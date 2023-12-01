Staff Picks! The Best Toys We’re Giving Kids This Year
Whether you’re a mom, dad, aunt, uncle or BFF “auntie”, there’s nothing better than hitting the toy gift jackpot during the holidays. The pure joy in their face is pure gold, and a memory that will warm us through the long, winter days. B+C parents picked out our favorite toys of the season for kids from Ibotta’s Top Toys event.
Each of these toys on our list has cash back offers from Ibotta – up to $10!
From Fisher Price’s Mix & Learn DJ Table to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, our staffers share the toys that our kids are most excited about this season. Check it out in this fun, playful reel!
Here's our list of favorite gifts with cash back offers during Ibotta's Top Toys event.
Mattel Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Bone Shaker Ultimate Crush Yard Playset, 1 Toy Truck & 3 Crushable Cars
Mattel Jurassic World Camouflage 'N Battle Indominus Rex Action Figure Toy with Lights, Sound & Motion
All offers were valid as of publish date. Check your Ibotta app for details, as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.
