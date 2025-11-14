While Thanksgiving is the time to be grateful and spend time with family, I find it to be the most stressful time of the year. Unfortunately, it brings up a lot more irritation and anxiety than it does gratitude because of the excessive meal prep. Preparing multiple servings of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie gets exhausting, especially when my family is chock full of niche dietary needs and picky eaters. Sometimes, I have half a mind to throw my hands up in the air and just order a bunch of fast food for Thanksgiving since it’s such a hassle.

Fortunately, things are going to be super lax this holiday season since my closest friends and I have decided to throw Friendsgiving. We’re going to prepare our own turkey and some specialty sides, but we also want to incorporate fast food Thanksgiving finds into our feast. It’s going to make the process a whole lot less draining. Thus, I’ve compiled a list of the absolute best treats and goodies from chain restaurants for this time of the year. Who’s hungry?

Scroll to see our favorite fast food Thanksgiving finds for 2025!

WaWa WaWa Gobbler Sandwich Where are my fellow East Coasters? If you’ve been to Wawa, you know just how addictive their food is. My absolute favorite? The Gobbler. It’s the perfect Thanksgiving treat of turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce all densely packed into one heavenly sandwich bun.

Popeye’s Popeye’s Cajun-Style Turkey One of the most ambitious fast food Thanksgiving meals on this list is Popeye’s Cajun-Style Turkey. I’m not sure what kind of addictive ingredients they use, but after trying it once, I’ve been actively dreaming about it ever since.

Firehouse Subs Firehouse Subs Thanksgiving Turkey Sub When I picture the perfect sandwich, Firehouse Subs' Thanksgiving Turkey Sub instantly comes to mind. I’m a sucker for stuffing and cranberry sauce, which pair perfectly with the tender turkey. It delivers such an unforgettably festive kick. Where do I sign the petition to make this a year-round menu item?

Denny’s Denny’s Holiday Turkey Bundle Sometimes you just want to keep it simple without straying too far from tradition. Denny's is opening their doors on Thanksgiving with a classic turkey deal that’ll taste just as good as your great aunt’s recipe (without the added stress). This year's bundle includes carved turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and a choice of a second side: herb-glazed corn, broccoli, or mac and cheese. It starts at $54.99 for up to four people.

KFC KFC Turkey Dinner We all know KFC knows what they’re doing with their chicken, so it’s no surprise that their Thanksgiving turkey is equally mouthwatering. They have several meal bundles to choose from this year, including a Cajun-style bird. Go crazy with sides like mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, corn, and more to really up the ante.

Looking for more food news? Sign up for our newsletter!