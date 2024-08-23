12 Cozy Books To Read If You Love 'Gilmore Girls'
As far as we're concerned, September marks the official start of fall, so we've been humming the theme song for Gilmore Girlswhile we wait for the end of August. The breezier season ushers in the coziest part of the year, and we're beyond ready to sip our pumpkin lattes while reading books warm our souls as much as the cup in our hands.
In order to channel our inner Rory (and hit pause on our millionth Gilmore Girls rewatch), I found some books that give that same Stars Hollow, warm and fuzzy feeling that our favorite TV show gives us. From love-at-first-sight moments to simply finding joy among, well, books — these 12 picks are what we imagine Lorelai and Rory might read in their spare time.
The Library of Borrowed Hearts by Lucy Gilmore
The synopsis of The Library of Borrowed Hearts drew us in first, but the fact author Lucy's last name is literally "Gilmore" feels like you're meant to read this if you love Gilmore Girls too.
Chloe Sampson is a struggling Librarian who feels pulled in too many different directions. Right as she's about to give up on life, a limited edition book from the '60s lands in her lap. It's so rare that her seemingly senile next door neighbor wants to buy it from her.
When she discovers that the book was once shared by two young lovers, Chloe realizes that one of them, Jasper Holmes, is her neighbor. She also stumbles across even more books that he and his past love wrote in. The more Chloe reads, the more Jasper opens up to her and she finds that he's not so cranky after all.
A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith
Though Williamsburg is now known as a hip Brooklyn neighborhood in NY, Francie Nolan once saw a different version of it. She was born during a time when the neighborhood was rougher and required a level of hardness in order for it's residents to make it. It didn't help that her family was considered outcasts either.
Despite this, Francie embraces the newness of each day and talks about what happens earnestly.
Picking Daisies on Sundays by Liana Cincotti
Daniella Daisy Maria spends her Friday nights binge-watching rom-coms and hoping to fall in love herself. She just never expected to be so intrigued with her best friend Levi. She also never expected him to break her heart by showing his disinterest in pursuing something romantic. Unable to cope with her heartbreak, she decided it would be better to forget he existed.
It's exactly why she didn't understand how he could still have the same effect on her years later. Even worse, Daniella willingly agreed to be in a fake relationship with him for the sake of making him look good. She should know better, right?
At the Coffee Shop of Curiosities by Heather Webber
Shortly after her ex-boyfriend dies, Ava Harrison comes across an odd job listing for a caretaker position in Driftwood, Alabama. With no other prospects, she decides she doesn't have anything to lose by applying to it.
On the other hand, Maggie Mae Brightwell has always been one of Driftwood's positive residents. She happily runs the local coffee and curiosity shop, but underneath her charming demeanor lies a sea of sadness and grief.
It shocks both Ava and Maggie to learn they have a lot in common, especially the trail of regret that follows them everywhere they go. But, they learn to start enjoying life again by doing the one thing that scares them — letting go.
The Wild Lavender Bookshopby Jodi Thomas
Everything isn't always what it seems, and The Wild Lavender Bookshop does a great job of showing that.
Although Someday Valley is picturesque and seems to be a cozy place, Core Lee and her sister, Katherine, have a lot to discuss. Most of their conversations revolve around their father, Bear Buchanan, and how much they're worried about him. What they don't know is that Bear's been hiding some things.
As the sisters live their lives, a woman named Andi Delane shows up in Someday Valley with knowledge of a mysterious will not many know about. With the protection of Deputy Danny Davis, Andi seeks out to meet the father she never knew she had and it just may be the thing that shakes up the quiet town.
The Lost Bookshop by Evie Woods
Opaline, Martha, and Henry want more out of life than they've allowed themselves to have. They feel more like the sidekicks than main characters and that has to change. They don't anticipate being placed under a vanishing bookshop's spell though.
Soon, Opaline, Martha, and Henry will rediscover the magic in their everyday lives and understand they've been anything but sidekicks all along.
Ready or Not by Cara Bastone
Eve Hatch is quite content with the cozy life she has in Brooklyn, NY. She has easy access to her best friend Willa and doesn't have to answer to her midwestern family anymore. And her job? Well, it's comfortable enough. Her's life so routine that it takes something drastic to shake life up — a surprise pregnancy.
With it comes an odd feeling that she and Willa aren't as close anymore, and that hurts Eve. The one person she'd never expect to help her does and it happens to be Willa's older brother Shep. Eve also has the tentative support of the guy she had a one-night stand with; the same guy who's the father of unborn child.
Though she always assumed she was happy with her life, Eve begins understand that this unplanned pregnancy may be the perfect push she needed to truly start living.
The Hygge Holidayby Rosie Blake
The residents of Yulethorpe aren't exactly thrilled that it's fall. Everything feels dismal and wet, which doesn't spark much joy. Then Clara Kristensen pops into town.
She's just visiting, but she can't help but spread a little charm to spruce Yulethorpe up. Everything's fine until no-nonsense Joe arrives in town. He's way too busy to slow down so he's immediately suspicious of Clara's 'unusual' optimism.
But it's hard to resist Clara's charm and soon Joe will wonder if there's more to life than being on-the-go all the time.
Reunited on Sugar Maple Road by Debbie Mason
Emma Scott lives and works in Highland Falls as a police officer who doesn't have time for anything that doesn't feel significant. She's still hurting after the death of her fiancé and doesn't plan to open up to the worry of close loved ones.
When her brother's best friend, Josh Callahan, steps into view, Emma feels annoyed that she's even noticing him. He's her cheerful opposite and looks good while being positive.
To help get her out of her funk, Josh suggests a fake dating scheme where there's no strings attached. Sadly, he's earned a reputation of being a womanizer in Highland Falls after the breakdown of his marriage so he can shape up his image. The problems start when Josh realizes he's not faking his feelings for Emma, but he's not sure if she'll ever reciprocate them due to her steely exterior.
Recipe for a Charmed Life by Rachel Linden
Georgia May Jackson has been steadily working in Paris so she can open her own restaurant, but her plans meet a drastic end when she loses her job, boyfriend, and the gift everyone has lauded her for — her impeccable taste buds! There's no way to explain what happened to her, right?
Soon Georgia's estranged mom reaches out to her which leads the former to travel to a place close to Seattle. She's not so sure about reconnecting with her mom, but she begins opening her heart to the idea of them having a great relationship. There's also the daily sightings of her attractive neighbor.
As the days go on, Georgia begins to sense there may be more to life than the version of the culinary gift she's always been applauded for.
The Only Purple House in Townby Ann Aguirre
He should be excited about his success, but he's incredibly lonely. It's just his luck that he's found his former crush after all this time, even if she is a little quirky.
Fall Into Temptationby Lucy Score
Beckett Pierce's ex-girlfriend soured his views of love after literally setting something is life on fire so he spends time alone, not that he's complaining. The same goes for Gianna Decker.. She's got two kids and only has room to focus on the yoga studio she just opened. How fitting is it that they're in each other's lives because Beckett is Gianna's landlord?
There's so many reasons why they should stay far away from each other, but they just can't help themselves. Everything about Beckett and Gianna is tempting...
