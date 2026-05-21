Where to Watch the 'Fourth Wing' TV Show? Amazon Promises to "Honor" What You Love About the Series

We know that Fourth Wing author Rebecca Yarros completely trusts Prime Video and producer Michael B. Jordan, and we know the cast rumors contain everyone from Josh Heuston to Cynthia Erivo to Mackenzie Foy. But where can we actually watch the Fourth Wing TV show? Here's a quick guide to the new series.

Where can I watch the Fourth Wing TV show?

Since Amazon has the rights to Fourth Wing, the series will be streaming on Prime Video when it premieres. The show just recently moved from development to pre-production, and the team recently took the stage at the Amazon Upfront to talk about the new series.

"I'm thrilled to be working with this dedicated, experienced team and grateful for their passion for both the books and the readership behind them,” Rebecca Yarros said during the presentation.

Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, added, “Violet’s journey in Fourth Wing has sparked a global phenomenon, captivating millions of readers and building an intensely passionate fanbase around its world, characters, and emotional stakes."

He goes on to say that the series is "one of the most anticipated adaptations in the world, and with Meredith and our valued partners at Kilter, Outlier, and Premeditated, we’re bringing it to life in a way that honors what fans love about the story."