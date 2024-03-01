38 Healthy Recipes You Can Make In 30 Minutes Or Less
Because you're just killing the game of life with your new at-home pilates routine and Sunday reset ritual, you can't help but also be amazing at fueling yourself with healthy foods! Accomplishing it all may seem like an impossible feat, but with the help of healthy slow-cooker recipes and clean eats, executing nourishing, healthy meals is a piece of low-carbcake. To simplify it even further, we've gathered a handful of clean-eating recipes that will keep you going and get you out of your repetitive dinner rut, once and for all.
These healthy recipes are simple to execute, taking up no more than half an hour of your precious time. Whether you're whipping up a fresh lunch or hearty dinner, these healthy recipes will guide you toward all your goals and just feeling dang good.
Cheesy Steak Keto Tacos
Going keto is one way to really cut out carbs, but that doesn't mean you have to give up all of your guilty pleasures. This healthy recipe keeps Taco Tuesday alive, even on a specialty diet. Plus, who doesn't want a taco shell made solely out of cheese? (via Brit + Co)
Lemony Greens Soup
So flavorful and nutritious, this healthy recipe is both tasty AF and budget-friendly! Full of peas, asparagus, and scallions, this dish also has a mint pesto that evens out the soup in a very tasty way. You'll get your healthy recipe fix without sacrificing flavor. (via Brit + Co)
Simple Walnut-Crusted Salmon
Yet another salmon recipe we're all about. Enjoy this nutty recipe that features tender pink fish and hearty walnuts — a tasty and affordable combo that's easy to make any night of the week. The secret to making this breadcrumb crust extra good is the mustard and honey mixed in. Yummmm. (via Brit + Co)
Chickpea Stew with Pistachio Pesto
Nom, nom, nom! If it were up to us, we'd eat pesto with every meal, and this pistachio pesto really is top notch. With onions, celery, and chickpeas, this simple stew recipe will deliver the time-saving flavor you need while saving you a few bucks, too. (via Brit + Co)
BBQ Tofu-Stuffed Pita Pockets
Are you veganand food shopping on a shoestring? Even if you're a meat-loving maniac, this simple-to-make recipe will satisfy your craving, quickly and affordably. Fair warning: you might be licking your fingers and the bowl once you're finished cooking healthy recipes like this one. (via Brit + Co)
Cheesy Garlic Roasted Asparagus
Speaking of cheese, asparagus and mozzarella are truly a one of a kind pair. Stoke out your roommates, your beau, or yourself with cheese-smothered, asparagus deliciousness. Serve with chicken, rice, or just eat it on its own... we would! (via Brit + Co)
Cheesy Smashed Brussels Sprouts
If you love your zoodles and spaghetti squash, then this is the crispy and ultra-cheesy (and clean) recipe for you. It makes 6 to 8 servings, which means it's perfect for your next family get-together. It even has red pepper flakes and lemon to balance out all that cheese... not that we're complaining. (via Brit + Co)
Grilled Harissa Shrimp with Chickpea-Dill Tomato Sauce
Pack in the protein by combining harissa-marinated shrimp and chickpeas into one dish. A sauce made with fresh dill and fire-roasted tomatoes adds even more flavor for a recipe that works with a Valentine's night in or a summer grilling afternoon. (via Brit + Co)
Whole30 Animal Style Burgers
We're all about burgers (especially if they're animal style) but sometimes we don't want to have all the bread that comes with it. Sub some crunchy lettuce for the carb-heavy bun and voila! Now you can enjoy juicy, budget-friendly burgers guilt-free. (via Brit + Co)
Simple Fattoush Salad
A smart way to use up all the in-season produce and herbs in your fridge, Fattoush salad is a bread salad (more specifically, pita bread) that originated in Northern Lebanon. This is one of the best healthy recipes for summer since you won't need to turn on the oven. (via Brit + Co)
Instant Pot Steamed Cod with Ginger Scallion Sauce
From a frozen state, fish only takes around 5 minutes to pressure cook. From there, it's just about adding the sauce and serving with rice, which you can sub out for brown rice or riced cauliflower. Top with a sprinkling of ginger and scallions and your next healthy meal is golden. (via Brit + Co)
Chicken Zoodle Soup
