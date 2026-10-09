May the odds be ever in your favor! We're a month and a half away from seeing Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in theaters. After more than a decade since Haymitch's Hunger Games were mentioned in Suzanne Collins' Catching Fire, we're finally seeing the 2nd Quarter Quell onscreen.

Sunrise on the Reaping was first published in March 2025 and fans immediately started discussing who they wanted to play the younger versions of characters we know all too well. And if you're one of those aforementioned fans, then you remember how excited we all were to hear that Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, and other stars like Maya Hawke and Whitney Peak had joined the cast. Because, HELLO!, every single cast member is literally perfect for their roles. It's almost freaky.

In addition to a brand new fan edit trailer, we have a new look at these beloved characters. Keep scrolling for the latest look at Sunrise on the Reaping before it hits theaters on November 20, 2026.

Mckenna Grace and Joseph Zada take a moment to themselves. NEW official look at Mckenna Grace and Joseph Zada in ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’. https://t.co/WD0pNOldqZ — Joseph Zada Crave (@zadacrave) October 8, 2026 Anyone who's read the book remembers that despite the fact they can't stand each other in the beginning, Haymitch (Joseph Zada) and Maysilee (Mckenna Grace) end up becoming the best of friends. More like siblings, really. They team up and stick together until the very end. I love that this close up shot tells us a couple of things. It seems to be near the end of the story because their pants are super dirty. And with just their tanks and vests, this arena wear really underscores the 1960s/1970s vibe that's influenced this period in Panem. That's all I can think about when I look at Maysilee's tank, collar, and bangs.

Another look at the District 12 Tributes. Lionsgate You might have seen this look at the District 12 Tributes (Lou Lou, Waytt, Haymitch, and Maysilee), but I still wanted to include it. I love that even though the outfits are distinct and something we haven't seen before, they're also a little bit boring. If you remember, the whole reason Cinna and Katniss' partnership was such a big deal is because he revolutionized the District 12 style. So the Sunrise on the Reaping team needed these outfits to be fresh but also leave us wanting something more.

Elle Fanning never disappoints. ​Lionsgate But you know who never leaves us hanging? Effie Trinket, and Elle Fanning for that matter. This shot of Effie and her sister Prosperina (Iris Apatow) really showcases the crazy Capitol fashion, and shows us even more of the 1970s influence. The bright colors, over-the-top accessories, and insane hair are the perfect mix of retro and futuristic. Chef's kiss.

Are you excited for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Check out Everything the Sunrise on the Reaping Cast Has Told Us About the Movie (So Far) for even more news on the film.