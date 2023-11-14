54 Indulgent Thanksgiving Side Dishes For Any Holiday Gathering
Sure, turkey is all well and good. But, let's be honest… Thanksgiving side dishes are where it's at. Whether you're going with a traditional indulgent menu, trying to keep it semi-healthy, or throwing a totally paleo Thanksgiving dinner, the sides are what make the meal. That kind of pressure could be a stressor for some, but you have 47 Thanksgiving side dishes right here that are *perfect* for any type of Thanksgiving gathering. Keep reading and get your Pinterest board ready, because this supporting cast is going to win you an award for best Thanksgiving hostess.
Make Ahead Mashed Potatoes
These mashed potatoes can be made pre-Turkey Day and simply reheated before meal time. Just add salt, pepper and a dash of nutmeg, and you’ve got amazing potato heaven. (via Brit + Co.)
Low-Carb Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
It doesn’t matter what holiday it is, deviled eggs are always a requirement. Flavor with bacon and ranch to ensure that kids and adults will both devour them. (via Brit + Co.)
Photo by Ron Lach / PEXELS
Baked Brie
Traditional Thanksgiving side dishes can take some serious time and effort, but this one doesn't call for much. Just wrap a brie wheel in store-bought pastry dough, and watch the magic happen. (via Brit + Co.)
Thanksgiving Cheese Plate
This DIY crescent roll cornucopia will eliminate the need for most Thanksgiving side dishes. Just make sure your feast has bottles of wine at the ready for the all-day snackers. (via Brit + Co.)
Triple Threat Potatoes
Why choose between baked, mashed, or fried potatoes when you can have all three in one? Technically, these potatoes could be an app or a side – either way, you need them in your life. (via Brit + Co.)
Skinny Butternut Squash Lasagna Cups
The great thing about this tart (aside from its deliciousness, of course) is that it can be made completely ahead of time. Not to mention it has all of your sides in one dish. (via Brit + Co.)
Garlic Knots
Swap out your OG dinner rolls for something a bit more flavorful and less laborious. These garlic knots come together in about 20 minutes, plus are great Thanksgiving side dishes for scooping up gravy and mashed potatoes. (via Brit + Co.)
Sausage and Mushroom Stuffed Acorn Squash
This versatile dish could serve as a light main or a hearty side. It’s filled with homemade turkey sausage, woodsy herbs, and mushrooms for an all-in-one earthy Thanksgiving treat. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Simple Turnip Gratin
Fuss-free side dishes are an absolute *must* when you’re serving a big crowd. This easy gratin is made with seasonal turnips and just a handful of other complementary ingredients. (via Just a Little Bit of Bacon)
Sweet Potato Rounds With Herbed Ricotta and Walnuts
If you’re looking for a healthy-but-sweet version of bruschetta, using sweet potatoes is your answer. They’re jam-packed with nutrients, flavor and all-around goodness that your guests will go nuts over. (via The Roasted Root)
Garlicky Kale Salad With Crispy Chickpeas
Roasted garlic cloves and tandoori chickpeas are the stars of this dish, but it all comes together with the help of a bed of kale. The dish packs an unexpected hint of spice that goes perfectly with turkey and potatoes. (via Minimalist Baker)
Vegan Green Bean Casserole
Lose the added preservatives (and calories!) that are found in canned mushroom soup, and serve up this green bean casserole instead. The fresh veggies and herbs are way more flavorful and healthier than anything you’ll find in a can. (via Eat the Love)
Vegan Corn Casserole
Casseroles are the king of Thanksgiving side dishes. This one is made with corn, is totally creamy, and is 100% vegan! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Herbed Wild Rice and Quinoa Stuffing
This flavorful stuffing substitute is packed with fresh herbs, apples, cranberries, and pecans, making it a dish you’ll want to enjoy all throughout fall. And why not? It’s rich in protein and caters to almost any dietary restriction, so feel free to dig in! (via Kitchen Treaty)
Balsamic Rainbow Roasted Beets
Balsamic glaze perfectly highlights the earthiness of roasted beets. Even the beet naysayers will find themselves attracted to this dish. (via Back to Her Roots)
Cumin Roasted Cauliflower With Black Lentils
Looking for a healthy Thanksgiving dinner side dish that isn’t a potato? This cumin roasted cauliflower with black lentils is just what you need! (via The Awesome Green)
Ginger Miso Acorn Squash With Toasted Pistachios
This Thanksgiving side stands on its own among all the traditional staples. It has a sweet and salty contrast that stuffing just doesn’t deliver. (via Snixy Kitchen)
Protein-Packed Vegan Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Buried inside these mashed potatoes are sneaky swirls of hidden cauliflower and silken tofu. But don’t be scared, you won’t taste anything other than garlicky, cheesy vegan goodness. (via Eat Within Your Means)
Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Squash With Dried Cranberries and
Dijon Vinaigrette
Crispy, caramelized and slightly bitter Brussels sprouts pair amazingly with sweet and creamy butternut squash, dried cranberries and Dijon vinaigrette. This dish is epic. (via A Beautiful Plate)
Butternut Squash Orzo With Feta and Sage
If you’re not gorging on butternut squash this holiday season, what are you doing with your life? This massive casserole is enough to feed a small army so you can skip out on making anything else. (via The Mighty Mrs.)