Swapping zucchini noodles for regular noodles is the easiest way to lighten up a meal. The broth will still help you when you're feeling under the weather, and the chicken in this healthy recipe offers a good bit of protein. (via Brit + Co)
20-Minute Florentine Butter Chicken with Cherry Tomatoes
This chicken is lightly breaded and seared in butter with thyme and topped with burst cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and lemon juice. Serve those saucy, healthy recipes like this one with thick slices of sourdough bread to soak up all that tasty brown butter. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Mediterranean Boneless Pork Chops
They don't call pork chops 'the other white meat' for nothing. When you grow tired of eating chicken night after night, these Mediterranean chops will revive your love for healthy eating. You can top it with all your favorite veggies, and some extra feta. (via Skinnytaste)
One-Pan Healthy Sausage and Veggies
Sheet pan meals are essential to any weeknight recipe repertoire, and we love that this healthy one makes lots of leftovers. You have to consider cleaning time as well as cooking time, and this dish has a minimal amount of each! (via Chelsea's Messy Apron)
One-Pot Burrito Bowls
Nix the chemical-laden flour tortilla and instead, make a hearty burrito bowl with all of your favorite toppings only. We're talking mounds of tomatoes, cheese, cilantro, corn, beans, and olives. Pass the salsa, please! (via I Heart Nap Time)
Herb-Crusted Salmon
Healthy recipes simply can't go wrong when they include salmon. It's buttery, quick-cooking, and full of healthy fats. Simply cover a filet with mustard, breadcrumbs, and herbs before baking it briefly on high heat. We recommend pairing this dish with a lighter side like veg to really balance out the meal. (via Peas and Crayons)
20-Minute Orzo Carbonara with Crispy Prosciutto and Burrata
Traditional carbonara gets an easy twist with this 20-minute recipe made with kitchen staples like eggs, Parmesan, and orzo pasta (or whatever you have on hand) – as well as burrata and fresh herbs. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Healthy Sweet and Sour Chicken
This classic takeout meal is made better-for-you with lower sugar content and a big serving of protein! You'll instantly fall in love with how tangy the sticky sauce is – you could even swap out the chicken for tofu based on your cravings for healthy recipes. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Spicy Shrimp and Cauliflower Mash with Garlic Kale
Clean dinners that you can also serve on date night are sometimes hard to come by – but not impossible! Pair this spicy shrimp and creamy cauliflower mash with a glass of red wine for the ultimate display of affection. Cooking the kale in bacon fat is just the cherry on top. (via Pinch of Yum)
Baked Bell Pepper Tacos
This stuffed-pepper-meets-taco hybrid is calling your name, regardless of whether or not it's Taco Tuesday. You can prep these healthy bites ahead of time and have them ready to pop in the oven when you get home. Save a few for the next day, to make your work lunch a whole lot more colorful. (via Peas and Crayons)
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta Salad with Kale and Artichokes
No one said you have to give up pasta to eat clean. Thank goodness! Go for a gluten-free quinoa-based penne like this one, and you can have your (healthy) pasta fix whenever you want. Kale and artichokes, which add some extra nutrients to this healthy dish, are always a good idea. (via The Healthy Maven)
30-Minute Quinoa Enchilada Skillet
Even the pickiest of kids (or adults) will love healthy recipes like this Mexican-inspired skillet. Throw a bit of shredded cheese on top, and you can get them to eat just about anything. You can also make this healthy dish using one pot – easier on you! (via Jessica in the Kitchen)
Easy Mushroom Vegan Shawarma
Vegan healthy recipes FTW! This shawarma assumes the yummy flavors of street food filled with spices, veggies, and tzatziki sauce. You'll cook the savory filling on a sheet pan, so cleanup is streamlined. Customize your wrap with any fillings you'd like! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Corn Chowder
Soup's on! Even if you think you have nothing to make for dinner, you probably have all the ingredients you need to prepare a comforting pot of healthy turkey and corn chowder. It's chock full of carrots, potatoes, and corn for a filling and tasty weeknight meal. (via Diethood)
Skillet Garlic Parmesan Chicken Thighs
