If you're missing This Is Us, number one you're not alone, and number two, I have great news for you: show creator Dan Fogelman (who created both This Is Us and Paradise) has a brand new series coming to Hulu called The Land. I got to see a sneak peek at the 2026 Disney Upfront, and let me tell you, I'm already sat. The show is a multi-generational family drama set in the world of the NFL and it has everyone from Mandy Moore to Chloe Bennet to Chace Crawford. Here's what to expect.

Here's everything we know about The Land, coming to Hulu in February 2027.

What is The Land on Hulu about? Hulu The Land will take us into a fictionalized version of the NFL, with a team held together by family ties. If you thought working with your parents was hard, you haven't seen anything yet. Chris Meloni (Law & Order: SVU) stars as the (again, fictionalized) Cleveland Browns coach, William H. Macy and Mandy Moore as a father-daughter duo, as well as Chace Crawford and Chloe Bennet. Even though the show is being kept pretty tight for now, I can promise you one thing: this is going to be your new fall TV obsession. It's got everything from the ultimate fall vibes to family drama, and I already can't get enough.

Who stars in The Land cast with Mandy Moore? Dia Dipasupil/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Disney The full cast includes Christopher Meloni, William H. Macy, Mandy Moore, Chloe Bennet, Chace Crawford, Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino, Omar Epps, Michael McGrady, Calahan Skogman, Thomas Q. Jones, Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Bratt.

Where can I watch The Land? Hulu The Land premieres on Hulu February 15, 2027. Until then, it's always a good idea to rewatch All American and Friday Night Lights ;).

How many episodes are in The Land? Hulu The first season of The Land will reportedly have eight episodes. After its two-episode premiere on February 15, we'll get a new episode every week until the finale airs on March 29, 2027.

Where was The Land filmed? Hulu The Land was filmed around Cleveland, Ohio and in Thousand Oaks, California. Does this mean we could potentially get "Cleveland!" by Taylor Swift in part of the promo?!

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This post has been updated.