Roasted Cinnamon Little Potatoes and Pumpkin
These roasted baby potatoes are not your average spud. They’re crispy, sweet and perfectly seasoned, so you’ll probably want to make extra. (via Noshing With the Nolands)
Roasted Butternut Squash, Kale and Cranberry Couscous
This salad could basically be a meal in itself. It’s got hearty grains and loads of veggies, but it’s also huge on flavor. It’s festive enough for your Thanksgiving table, but you’ll want to put it on repeat for weeknight dinners all winter long. (via Gimme Some Oven)
Sweet Pumpkin Buns
These pumpkin buns are pretty enough to be centerpieces. Smear with butter and maple syrup to enhance their sweetness. (via Lands & Flavors)
Stuffing Muffins With Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
The best part of Thanksgiving is mixing all of the foods on your plate together. Yes, this just makes the process all the faster. (via The Colorful Kitchen)
Brown Sugar Delicata Squash
If you’ve never had Delicata squash, you’re missing out on so much sweet deliciousness. Let their flavor shine by intensifying them slightly with a sprinkling of brown sugar. (via Dinner at the Zoo)
Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing
This no-fuss make-ahead stuffing has just the right amount of kick. And if you’re serving this as a dressing rather than a stuffing, you can even make it ahead of time and just pop it in the oven 20 minutes before serving. (via Damn Delicious)
Kale and Collard Greens Gratin
Sturdy collard greens provide a base for a creamy sauce, breadcrumbs and crispy prosciutto. If this dish gets mixed up with the mashed potatoes on your plate, you won’t be sorry! (via The Vintage Mixer)
Slow Cooker Mexican Mac and Cheese
The added tomato and jalapeño really give this comfort food an added kick. And who doesn’t love macaroni and cheese leftovers? (via Today’s Creative Life)
Slow Cooker Cheesy Mushroom Quinoa
Keep the vegetarians at the table happy with this hearty make-ahead quinoa dish. Add whatever veggies you like but mushrooms are a *must.* (via Le Creme de la Crumb)
Garlic and Butter Green Beans
Any recipe that involves a microwave on Thanksgiving is a blessing. Seriously. Simply make these ahead of time and pop them in the microwave for a few minutes before dinnertime and you’re set. (via Jacquelynne Steves)
Balsamic Roasted Red Onions With Thyme
These tart onions serve as a great side for any meat, and you can also use them for breakfast the next morning. Omelets with onions and goat cheese, anyone? (via Nerds With Knives)
Creamy Baked Macaroni and Cheese
You can’t go wrong with classic mac and cheese. It’s creamy, cheesy and the ultimate crowd-pleaser for any holiday. (via Certified Pastry Aficionado)
Crock Pot Bacon Green Beans
It’s not a true Thanksgiving spread without grandma’s green beans on the table. And bacon makes everything better, doesn’t it? (via Julie’s Eats & Treats)
Cinnamon-Sugar Hasselback Sweet Potatoes
Oatmeal. Cookie. Crumble. If that topper doesn’t tempt you to give these sweet potatoes a try, we’re not sure what will. (via How Sweet It Is)
Creamy Corn Pudding With Crispy Onions
With so many great alternatives to green bean casserole, you may find yourself with an extra can of fried onions on your hands. Show them off in whole new way atop this slightly sweet (but mostly savory) casserole. (via Pinch of Yum)
Kale and Wild Rice Casserole
Kale, mushrooms and onions mingle together ever-so-nicely in this Thanksgiving side dish. Assemble it days ahead of time and simply pop it in the oven about an hour before you sit down for dinner. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Thanksgiving Root Vegetable Pie
Tuck into this mashed-sweet-potato-topped pie to reveal layers of chunky roasted root veggies and sautéed mushrooms hiding underneath. It’ll be hard hold back from having seconds (or thirds). (via Food52)
Potato Goat Cheese Gratin
Crispy, creamy, cheesy and carby — what’s not to love about that? Switch up your standard potato preparation with this chic gratin. (via The Hungry Hounds)
