 'My Brilliant Career' Will Hold You Over Until 'Bridgerton' Season 5
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There are plenty of period dramas to keep us entertained while we wait for Bridgerton season 5. Blood of My Blood offers some serious drama, Enola Holmes 3 delivers some mystery, and The Lady's Companion is simply too swoon-worthy to stop watching. Well, Netflix is bringing us another period drama based on the 1901 book My Brilliant Career and it's about to be your absolute obsession!
Here's everything we know about the My Brilliant Career TV adaptation, coming to Netflix soon.
What is My Brilliant Career about?
Netflix
The show will follow a girl named Sybylla Melvyn as she grows up in 1890s Australia and dreams of being a writer. That definitely sounds like a story Jo March from Little Women and Penelope Featherington from Bridgerton would love!
“It’s been a privilege to work with so many incredible creatives on this reimagining of Miles Franklin’s rollicking tale of a young woman’s quest to determine her own life,” executive producer and writer Liz Doran tells Deadline.
Executive producer Chloe Rickard adds, “It’s thrilling to bring this Australian classic to a whole new audience. Partnering with Netflix and fellow executive producers Liz Doran and Alyssa McClelland, with Philippa Northeast as our rebellious and witty Sybylla, has been the stuff that dreams are made of.”
Is My Brilliant Career on Netflix?
Netflix
My Brilliant Career is coming to Netflix in August 2026, so you'll be able to tune in soon!
Who's in the My Brilliant Career cast?
Netflix
The My Brilliant Career cast includes:
- Philippa Northeast as Sybylla
- Christopher Chung as Harry
- Anna Chancellor as Mrs. Bossier
- Genevieve O’Reilly as Helen
- Kate Mulvany as Augusta
- Jake Dunn
- Alexander England
- Sherry-Lee Watson
- Miah Madden
Where did they film My Brilliant Career?
The show filmed at Adelaide Studios and around South Australia.
Check out 13 Period Shows & Movies To Watch if You Love Bridgerton.
This post has been updated.