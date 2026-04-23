Gird your loins! The wait for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is nearly over, but if you think your only option to celebrate is by simply watching the movie, you’re dead wrong. There are actually tons of brand collaborations available now that mark the sequel film’s May 1 release, and they’re all downright iconic.

We've rounded up the definitive list of every limited-edition drop you need to secure before The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters.

Old Navy Old Navy Even Old Navy hopped on the cerulean sweater trend with their very own version, selling for $49.99. Their TDWP2 collection spans other wardrobe staples like tees, hoodies, hats, and bags that all channel the characters and quotes from your favorite scenes.

Walmart Walmart Scoop, Walmart’s "exclusive contemporary brand," is now carrying fashionable finds inspired by the film, with most everything priced under $50. Bring the style of Runway home with ease.

Lulus Lulus Lulus is stepping out for the movie’s release with a collection stacked with formal dresses. Every style is truly worthy of the red carpet.

Target Target Target’s TDWP2 collab includes a lineup of cheeky tees that sport iconic quotes from the original movie. Each piece is easy to dress up or down—just make sure your ‘fit doesn’t disappoint Miranda.

Starbucks Starbucks Starbucks is highlighting four new drink customizations in their app that take after the energy of the film’s top characters. From Miranda’s Signature Order to Andy’s Cappuccino, there’s something for everyone to sip on ahead of the theatrical release.

Nordstrom Tweezerman From eyelash curlers to fine-point tweezers, Tweezerman’s TDWP2 collaboration is here to elevate your everyday. It’s shoppable at Nordstrom right now.

Tangle Teezer Tangle Teezer Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Detangler boasts an elegant, TDWP-coded makeover. Made for effortless styling and detangling, it promotes less breakage with each use for healthy-looking locks.

Amazon Simple Modern Simple Modern’s new tumbler design pays homage to the classic film with motifs of high heels, handbags, and lipstick, all in an adorable red-on-white polka dot moment. Shop the 40-ounce lidded tumbler on Amazon for $29.99.

smartwater smartwater This collaboration brings the iconic ‘cerulean’ scene to life. By playing smartwater’s digital challenge, fans have the chance to win a recreation of the sweater alongside a themed gift box—all they have to do is select the right shade of blue to win. Aside from the gift box, two free tickets to see The Devil Wears Prada 2 are up for grabs. Plus, limited-edition smartwater cerulean bottles are available at select Target locations leading up to the film’s release while supplies last.

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