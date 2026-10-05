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What's My Interior Design Style? This Quiz Nails It Every Time

Cozy living room with colorful art, bookshelf, and tulip vase on dining table.
Kailun Zhang on Unsplash
Maggie McCracken
By Maggie McCrackenOct 05, 2026
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago. She writes about mindfulness, astrology, nutrition, self-development, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.
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At B+C, we are head-over-heels obsessed with interior design, and that love of style truly extends to our editorial team. The other day, some of my colleagues and I took this interior design style quiz to discover our individual home styles, and had so much fun sharing our results with each other. The quiz is surprisingly accurate, and easily predicted the styles we each have in our own homes!

So of course, we had to learn more about Cristina Cleveland (the designer who created the style quiz), her methodology behind it, and the specific styles we each got in our results.

"I created this quiz because I wanted to help my design clients and friends identify their personal style, but the quizzes I’d taken had never really hit the mark," Cristina said. "'Eclectic' always felt too broad, and names like 'traditional' felt too limiting – I think everyone actually enjoys a mix of styles and time periods, so I tried to reflect that in the style profiles."

As someone who has taken style quizzes for years and always got "eclectic" as my result, but never totally matched with the boho design recs, this hit home for me.

Yellow armchair, modern lamp, and framed art in a stylish, minimalist living room.

Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash

"I gave (the style profiles) names that people could easily picture in their mind’s eye," Cristina continued. "Then, I made my IGTV series Home School to help people solve their biggest design challenges in a way that fit that their personal style, rather than trying to copy or emulate a look from Pinterest or Instagram."

Consider our interest piqued! Here are the results we got when we took Cristina's interior design style quiz! Even beyond these styles, there are still other results to explore. What will you get?

Pop Arcade

Stylish living room with abstract art, sculptural furniture, and a green sofa.

Etsy

Alison and Meredith both got 'Pop Arcade' as their style profile. Considering they are both uber-creative and design-oriented, it totally wasn't a coincidence that this result reigned true!

"If you got Pop Arcade, you’re a collector who enjoys expressing your personality through your quirky finds and unconventional color choices," Cristina said of the style. "Your dynamic vision and love for fun accents can make it difficult for you to find cohesion in your space. You’re inspired by the bold and creative shapes of the 1980’s Memphis design school, today’s playful wiggle trend, and postmodern furniture."

We love the colorful, optimistic, playful vibes of Pop Arcade. They're the perfect combination of youthful and refined.

Pottery Studio

Elegant living room with modern furniture, ornate fireplace, and large windows.

CB2

For Chloe and Theresa, the best style fit was named Pottery Studio. Full of textural, earthy finishes and creamy neutrals, this style definitely sets a serene mood that many people will want for their home and workspaces.

Elegant living room with grand piano, modern beige sofa, and round coffee table.

Havenly

"If you got Pottery Studio, then you want your home to be a calming retreat where over-stimulated minds can recharge," said Cristina. "Your biggest design challenge is finding the balance between your tranquil vision and your real-life stuff. Your color palette may be neutral, but you keep it interesting with pieces that have loads of texture and curvy, organic shapes."

We think these spaces look like the perfect places for R&R, creative recharging, and self-care.

Did you take the interior design Style Quiz yet? Tell us what result you got on Instagram, and while you're at it, don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.

home decorhome decor trendshome decor inspirationinterior designquiz

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