Garlic Butter Mushroom Risotto
For a vegetarian-friendly side, simply simmer up this creamy mushroom and spinach risotto with vegetable broth. Whatever you do, don’t forget the cheese! (via Pinch of Yum)
Shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad With Apples and Parmesan Crisps
This hot and cold salad features a tantalizing array of both sweet and savory elements. Plus, parmesan crisps are amazing on just about everything. (via Love and Garnish)
No Yeast Dinner Rolls
When you're short on time to let bread proof, opt for making these super simple and easy rolls for one of your Thanksgiving side dishes. What else would you sop up that gravy on your plate with?! (via Give Recipe)
Cauliflower, Red Onion and Chestnut Tart
Just a small piece of this rich blue cheese Bechamel tart will satisfy your taste buds while leaving plenty of room in your belly for more important things… like dessert. But don’t worry, we won’t tell the pumpkin pie if you’d rather have more of this tart. (via Martha Stewart)
Dijon Maple Green Beans With Caramelized Pecans, Bacon and Feta
When you think of green beans on Thanksgiving, you probably imagine overcooked casserole. These fresh and crispy beans are far from that with a luxurious bite thanks to bacon and feta. (via Carlsbad Cravings)
Butternut Potato Puffs Thanksgiving Side Dish Idea
We couldn’t pass up this side based on its adorable name alone. Just squeeze seasoned potato and butternut squash puree through a large, star-topped piping bag and bake until golden brown all over. (via Bitter Sweet)
Vegan Whole Roasted Cauliflower
This cauli dish is all-the-way juicy and zesty, making the perfect Thanksgiving side dish for a lil' dose of veggies. (via The Edgy Veg)
Red Wine Cremini Mushrooms
So… you need a last minute addition to your Thanksgiving spread but everything’s already taken. These sautéed red wine mushrooms are quick and easy and you can be sure no one else will bring them. (via Kristeena Michelle)
Sangria Cranberry Sauce
This recipe definitely gets how we roll. It’s a perfect side dish to share with your wine-loving squad at Friendsgiving. (via SheKnows)
Potato Rings With Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
We imagine the whole “don’t play with your food” rule was set before these awesome potato rings were made. Though, maybe reserve the potato ring toss for after dinner. (via Spoon Fork Bacon)
Applesauce Mac and Cheese With Apple Sausage
Why leave applesauce all by its lonesome when you can have it buddy up with mac and cheese? While it may sound strange, apples and cheese totally go together. Pro tip: Try mixing in some chicken-apple sausage to amp up the apple flavor even more. (via Adventures in Cooking)
Mashed Butternut Squash With Goat Cheese and Rosemary
You’ve made mashed potatoes over and over again. Switch things up this year with this sweet and savory butternut squash mash with goat cheese and rosemary. (via Recipe Runner)
Roasted Sweet Potato, Wild Rice and Arugula Salad
Wild rice is chewy and nutty, and packs a punch with good-for-you fiber. Prep this salad ahead of time and mix in the arugula and dressing at the last minute. (via Pinch of Yum)
Rosemary Garlic Hasselback Potatoes
Potatoes are a serious Thanksgiving Day side. No pressure, but a lot of people are depending on you. These rosemary garlic potatoes only call for a few ingredients and can serve as the perfect low-calorie sub for french fries any day of the year. It’s a win-win. (via Feasting at Home)
Honey Garlic Roasted Carrots
Pumpkin and butternut squash get all of the orange vegetable glory on Thanksgiving. It's time that carrots stood up and took their place at the head of the sides table once and for all. (via Carlsbad Cravings)
Harvest Salad With Quinoa + Butternut Squash
This hearty salad has all the color and all the flavor you need to feel satisfied on Thanksgiving. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Which of these Thanksgiving side dishes tops your list and makes the short list for this year's table?
