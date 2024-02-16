The Starbucks Spring Menu Leak Hints At 3 New Lavender Drinks Coming Next Month
Starbucks lavender might finally become a thing this spring, thanks to a recent Starbucks spring menu leak posted online! Food enthusiast, @markie_devo, shared a sneak peek at Starbucks’ new drink lineup, which reportedly includes all things lavender. It’s got the people buzzing!
Considering lavender in coffee is one of my go-to orders at local cafes, I’m excited to see how Starbucks spring menu really pans out (and if lavender resonates with the larger Starbucks fanbase). Who knows? If the rumors are true, and the drinks are good, Starbucks lavender *might* just beat out pistachio drinks on the current Starbucks winter menu! 👀
The coffee chain hasn’t officially announced anything in regards to Starbucks lavender (yet), so make sure to come back here for more updates!
When does the Starbucks spring menu come out?
According to leaks online about the Starbucks spring menu, new drinks, food items, and merchandise will come out on March 7, 2024.
Is lavender good in coffee?
In my opinion, lavender is good in coffee. In fact, it’s wonderful in coffee! Sweet, floral lavender often complements the stronger, more astringent tastes in coffee very well.
I highly recommend enjoying lavender in an oat milk latte, which is just lavender syrup, espresso, and oat milk. You can easily make it at home – even the syrup, which is just a simple syrup recipe (cook equal parts sugar and water over heat until thickened) infused with dried lavender.
Does Starbucks currently have anything lavender?
Starbucks US does not currently have anything lavender. The closest US stores ever got to carrying lavender drinks was in spring 2023 via the Starbucks secret menu, in which Taylor Swift fans crafted their own drink to commemorate the “Lavender Haze” music video. The drink was named accordingly: the Lavender Haze – though it didn’t have any lavender in it. The secret menu order combined passion fruit tea, soy milk, and vanilla syrup to make the drink a lavender hue.
Starbucks Canada, however, does have a Honeycomb Lavender Latte. It’s described as “espresso layered with notes of sweet honeycomb and a hint of calming lavender flavor, topped with real Canadian honey drizzle.”
The Leaked Starbucks Spring Menu, Including New Lavender Drinks
Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte
As I mentioned, lavender in an oat milk latte is unparalleled. The Starbucks spring menu leak describes the recipe for the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte as “smooth Starbucks blonde espresso, creamy oatmilk, ice and the sweet subtly floral notes lavender come together for a latte with a springtime twist.”Though the rumored Starbucks spring menu only shows this drink available to order iced, I imagine you can customize your order pretty easily and make it a hot drink, as well as substitute the kind of milk in your latte.
Iced Lavender Oatmilk Matcha
I am actually so pumped about this leaked Starbucks spring menu item because I’m a matcha latte fanatic. I think matcha tastes good with most flavors (peppermint, white mocha, caramel), but lavender might just take it to a whole new level!
According to the menu leak, this iced drink is “smooth and creamy matcha served with oatmilk over ice, topped with sweet and subtle floral notes of lavender cream cold foam.” I love the layered look of this bev – it’s gonna be very aesthetically pleasing if it’s actually on the Starbucks spring menu, and seems especially fitting for springtime!
Lavender Creme Frappuccino
This blended drink combines lavender with vanilla syrup, milk, and ice, and by its name, appears to be caffeine-free. Starbucks “creme” Frappuccinos tend to omit the coffee, so this leaked Starbucks spring menu item may feel more like dessert.
In fact, people online are comparing the Lavender Creme Frappuccino to the McDonald’s Grimace Shake due to its light purple color.
“Ain’t no way Starbucks got the grimace shake 💀,” a commenter wrote on Instagram under the Starbucks menu leak.
The leaked post about possible lavender drinks at Starbucks also broke the news about 5 new reusable cold and hot cups, plus a new light blue Stanley tumbler launching early March and April.
What People Are Saying About Starbucks Lavender
Starbucks baristas have been wondering about Starbucks lavender for a while now. On a Reddit thread “begging for lavender syrup” that was posted a year ago, some workers shared their thoughts about the potential new flavor.
A few were worried about the quality of Starbucks lavender, if it were to come to cafes.
“Frankly I’m not sure I’d trust Starbucks to create a good lavender syrup that wasn’t like drinking perfume,” one user said. “When I worked in 2008 or so we had this honey syrup that was awful. It barely resembled honey in any way.”
Another user was not optimistic about the taste.
“I'm sure even if Sbux did lavender, it would taste awful because they skimped on the R&D, and probably smell like a waxy candle.”
More people online are not only not enthused with the rumored new flavor, but not enthused with Starbucks at all. Many consumers are boycotting the company in lieu of their stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, as well as Starbucks’ distasteful reception of Starbucks Workers United union.
“A ton of local coffee shops make lavender syrup with actual lavender that tastes fantastic,” one Instagram commenter wrote. “I’d go support one of them over getting this”
What do you think about the potential Starbucks spring menu? Let us know in the comments below.
