52 Easy Potluck Ideas For The Procrastinator In All Of Us
If you have to be at a potluck in a few hours, there are plenty of easy potluck ideas that require a minimal amount of time and will still impress the guests — several don't even involve a trip to the store! Whether you're throwing a potluck or attending one, check out our fave easy-peasy potluck recipes that will get you ready ASAP.
Pastitsio
This baked pasta dish hails from Greece, and it has a tomato-meat-bechamel filling for a cozy, hearty dish. (via Brit+Co)
Butter Board
If this TikTok trend is not for serving a crowd, we don't know what is. (via Brit+Co)
Green Goddess Salad Easy Potluck Idea
This salad is so easy that you'll be able to fix enough for your guests without a hitch. The cheesy, garlicy, citrus dressing tastes just as good as it sounds. (via Brit + Co)
Rainbow Bread
Okay, we already love bread, but *rainbow* bread?! We will never pass up the opportunity to make this recipe. We're pretty sure that your friends will agree, especially if there are children (er, children at heart) involved. (via Brit + Co)
Easy Toum Lebanese Garlic Dip
This dip goes with just about everything you could think of. Veggies, chicken, and Gladys even recommends French fries! But our favorite part might just be the fact you don't need a food processor. (via Forks and Foliage)
Citrus Rosé Sangria Recipe
Sangria is a great cocktail for cookouts and potlucks alike because it's super easy to make in large batches. This recipe boasts all your favorite summer citrus fruits. (via Brit + Co)
Tomato Basil Orzo
This orzo recipe from Half Baked Harvest is served cold, which means you can make it ahead of time and just keep it in the fridge until you're ready to leave. (via Brit + Co)
Dirty Soda
Okay this one might not seem like your average potluck recipe but considering all you need is soda and coffee creamer, it's too easy to ignore. We loved it, and if you like cream soda, we're sure you'll love it too! (via Brit + Co)
Gluten-Free Baked Avocado “Fries”
We love French fries. We love avocados. This recipe is a match made in heaven. (via Brit + Co)
Corn On The Cob In The Crockpot
Need to cook 20 cobs of corn but don't have a ton of time? Throw them in your Crockpot and let them marinate in a homemade garlic butter sauce for a side dish that comes together without a ton of effort. (via Brit + Co)
Cauliflower Rice Keto Casserole
If your potluck ends up being on a rainy chilly day (ie: you'd rather be curled up with a book than anywhere near the out of doors), consider a healthy casserole that will warm everyone up. This recipe features chicken, veggies, and plenty of cheese. (via Brit + Co)
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio With All-O the Parsley
You will always have something to eat (and share) when you bust out this recipe which calls for all pantry staples (spaghetti, olive oil, garlic, anchovy, red pepper, and whatever herbs you have). (via Where Cooking Begins + Brit + Co; photo via Gentl and Hyers)
Spicy Sriracha Dip
Dip is the easy potluck snack. Whip up this spicy one and load up the plate with veggies, chips, crackers, or whatever you like to dunk. (via Brit + Co)
Bacon Guacamole Potluck Idea
Bringing chips and guac to the party always ensures your popularity. Yet even that doesn't compare to how people will treat you when you show up with guacamole chock-full of bacon. (via The Recipe Critic)
Cucumber Bites
This snack is cost effective, since two cucumbers will get you almost 30 of these tasty treats. (via Joe's Healthy Meals)
Slow Cooker Beef Brisket
Whether you're having sandwiches, tacos, or you're just digging in with a fork, every meat lover at your get-together will love this beef brisket recipe. (via Brit + Co)
Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas
A combo of lime juice, garlic, salt and spices turns plain shrimp into something that you will not want to miss. Pair that with your favorite peppers and you have a dinner you'll want to make over and over again. (via Brit + Co)
Keto Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps
You can just grab one head of lettuce at the grocery store and you'll have enough wraps to feed your whole potluck! Leave out the cheese and walnuts if you prefer plain chicken salad, but we'd recommend at least trying them out ;). (via Brit + Co)
DIY Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese
Among their many upsides, slow cookers are also great for making our favorite dish: mac and cheese. It's easy, it's tasty, and you'll have a *ton* of macaroni and cheese when you're done. Who wouldn't want that? (via Brit + Co)
Fresh Mango Salsa
Homemade salsa always tastes so much better than the stuff you get off the shelves. This simple and colorful mango salsa is sure to be a hit come Taco Tuesday. (via Cookie and Kate)
Gluten-Free Flatbread Pizzas
Gluten-free guests will be elated when they see there's something at the potluck they can actually eat. The toppings are so delicious that even if you're not gluten-free, you'll love how all of the flavors come together. (via The Real Food RDs)
Creamy Pea Salad With Bacon
It's a lot easier to load up on green veggies when they're paired with crispy bacon and a creamy sauce. Don't skimp on the red onions — they liven up the whole dish. (via The Recipe Critic)
Grilled Mexican Corn (Elote)
Corn on the cob is a barbecue staple, but it's even better than usual when smothered in mayo, crema, cotija cheese, chili powder, and a spritz of lime juice. (via Averie Cooks)
Elote Pasta Salad
If you can't get enough of this Mexican dish, try it in pasta form! It still has all the delicious ingredients found in original dish, just with pasta added in. Considering we'll eat nearly anything if there are noodles involved, that sounds good to us! (via Brit + Co)
Summer Farro Salad
Guests will appreciate this healthy offering at the next potluck. This salad recipe features plenty of veggies, fruit, and whole grains. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)
