Can't Get Enough of 'Boots' On Netflix? Meet The Full Cast.
Netflix dropped a brand new comedy-drama on October 9, and the internet can't stop talking about it. Boots follows a closeted US Marine named Cameron in the 1990s as he, along with his best friend, survive boot camp and all the relationships, challenges, and complications that come with it. All episodes are streaming now, so if you've already binged it and have questions (or want all the info before you press play), then you've come to the right place.
Here's everything you need to know about Boots, streaming now on Netflix.
What is Boots Netflix about?
Boots on Netflix follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a closeted young man in the 1990s who joins the US Marine Corps with his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh). As they get to know the other recruits and make their way through training camp, the group has to figure out their limits and who they are. "With sharp wit and plenty of heart, BOOTS is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world—even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind," according to the official Netflix synopsis.
Who's in the Boots cast?
The Boots cast includes:
- Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope
- Liam Oh as Ray McAffey
- Max Parker as Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan
- Cedrick Cooper as Staff Sergeant Marcus McKinnon
- Ana Ayora as Captain Denise Fajardo
- Angus O'Brien as Thaddeus Beau Sterling Hicks
- Dominic Goodman as Isaiah Nash
- Zach Roerig as Sergeant Knox
- Vera Farmiga as Barbara Cope
- Nicholas Logan as Sergeant Cary Wayne Howitt
- Kieron Moore as Nicholas Slovacek
- Blake Burt as John Bowman
- Rico Paris as Santos Santos
- Brett Dalton as Sergeant Pitowski
- Brandon Tyler Moore as Cody Bowman
- Anthony Marble as Harlan McAffey
- Joy Osmanski as Setsuko McAffey
- Logan Gould as Mo Mason
- Jack Kay as Joshua Jones
- Ivan Hoey Jr. as Benjy Cope
- Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as Alice
- Johnathan Nieves as Eduardo Ochoa
- Beau Mirchoff as Rob Maitra
- Sachin Bhatt as Major Wilkinson
How many episodes are in Boots on Netflix?
Boots has 8 episodes, which are all available to stream now! Here's the full breakdown:
- Season 1, Episode 1 "The Pink Marine" premiered on Netflix October 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 "The Buddy System" premiered on Netflix October 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 "The Confidence Course" premiered on Netflix October 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 "Sink or Swim" premiered on Netflix October 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 "Bullseye" premiered on Netflix October 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 "The Things We Carry" premiered on Netflix October 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 7 "Love is a Battlefield" premiered on Netflix October 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 8 "The Crucible" premiered on Netflix October 9, 2025
Is Boots on Netflix a true story?
Yes, Boots is loosely inspired by Greg Cope White's memoir The Pink Marine, about his time as a closeted member of the Corps.
Will there be a season 2 for Boots?
There hasn't been an official renewal for Boots season 2, but the cast would love to continue telling the story. “There are a lot of stories to tell, from more of Greg’s different experiences in the Marines to Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell to when it was repealed,” Miles Heizer told Variety. “I would do it for 10 seasons if they let us.”
Stay tuned for an official report on Boots season 2!
