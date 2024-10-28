Dax Shepard Had The Funniest Reaction To Kristen Bell & Adam Brody's Steamy 'Nobody Wants This' Kiss
I can give you two reasons why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's marriage sits high on my admiration list — Veronica Mars and Punk'd. I was in barely in middle school when these two stars graced my TV screen on their respective shows, but they've always stood out to me. Discovering they were dating just seemed to make sense in the grand scheme of good romantic pairings and — as we can see — it turns out Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard think so too.
From their first meet-cute that wasn't actually that cute to the ways they've loved each other through dark times, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard almost make being in love look easy. Here's a breakdown of some of the most important moments of their relationship timeline.
Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard's Relationship Timeline:
Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
2007: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Meet + Begin Dating
The couple haven't been shy about revealing their first time meeting was exactly love at first sight. Kristen Bell admitted during an Instagram Q&A in 2018 that they actually met at a party for producer Shauna Robertson. E! News recalled that the actress said, "2 weeks later I saw him at a hockey game and he asked for the gum in my mouth." Knowing Dax's personality, that actually checks out.
She also revealed his unconventional pickup line. "Truly, his first text to me was: ‘Hi. My name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that,'' she remembered.
Though they did start dating, Kristen regularly trolls Dax about the time they briefly broke up. She told Popsugar, "He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people.' And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren't in the same place."
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2009: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Work As Co-Stars During Filming Of When in Rome
Who can forget the hilarious rom-com movie When in Rome? Kristen starred as the 'unlucky in love' main character Beth who finds herself being pursued by a handful of romantic prospects after she picks up coins from a fountain that's supposed to grant love those who dare to take from it. Dax played the role of Gale, a model who was very into himself, and it was funny watching them interact on-screen.
According to People, the couple got engaged shortly after filming ended.
Image via Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
August 2012: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Work Together Again On Set Of Hit & Run
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
November 2012: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Announce They're Expecting Baby No. 1
A source relayed the news to People in 2012 by sharing the following statement, "They’re so excited — they’re both ecstatic. They can’t wait to become parents." They also shared that Kristen had been dealing with a bit of morning sickness, but she started doing better as time passed.
March 28, 2013: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's First Daughter Arrives
Several months later, Kristen gave birth birth to her and Dax's first daughter, Lincoln Bell Shepard.
Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images
June 2013: Kristen Bell Pops The Question To Dax Shepard
October 2013: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Tie The Knot
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2014: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Prepare For Baby No. 2's Arrival
December 2014: The Couple's Second Daughter Is Born
Finally, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Delta Bell Shepard, before Christmas in 2014.
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2017: Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell Star in CHiPS
Image via Michael Buckner/Getty Images for FIJI Water
September 1, 2018: Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Celebrate His Sobriety Journey
Dax Shepard has never been ashamed to talk about his sobriety journey and shared a personal moment with that made him question everything He appeared on Blake Griffin's podcast, The Pursuit of Healthiness to talk about his struggles in 2021. "What I would do is I would get sober for movies. I cared more about movies — it was the only thing I was more addicted to was being in movies — and so I would get sober for movies and then in between movies it was getting more and more dangerous," he recalled.
It wasn't until he caught a glimpse of himself in a mirror during a trip to Hawaii that he realized something was wrong. He remembered thinking, "I have every single thing I've ever wanted, and I'm at my lowest point emotionally and something has got to be very broken about that. If I have everything I said was going to make me feel good and I feel terrible, I've got to look at some other thing."
To celebrate her husband's commitment to remaining sober, Kristen wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to encourage him to keep going. "I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves...I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work," a portion of the lengthy message reads.
Addiction in any form is never easy to navigate so we admire how much Kristen's been supportive of Dax.
Image via John Sciulli:Getty Images for UNICEF
February 2019: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Launch A Baby Brand
Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
September 2023: Kristen Bell And Dax Share The Secret To Their Happy Marriage
It's no doubt that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have experienced a lot throughout their marriage, but they've managed to stay the course. Kristen actually shared some amazing advice for other couples during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight that we're thinking about applying to our own relationships. "Common goals, seek them out," she stressed.
The other thing she feels is crucial to making a relationship work is truly seeing and valuing your partner as a person. "Understanding that your partner used to be a little person is the best thing you can do. Sometimes if we're ever on the verge of a fight, one of us will say — it's usually Dax — 'I feel like 8-year-old Dax right now.' And I'm able to see him like I see my kids, which is in a very different way and go, 'Oh yeah, you're a little person that had trauma and triggers and it's not about me,'" she added.
That's powerful because it can be hard to remember that it's not just about you in a relationship. We don't think people intentionally mean to be selfish, but it can be happen and the key is to acknowledge it instead of doubling down on a particular stance that may not be helpful in the heat of an argument.
October 26, 2024: Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell's Chemistry With Adam Brody
Nobody Wants This has been the fall rom-com that we can't stop talking about because it's clear Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have intense chemistry in it. Not only were we surprised by it, but it apparently startled Dax Shepard. PEOPLEreports he opened up to the crowd at the New York Festival about it on Saturday, October 28 by recounting a conversation he had with his friend. "...we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," the actor said. "And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that."
Dax has no problems poking fun at he and Kristen's relationship so I'm sure they've since debunked that behind closed doors.
Lead image via John Sciulli/Getty Images for UNICEF