Mediterranean Pasta Salads
Pack your pasta salad with savory ingredients like olives, feta cheese, salami, and sun-dried tomatoes. Toss with kale and chopped cucumber for a hit of freshness. (via The Recipe Critic)
Curried Brown Rice Veggie Salad Potluck Dish
Cater to vegetarians by serving a hearty rice salad, made with plenty of veggies for fiber and nuts and edamame for protein. (via Letty's Kitchen)
Instant Pot Loaded Baked Potato Salad Easy Potluck Idea
The IP makes cooking big-batch recipes lickety-split. Steam the potatoes in record time, then add in all your favorite toppings to make an epic dish. (via Wondermom Wannabe)
Caprese Pasta Salad With Garlic Marinated Tomatoes
Shake up your usual pasta salad routine by swapping macaroni for spaghetti. Fresh tomatoes, capers, and bocconcini (tiny balls of mozzarella) round out the dish. (via Foodiecrush)
Charcuterie Board
This is the perfect large group appetizer, especially if that group is comprised of all your gal pals. (via Brit + Co)
Layered Fruit “Cake”
Stack rings of watermelon and cantelope, then fill with a sweet yogurt, whipped cream filling. (via Brit + Co)
Mini Baked Potatoes
While these little spuds might take a bit longer than most on this list, they are totally worth it. Both you and your guests will be happy you took the extra time. (via Brit + Co)
Crispy Roasted Cauliflower Hummus
Make this hummus as a side dish or an app, and then bring along everything you could possibly want to dip: crackers, carrots, peppers, celery. The sky's the limit! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Raspberry Iced Tea
Iced tea is a summer staple as far as we're concerned, and this raspberry iced tea is going to make even the most dedicated soda fan want a glass. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Healthy Strawberry Pineapple Sherbet
This recipe is no-churn and only takes five minutes to make, which means it's the perfect recipe for when you're crunched for time. Frozen strawberries and pineapple will give it that ice cream consistency! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Mexican Tortilla Roll Ups
Pinwheels are some of the best finger foods because they're great for people who love every kind of food, and they generally contain ingredients that appeal to picky eaters. Plus, they're very affordable to make. (via Culinary Hill)
Soft Pretzel Bites With Mustard Cheese Dip
Soft pretzels and cheese dip are a classic combo for movie nights and potlucks alike. But the real star of the show is the mustard cheese dip, which features cheddar, dijon mustard, and cayenne pepper. (via Barley & Sage)
Jalapeño Poppers Easy Potluck Idea
We're not huge fans of spicy food, but jalapeño poppers are one of our favorite apps. The cheese evens out the spice from the pepper. Plus, this version has BACON. (via Salt & Lavender)
Spring Salad Recipe
This salad might have "spring" in the title, but don't be fooled: the ingredients will still taste amazing in the summer. (via Brit + Co)
Asian Grilled Flank Steak
What we love about serving rare, grilled flank steak at a party is that it's finger-lickin'-good hot or cold. Serve with lettuce leaves and marinated cucumbers so guests can make their own wraps. (via The Recipe Critic)
Ham and Cheese Croissant Sliders
Balance out all those salads by serving a tray of ooey, gooey croissant sliders. Stuff them with ham and cheese, then brush with butter, top with poppy seeds, and bake until warm. (via Crazy for Crust)
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
These little sliders are a cinch to make. The secret (and time-saving) ingredient? Rotisserie chicken! (via Brit + Co)
Montreal Steak and Pepper Kebabs Potluck Idea
Even inexpensive steak gets tenderized and flavorful thanks to a zippy Montreal steak seasoning blend made with red wine vinegar. (via Foodiecrush)
Blueberry Hand Pies
Blueberry hand pies are sturdy enough to remain intact even after a ride in the car. Use canned blueberry pie filling and store-bought pie crust if you're really pressed for time. (via Leite's Culinaria)
Crustless Fresh Strawberry Pie Easy Potluck Idea
Embrace the flavors of summer with a crustless strawberry pie that puts the fruit front and center. (via Averie Cooks)
Loaded M&M Oreo Cookie Bars
Even if you don't keep M&Ms and Oreos in your pantry, you can easily sub them out with your favorite candy bars for an equally scrumptious dessert. While you're picking up the candy, buy a box of cookie mix if you're really crunched on time. We won't tell. (via Averie Cooks)
No Bake Nutella Pie
Feed dessert to a crowd without even turning on your oven with this recipe for fluffy, mousse-like, no-bake Nutella pie. (via Spicy Southern Kitchen)
Apple Nachos Potluck Recipe
Melted peanut butter over apples is a tasty but healthy snack or dessert. Add cacao nibs and chopped nuts, and you're good to go. Feel free to swap for seed butter if you can't have nuts! (via Trial and Eater)
Vegetarian Mexican Pinwheels
Make these Mexican pinwheels up to a full day in advance, or put them together right before you get to the party. Accommodating vegetarians has never been so easy. (via Sprinkles and Sprouts)
DIY Cheese Crisps
Swap your potato chips for these crisps made out of shredded cheese. The jalapeños in the center add an extra kick, but you can remove the seeds to take some of the spice out! (via Brit + Co)
Carrot Hot Dogs
Whip up a bunch of these babies before your BBQ, and just bring all your favorite hot dog toppings in various Tupperware. Assemble, dig in, repeat. (via Brit + Co)
Buffalo Chicken Coleslaw
Creamy coleslaw's tastier than ever when it gets a fiery kick from Buffalo sauce. (via Meg's Everyday Indulgence)
With these easy potluck ideas, you'll have the winning dish at your next get together. Check out our new B+C online baking and cooking classes for more recipe inspo!
Additional reporting by Meghan Alfanoand Chloe Williams.
