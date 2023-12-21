37 One Pot Meals That Will Save Your Weeknight Dinner Plans
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
One pot meals are truly my favorite thing to make because admittedly, I'm a lazy girl! Sure, fancier, more intricate dishes can be rewarding, but they often yield a truly criminal amount of dirty dishes that I know I'm going to leave in the sink for days. One pot meals not only simplify the cooking process, but kitchen cleanup, too. Right now is the perfect time to whip up one pot meals because they're often hot, hearty, and give you a handful of leftover servings to eat for quick lunches and dinners.
From hearty stews to sizzling stir-fries, this post is your go-to guide to a kitchen filled with delicious simplicity. Now, allow me introduce you to the joy of creating scrumptious, fuss-free one pot meals that will leave your taste buds in bliss!
One Pot Salmon Nicoise
Technically, this one pot recipe uses a pan, but there's no arguing just how easy it is to make. It's also superbly tasty and creates a dazzling presentation on the plate. (via Brit + Co.)
One Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta
Pasta is my main food group TBH. This dish pairs it with chicken for a healthy balance of carbs and protein. Plus, it saves beautifully for leftovers. (via Brit + Co.)
Elote One Pot Pasta
Elote is so good. Indulge in corn, cilantro, cheese, and more alognside some pasta in this easy one pot meal. (via Brit + Co.)
One Pot Chicken Couscous
This couscous is a great contender for a dinner party since it requires minimal effort, but still looks (and tastes) gorgeous. (via Brit + Co.)
Mushroom Risotto in One Pot
This risotto is made even easier with the help of the Instant Pot. A true kitchen savior! (via Brit + Co.)
One Pot Lentil Millet Bowl
This vegan nourishment is unmatched because of its one pot qualities! (via Brit + Co.)
One Pot Vegan Pasta with Sausage + Gnocchi
You just can't go wrong with some warm gnocchi and sausage. The two make a decadent pairing in this one pot meal, perfect for cozy winter days. (via The Edgy Veg)
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll Soup
Comfort food is calling in the form of this deconstructed cabbage roll soup. Making it in one pot means post-dinner cleanup time is close to none. (via Give Recipe)
One Pot Leek + Celery Soup
This one pot dinner is a surefire way to get in those veggies! (via Crowded Kitchen)
One Pot Pasta with Tomato + Mascarpone Sauce
Throw some creamy mascarpone into your next one pot pasta. You deserve a touch of elegance. (via Vanilla and Bean)
One Pot Orecchiette with Sausage + Broccolini
This pot boasts a delicious mix of carbs, veg, and meat. The best thing about it is that you can totally customize it with different ingredients, based on what's in the fridge. (via Bowl of Delicious)
One Pan Lemon Chicken Orzo
All you need to dress up some chicken is some lemon. Those zesty notes will really bring forth a rich flavor. This one pot meal pairs lemony chicken with creamy orzo to satisfy. (via Vikalinka)
One Pot Creamy French Onion Pasta Bake
French onion soup is yummy enough, which means French onion pasta is even tastier. Bake it in one pot to unlock some seriously salacious flavors. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Chicken Pot Pie Casserole in One Pot
Pot pie is always a winner in my eyes. This one pot recipe is sped up by using ready-made biscuits for the crust instead of a homemade one. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Hot Italian One Pot Pasta
Spice lovers, listen up. This vegan pasta packs some heat for the days where you need a good sinus cleanse. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles
I could eat noodles every single day for every single meal if I wanted to. Thanks to this easy one pot meal, I just might start doing it. (via Takes Two Eggs)
One Pot Pea + Shrimp Orzo
You can make this one pot dish super easy by throwing in frozen peas and shrimp. (via Completely Delicious)
Green Pozole in One Pot
If you haven't had pozole before, you need to do so now. This one pot meal takes a total of 40 minutes to make, and trust me, it's so, so worth it. (via Most Hungry)
One Pot Cajun Pasta
This is one recipe that the whole fam will fall in love with. The creamy sauce combined with penne and sausage creates something so special. (via Culinary Hill)
Vegan Italian Sausage Pasta Soup
If there's anything I'm chowing down on regularly this winter, it's some variation of an Italian soup. This vegan version celebrates pasta and plat-based sausage. (via A Virtual Vegan)
Easy One Pot Jambalaya
Make this one pot meal for a potluck, and get ready for the raves to roll in. (via Averie Cooks)
One Pot Brothy Beans with Herbs + Lemon
This one pot meal would be the ultimate comfort for a sick day. The lemon and herbs add to its healing properties. (via The First Mess)
One Pot Vegan Pilaf
This dense dish is a can't-miss for colder-than-cold days. (via Where Is My Spoon?)
Potsticker Salad
Good year-round but even better in the summer months, this lively potsticker salad only requires one pot. (via Veggie Society)
One Pot Ham + Pea Pasta
This is one easy dinner that your kiddos can't complain about. Peas and ham, what could be better? (via Salt & Lavender)
One Pot Gluten-Free Lasagna
Wait – so lasagna doesn't have to take literal hours anymore? Nope, thanks to this delicious one pot meal. (via Rachel Mansfield)
One Pot Chili Mac & Cheese
Chili is most healing to me, and when paired with some cheesy mac, I just know this is a meal I won't be skipping this season. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Vegan Hot Pot in One Pot
Save yourself some money, time, and effort by making yourself a hot pot at home! This vegan-friendly recipe is cooked in one pot for ease. (via Gastroplant)
One Pot Turkey Pasta
This healthy pasta dish leverages lean turkey for a good dose of protein when you're craving something heavier. (via Feel Good Foodie)
20-Minute Vegan Instant Pot Dal
Again, the Instant Pot steals the show! This dal is extremely flavorful, and made so, so easy with this expert kitchen tool. (via Two Spoons)
Chicken Chile Verde in One Pot
This recipe is part-soup, part-stew. I'm in love with how dense the bowl is. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
One Pot Chicken Parmesan Garlic Pasta
This one pot meal uses a limited ingredient list, making it unbelievably easy to get dinner on the table in under an hour. (via The Fast Recipe)
One Pot Chicken Beef Stew
Make sure you have some rolls or crusty bread on-hand for this hearty pick! (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Healthy One Pot Pumpkin Alfredo
Your traditional Alfredo gets a fall-ish makeover with the addition of pumpkin. Plus, using one pot allows for less cleaning-induced stress after cooking. (via The Girl On Bloor)
One Pot Pasta with Peas + Bacon
Salty bacon pairs with pasta in such a heavenly way within this one pot meal. Feel free to get creative with the seasonings, and add more protein if you feel it's a fit. (via The Endless Meal)
One Pot Buffalo Chicken “Helper”
I will never say no to buffalo flavors. This warm, steamy one pot meal looks like just the thing I'll be obsessing over. (via Half Baked Harvest)
One Pot Gnocchi Bake
Baking this one pot dinner turns it super cozy and comforting for the season. (via Cozy Cravings)
Lead image via Takes Two Eggs.
