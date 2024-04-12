I Can't Stop Reading Abby Jimenez Books — Here Are 7 To Read This Summer
In lieu of looking through my TBR list to find the perfect books to make me feel like it's summer already, I happened upon the newest Abby Jimenez book, Just for the Summer. It sounded like just what I needed, and it definitely was because I read it all in one sitting... I'm being so serious. I just couldn't put it down, soon becoming entranced and addicted to Abby Jimenez books, whose writing is simultaneously so easy to read and the perfect escape from reality for a short while.
While the New York Times Best-Selling Author writes romance books, Abby Jimenez actually owns a bakery that she founded out of her own kitchen! That sounds straight out of one of her books, so it's no wonder she's so good at creating worlds worth reading about.
Abby's books genuinely give me all the summer feels, so if you're looking for that perfect easy, summer read then this is just the author for you! Here are 7 Abby Jimenez books you should definitely pick up this year!
The Friend Zone
This book is Abby Jimenez's debut novel, with over 160,000 ratings on Goodreads, so you definitely want to make sure to read this one to fully grasp the Abby Jimenez experience.
The book follows a young woman named Kristen who is adamantly against men at the moment. She's fierce, passionate, and completely loyal to those she loves. She's also dealing with a troubling reality regarding her health and inability to have children after an upcoming surgery, but she puts that aside to plan her best friend's wedding because that is her priority. That is, until Kristen meets the best man of said wedding who is handsome and oh-so charming. Their flirtation and his protectiveness over her becomes difficult for Kristen when she finds out his dream: to have a big happy family with lots of kids — which is exactly what Kristen may not be able to do. This book is filled with funny moments, romantic moments, and incredible real and raw moments that will leave you crying and empathetic.
This is an incredible debut novel for Abby and will leave you wanting so much more. Lucky for you, we made this whole list of what you can read from her. ;)
Yours Truly
This is probably Jimenez's most popular book, with over 250,000 ratings on Goodreads and over 22,000 reviews on Amazon.Yours Truly tells the story of a woman name Dr. Brianna Ortiz who recently went through a divorce and is feeling painfully stagnant in her life. She's dealing with so many mixed emotions, family troubles, and the promotion she wants at her job might be going to a doctor that she absolutely does not like. Then...said doctor ends up writing her a note that has her re-thinking her hatred for him. She starts to see a side of him that she hadn't before and she begins to even....look forward to his letters. To top it all off, he ends up doing about the biggest favor a person could ever do. He gives her brother a kidney he's been needing for surgery. Which leaves her no choice but to owe him big time. What will happen when the doctor wants to cash in on that favor? And how will their relationship change?
Definitely add this one to your TBR list!
Worst Wingman Ever
This book is a short story that's part of a romantic meet-cute set created with other authors, but it's still adorable none-the-less! In this novella, the main protagonist is a woman named Holly who's taking care of her dying grandmother. One day after finding a note left on her car windshield, she finds out it was an anonymous secret admirer, but...just not for her. The "worst wingman ever" decides to apologize and it then starts a flirtatious exchange between the two. Throughout this short story, you'll start falling in love with the characters as they themselves fall in love. You'll definitely wish it was longer by the end!
Part of Your World
After a bad driving instance with a baby goat (it's a long story), Alexis hightails to a random town's bar while she awaits a tow truck. A local town legend and much younger man, Daniel Grant, is the man who helps her in her dire time of need. Lucky for her, he knows his way around and happens to be super charming. Not so lucky for him, the town has a lot of single man that also happen to be intrigued by Alexis. But the two have a pull towards each other that they can't seem to deny. While they share attraction and intrigue, they live complete different lives in completely different cities. How will the two navigate a relationship if it ever came to that? And would they be able to make it work even when it seems like nothing is going their way?
This is such a sweet read that will have you rooting for this adorable couple instantly! This will be sure to have you on the edge of your seat to see if the couple can make it work despite all odds!
Life's Too Short
The main protagonist Vanessa Price takes a leap of faith to quiet her job and travel the world. She had no clue that following that leap of faith, she would gain millions of followers online that were intrigued about her lifestyle and wanting to know more. But her passionate adventure is soon cut short when Vanessa gets custody of her sister's daughter. An abrupt switch from her lifestyle, Vanessa must learn to adapt to these new circumstances. She soon gets visits from the attractive lawyer neighbor, Adrian, who happens to be the only one who can soother her niece. Soon, she starts looking forward to their time together and wanting him around more and more, even if his dog is kind of weird.
Abby Jimenez does is again with this incredible and easy-to-read book. It's light, adventure-filled, and has a sincere spirit at the heart of it. Read as Vanessa learns how to cope with her new family life while falling in love in the middle of it.
The Happily Ever After Playlist
Sloane Monroe is an artist with a hectic life that doesn't have much order. She doesn't know where her life is headed, feeling helpless and alone. That all changes when a lost puppy comes into the picture. She gives him shelter and a home and slowly her life feels like it's coming together. That is, until her puppy's real owner comes back and wants his dog. But the fighting and frustration over their shared love for the dog starts to turn into shared love for each other. Their late night phone calls and texts start to grow into something more. But therein lies the question: what would happen if they were to meet? And how could they make a relationship work with their respective lives? Sloan can't handle anymore heartache and starts to wonder if this could really be her happily ever after, after all.
This book couldn't be anymore Abby Jimenez! It's written in her usual and perfect, easy-going style that brings up lighthearted fun with passion and tension as well. It's a great read for any animal lovers. With over 120,000 rating on Goodreads, you'll definitely want to add this to your list of reads for the summer.
Just For The Summer
This is Abby's newest release, and it's SO good! Having just read it in preparation for the summer myself, I can say it is such a fun and easy read that you won't be able to put down.
It tells the story of Justin and Ellie, two people who believe they are curse in relationships with never finding "the one." The real kicker? After every breakup, their ex finds their "the one" immediately after and gets to live there happily ever after while Justin and Ellie are left single once again. The two find each other on a reddit thread and make plans to jokingly date each other into order to break each other's curses. But fate has other plans for these two unlucky romantics. Dating each other turns out to be far from a joke and not at all going according to their plan. As love, family tension, and passion arises, will they allow themselves to take a chance on each other? Or will they leave as heartbroken as they came? Read this sweet summer read to find out!
