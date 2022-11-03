Brit + Co Logomenu-iconCreated with Sketch.x-iconCreated with Sketch.

Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨

The Conversation (3)
Amanda Lahey17 Jul, 2020

Perfect for something to make ahead that keeps well and EVERYONE loved the Spaghetti with parsley. Might take this one camping!

Vatsala Bahal20 Oct, 2020

I needed this! Made the Mexican pinwheels for a small get-together and they thought I was a wizard!

c.liz26 May, 2022

I live in the South, and you know we love our sweet tea, so I can't wait to change things up this summer with that Raspberry Tea!!!

Trending Stories

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service