Chicken thighs have a little more fat in them than chicken breasts, which makes them sear exceptionally well when you pan-fry them. Plus, the dark meat complements garlic and Parmesan in a way that white meat never could. These flavorful bites are becoming one of our new favorite healthy recipes. (via Joyful Healthy Eats)
Garlic Mushroom Quinoa
Technically, this garlic mushroom quinoa is a side dish, but if you love mushrooms as much as we do, you can easily make this into your main meal. Hearty, healthy, and full of that irresistible herby and woody flavor, this dish is practically foolproof. (via Damn Delicious)
Asian Salmon in Foil
Rich in beneficial fats, healthy recipes including salmon are on our dinner menu at least once a week. This take is covered in a phenomenal honey-garlic-sriracha sauce, but since it's cooked in foil, you won't have to worry about the flavorful marinade scorching any of your pans. (via Damn Delicious)
30-Minute Plantain Tofu Curry
Made with plantains, tomato, tofu, and peanut butter, this savory-sweet curry is full of energizing plant-based protein and one of the best healthy recipes for vegetarians and vegans. You don't have to freeze your tofu to make this dish delicious, but it'll give it a great texture and help it soak up all that maple syrup-y, soy saucy goodness. (via Connoisseurus Veg)
Sheet Pan 30-Minute Apricot Chicken
Sweet, spicy, and so very sticky, this sheet pan recipe mixes chicken in a sauce made with apricot preserves, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, garlic, and ginger. Add some asparagus to the pan for charring and serve it all over rice for one of the yummiest healthy recipes you've ever made. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Veggie-Packed Tofu Coconut Red Curry Soup
Wanting healthy recipes doesn't mean you can only eat salad. Take this dish for example. You can have a warm and cozy bowl of soup packed with good-for-you ingredients in just 30 minutes. That's basically an episode of Friends! (via Hello Veggie)
Easy Southern Salmon Croquettes
This healthy recipe is expedited with the help of canned pink salmon, eliminating the need to cook an entire filet yourself! Don't worry, though – this dish is just as tasty even if there are shortcuts. The fish combines with fresh veggies and seasonings that speak to the Southern flavors. The whole fam will be hooked! (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Curried Cauliflower Soup
A hearty purée of cauliflower makes this vegetarian soup satisfying enough to keep you full, even though it doesn't contain any meat. Pair a warm bowl with your go-to homemade bread recipe for a deliciously healthy match made in heaven. (via Connoisseurus Veg)
Cranberry Orange Pork Tenderloin with Green Beans
Quick-cooking pork loin makes it lean and juicy, and when paired with tart fruit and fresh green beans, it makes for an exciting dinner. The mix of orange slices and cranberries makes this healthy recipe a fantastic holiday meal, but it also holds its own during warmer months. (via The Recipe Critic)
Vegan Moroccan Chickpea Skillet
A Moroccan spice blend and squeeze of fresh lemon add some intrigue to a simple pan of chickpeas, sweet potatoes, and bell pepper. We know that healthy recipes typically have lots of color, so add some lemons and herbs on top for a dose of extra vitamins! (via Sweet Peas and Saffron)
One Pan Chicken with Sweet Potatoes, Kale, and Cranberries
Fill your cast iron skillet with sweet potatoes, kale, and chicken, then top with a sprinkle of crumbled feta cheese and fresh chopped herbs to make one of the best healthy recipes for fall. Pomegranate arils, cranberries, and balsamic vinegar add some extra flavor. Serve this dish with a pan of cooked whole grains if you're extra hungry! (via Well Plated)
5-Ingredient Lemon Chicken with Asparagus
With vitamins, protein, and minerals, chicken is the ultimate protein when it comes to healthy and fast meals. Pair it with lemon-pepper seasoning, asparagus, and honey butter, and you'll have a recipe that's ready in a flash. This one will def make it into your normal rotation. (via Pinch of Yum)
25-Minute Chili Oil Egg Ramen
Perfect for colder nights, this miso-flavored ramen recipe spares you the painstaking task of soft-boiling eggs by cracking them into the simmering pot two to three minutes before serving. We love healthy recipes that feel like takeout, and this pick totally fits the bill. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Lead image via Hello Veggie.
This article has been updated from a post previously published on June 2019.
