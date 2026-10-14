Here's everything we know about Bella From Barneys before it premieres on Amazon.

Bella From Barneys is a brand new show from iconic TV creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. It's the kind of over-the-top, glamorous series that anyone who watches Gossip Girl every single year will want to binge — and we have everything you need to know about the upcoming show. The first piece of news? It's already be ordered as a full series!

'Bella From Barneys' is the perfect New York City show. The new show will follow a young woman named Bella Baldwin, who lives outside Manhattan and has killer fashion sense. It sounds a little bit like little Jenny Humphrey, just with Dan's attitude. When Bella lands a role in Barneys New York (specifically, its stock room), she ends up finessing her way into a role as a personal shopper instead. Now Bella's working with New York City's most notorious socialite, and trying to balance her personal family drama with work and fashion emergencies...all while trying to keep her family's business afloat. It sounds soapy, it sounds messy, and it sounds like we might just be taking a step back into all the drama of 2000s New York. (Hello Gossip Girl and Sex and the City!) In addition to Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Bella from Barneys has other incredible names behind it like Susan Rovner and Rachel Kaplan.

And it's totally "chic". “We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Amazon and are excited for what’s ahead,” Schwartz and Savage told Deadline. “The response to Sterling Point has been incredibly gratifying, and we’re so happy to be returning for a second season alongside creator Megan Park and producing partners LuckyChap. At the same time, the opportunity to build the fictional world of Barneys is a dream for us. Barneys was more than a store; it was a New York institution, a cultural touchstone, and a world unto itself.” “Barneys New York was more than a department store — it was a fashion institution, and when it closed, people genuinely mourned it," Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios added. "This series brings it roaring back to life in all its impossibly chic glory. Fashion, ambition, and intrigue await inside the doors that our partners Susan, Rachel, and the team at Authentic Brands Group will help reopen.” We don't have a cast yet but Amazon has had some truly incredible talent over the last couple of years. Will see see a slew of newcomers like we saw in Sterling Point? Or will we get some established favorites? Stay tuned for more official news!

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