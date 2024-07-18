6 Great Books With Characters Over 60 That Prove It’s Never Too Late For New Beginnings
Had it not been for my baby boomer mom, I probably wouldn't be writing passionately about romantasy and romance books today. My sister and I just laughed the other day about how she's the one who started reading "spicy" books first, clearly influencing us to find them on our own later in life. But subject matter aside, my mom taught me the joy of reading — plus, how to embrace characters of all ages, regardless of their backgrounds.
What better way to honor my mom's influence than by featuring 6 books with lovable characters over 60? These stories center around people who are reflecting on life and deciding there are new beginnings to embrace — because life doesn't stop happening past a certain age.
How to Age Disgracefully by Clare Pooley
Lydia thinks she won't have her work cut out for her when she decides to host the Senior Citizens' Social Club during the week, but she get a huge surprise when she meets the senior citizens.
Each person she meets has a rich past and colorful personality that keeps her on her toes. Whether she's dealing with Art's kleptomaniac ways or Ruby's competitive nature, Lydia begins realizing how much they're able to fly under the radar due to their age. It's almost as if people have cast them to the side because they think senior citizens no longer have lives to live.
There's no time like the present to show everyone — including the city council — how much life is still coursing through the veins when the community center building is in jeopardy of being sold.
It's Not All Down From Here by Terry McMillan
Loretha Curry doesn't believe that getting older has to be an immediate death sentence. She's thriving as a successful entrepreneur, wife, and friend. If you were to ask her, she'd probably tell you that enjoying her life as an older woman is her way of giving a middle finger to ageism.
But she's forced to reevaluate things when grief comes knocking at her door. The very tenacity she's known for maintaining begins to crumble, leaving her to decide if she truly has the will to live.
The Old Ducks' Club by Maddie Please
Sophia can't believe she's about to be 60 without a S.O. by her side. She's also in disbelief that it feels like life flew by and she didn't get a chance to truly enjoy it. Filled with determination, Sophia travel to Rhodes to quietly get a new lease on life. That's when she's introduced to the Old Ducks.
Comprised of Juliette, Kim, and Anita, the Old Ducks have been friends for a while. Their main mission is to grab life by the horns in a way most people think older women shouldn't. They're everything Sophia isn't and she detests it until they welcome her with open arms.
Suddenly, Sophia starts to come to life and finds that enjoys taking up space with her new friends. Then she meets Theo, her incredibly sexy next door neighbor.
Sparks immediately fly, but Sophia will have to ask herself if she truly has it in her to open herself up to love.
Britt-Marie Was Here by Fredrik Backman
Britt-Marie is the queen of organization to the point where she gets offended at the sight of clutter. It's not that she wants everyone to live like her, no. She just wishes they weren't so messy at times. Naturally this tends to rub people the wrong way. If only they knew there's more to Britt-Marie than meets the eye.
It's precisely what she begins to discover when she leaves her husband after an affair and has to learn how to navigate life in Borg. Somehow she finds herself drawn to the people at the recreation center she gets a job at and the children on the soccer team she's also coaching.
It could be that life's greatest tragedy was just the thing Britt-Marie needed to truly start living outside of her careful rules.
Julie and Romeo by Jeanne Ray
Julie Roseman and Romeo Cacciamani have rival floral businesses, but their disdain for each other stems from a decades long family feud. Ironically, no one really understands what caused the rift. All that matters is that the Rosemans and Cacciamanis are not on friendly terms.
But when Julie and Romeo meet at a small business owners' seminar, it's hard for them to deny how much they're attracted to each other. They fall quickly and madly in love with each other, generations-long feud be damned. The only problem is that their families aren't willing to let them enjoy themselves.
Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn
Billie, Mary Alice, Helen, and Natalie are skilled assassins who've worked for the Museum for four decades, literally devoting their lives to this secret organization. However, ageism is alive and it's become clear to them that they're being pushed to retire.
With no other option, they decide to accept the paid vacation offered to them and begin to think that relaxation could be in their future. But, a deep betrayal by the Board soon puts them on edge because they realize their retirement is actually code for dying.
In order to survive, the four ladies will have to use all of their skills and wisdom to strike the organization down before they love their lives. The odd thing is that they're eager to show just how much being a certain age gives them an advantage.
