Here’s How To Get Free Chipotle On Thanksgiving Eve 2025

Chipotle just found a tastier way to reunite with your hometown besties this Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Eve, November 26, you can secure an epic BOGO free entrée deal that makes feasting with your friends or family before the more-formal feast super seamless and easy on the wallet.

Scroll on for all the details about Chipotle’s BOGO deal for Thanksgiving 2025!

Chipotle Chipotle is offering a BOGO free entrée deal at participating locations on Wednesday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to close (local time). The offer celebrates those classic hometown friend reunions once everyone returns to town around Thanksgiving. It’s a tasty way to gather together and catch up over a delicious bowl or burrito before those day-long family plans even begin. “For many of our guests, their hometown Chipotle is where they’ve created countless memories, and this Thanksgiving Eve, it’s a destination where reunions can begin,” said Chris Brandt, President and Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. “Whether you’re grabbing dinner with your childhood friends or kicking off the holiday early with relatives, our Back Home BOGO makes it easy to bring people together with real food.”

Chipotle The “Back Home BOGO” offer is limited to five free menu items per check, requiring the purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value. The deal is only redeemable in-restaurant at participating U.S. locations. Chipotle Rewards can earn points for the purchased entrées. Beyond Back Home BOGO, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery free on orders placed through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com from November 28 through December 1 with code CYBER25. Don’t miss these epic deals!

