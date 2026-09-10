'Things We Never Got Over' is FINALLY Becoming a TV Show — Here's Who's Leading the Cast

Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score is the ultimate unexpected romance. On the heels of the Better Than the Movies adaptation at Netflix and Love of Your Life at Prime Video, Things We Never Got Over will be your new romance show obsession. Because let's be honest, I really can't get enough of this genre, and if they keep giving me new shows, I'm going to watch all of them!

Well, not only do we have confirmation that this book is finally coming to the screen, but we also just got the cast announcement on who's playing the Witt twins, Nash, and Knox.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Things We Never Got Over TV show before it premieres on Prime Video.

Small town romance 'Things We Never Got Over' is your new obsession. When Naomi ditches her fiancé (and their wedding) for her sister, and Knockemout, Virginia, she knows her entire life is about to change. But she's definitely not expecting Tina to ditch her without any money or a car — and with an 11-year-old niece Naomi didn't even know existed. Now Naomi has a child to take care of, and she's on the receiving end of the reluctant Knox Morgan. He's doing his best to help her out, even if he's not a fan of "complicated." But Naomi's life is definitely complicated, and then some, and Knox can't seem to stay away. Even when "trouble turns to real danger," as the book synopsis teases.

And the 'Things We Never Got Over' cast is incredible. The cast is led by Molly Griggs (The Residence) as Noami and Tina, Matthew Noszka (All’s Fair, No Hard Feelings) will play Knox Morgan, and Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble, Disclosure Day) as Nash Morgan, Knox's brother and the local sheriff. Things We Never Got Over is currently filming, and even though we don't have a release date yet, I'm hoping to see the show in 2027. You can order the book on Amazon now, and get a jump start on reading it before the show premieres!

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