Did Blake Lively Just Announce The Birth Of Her Fourth Baby?
Blake Lively is as multifaceted as they come. She's an actress who has starred in titles like Gossip Girl, A Simple Favor, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (plus the upcoming adaptation of It Ends With Us). She's the founder of Betty Buzz, which has a variety of non-alcoholic mixers that taste just as good on their own as they do with liquor. And she's also a mom. Lively has been outspoken about protecting her children from the paparazzi, making rare public appearances with them for events like her husband Ryan Reynolds' Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony.
When Lively and Reynolds seemingly announced the birth of their fourth child on February 12, we melted. Here's everything you need to know about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' kids.
Did Blake Lively Have A 4th Baby?
Blake Lively posted a pic on Super Bowl Sunday showing what appears to be a post-baby body with the caption "Been busy."
Lively confirmed her fourth pregnancy in September 2022 when she arrived at her Forbes event in NYC cradling a baby bump and by posting her own personal photos on Instagramhoping that "the 11 guys waiting outside [her] home for a 🦄 sighting will leave [her] alone."
How Many Children Do Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Have?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have four kids in their family. They welcomed their third daughter in 2019, making this new addition to the family their fourth kid.
While we know that their three eldest — James, Inez, and Betty — are all girls, the couple hasn't confirmed whether the youngest is also a daughter. Reynolds explained on the Today Show that they "never find out" until the baby is born, and whether they decide to reveal it is totally up to them.
Why Did Blake Lively Name Her Daughter James?
The couple decided to name their daughter James after Reynolds' late father. While the name connects both James and Reynolds to his father, it also gives Lively the chance to bond with her daughter over having historically male names. "I liked having a boy's name," Lively said on Good Morning Americain 2015. "I thought I'd pass it on."
Their third daughter Betty's name is a tribute to Lively's late father. We didn't know the name of the couple's third baby until Taylor Swift used all three names in her 2020 album folklore. Swift also used James' voice at the beginning of her 2017 track "Gorgeous"!
When Did Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Have Their Daughters?
Lively gave birth to James in 2014, while Inez was born in 2016. Lively gave birth to Betty in 2019 and announced her fourth pregnancy in 2022, making for a 2023 due date.
How Has Motherhood Affected Blake Lively?
Lively loves motherhood, and says in a 2022 interview with Forbes that having children has made her feel more comfortable in her own skin. "Once I had children, that just became even more profound because my time was even more precious, but also I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she says. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."
Speaking with People in 2021, Lively also explains how important it is that her children see her accomplish things outside the home. "I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother," Lively says.
While she acknowledges that motherhood is all-encompassing, and it looks different for everyone, she knows that having your own identity is very important. "Teaching them that they can maintain themselves and that everything is possible [is crucial]," she adds.
How Long Have Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Been Married?
The couple got married in 2012 at a former slave plantation in South Carolina, a location that the couple is "unreservedly sorry for," Reynolds told Fast Company in 2020.
Who Else Is In Blake Lively's Family?
Many of Lively's family members also work in Hollywood. Her brother Eric Lively, half-sister Robyn Lively, and brother-in-law Bart Johnson.
Check out our email newsletter for the latest celebrity news and trending content.
Featured image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
- Guess Which Song Ryan Reynolds Played When Blake Lively Was in Labor ›
- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Pose for Their First Public Pic Together Since Baby #2 ›
- The New Mom Gift Idea You Should Borrow from Blake Lively ›
- 7 Funny AF Tweets About the Arrival of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Baby ›
- Flower Power Baby Names Inspired by Blake Lively ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!