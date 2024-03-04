Emily Henry Finally Gave Us An Update On The Beach Read Movie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Out of the many (and I do mean *many*) movies based on books coming our way, there are a few I'm most excited for. We're still waiting on new updates for Fourth Wing, It Ends With Us, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and Book Lovers, but we finally have an update on one of my most-anticipated movies ever: Beach Read by Emily Henry! The author (whose new book Funny Story drops April 23, 2024) finally gave us our first bit of movie news on March 4, 2024, and it's made me even more excited than I already am. Here's everything we know about the Beach Read movie — plus which Taylor Swift album you should listen to if it's your favorite ;).
Is Beach Read going to be a film?
Image via Emily Henry/Instagram
Yes, we're getting a Beach Read movie! Deadline confirmed the adaptation in April of 2023, announcing that the film would be distributed by 20th Century Films, and that Dollface director Yulin Kuang would write and direct the movie. And on March 4, 2024, Emily Henry posted a screenshot of the script cover, which means there's a good chance the movie is already written!
What is Beach Read about?
Image via Amazon
Beach Read follows rom-com author January Andrews and "serious novelist" Augustus Everett, two authors with the same problem: serious writer's block. Dealing with different forms of heartbreak, and forced to stay in the same lakeside neighborhood for the summer, January and Gus decide to swap genres to see if they can get out of their respective ruts — and miraculously find a happy ending.
Who's in the Beach Read cast?
Images via Jon Kopaloff/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN
It'll be quite a little bit before we get an official Beach Read movie cast, but I am already daydreaming about who could step into these two characters' shoes. IMHO, one of the best choices for Beach Read is Logan Lerman with all his cozy, kind, and chaotic energy, but John Boyega also totally has both the charisma and gravitas to pull off a character like Gus! Some other favorites? Sebastian Stan and Callum Turner. Which TV boyfriend do *you* want to see as Gus?!
By far, the most popular fancast for January Andrews is Zoey Deutch (who I already fancast in a Paul Mescal rom-com, so I'm here for it!!), but I could also see Emma Stoneknock this role out of the park.
Is Beach Read a spicy book?
Image via Yaroslav Shuraev/Pexels
Yes, Beach Read is a spicy book, which just means it has some explicit sexual content. If you have a younger reader interested in jumping on the EmHen train, we'd recommend doing some research beforehand, or even reading the book together!
Are Emily Henry books turning into movies?
Image via Amazon
Yes, there are multiple Emily Henry books that are turning into movies! In addition to Beach Read, we're getting a Book Lovers movie (my personal favorite EmHen book), as well as People We Meet on Vacation. It's only a matter of time before Happy Place and Funny Story become movies or TV shows, too!
Lead image via Amazon
