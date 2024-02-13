The Creative Way This Clean Beauty Founder Builds Her Brand
In our Take 5 series, sponsored by Verizon, we ask women in business about unexpected challenges, their inspirations, recent wins, and how the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Programhas helped propel their business forward. Here, we meet Ponchitta Lilly, founder of Ponch Cosmetics, a clean beauty brand for women of color.
What's the most unexpected or quirky business challenge you've faced and how did you overcome it?
Ponchitta: When I was hosting one of my clean beauty makeup and skincare parties, I started with my lip gloss line, and I ran out of applicators. I had all these women who wanted to try my products but they had no way of applying it. My daughter ran to the store but she couldn't find makeup applicators, so she brought back popsicle sticks. I started using those popsicle sticks for skincare, for lipstick, for everything. Over time, I created these positive messages on the sticks that women loved and that really resonated with them. That was a quirky challenge that turned it into something kind of great.
What’s a recent small win for you and your business?
Ponchitta: I was selected to be in a program for black women entrepreneurs and got to go to New York. I met some investors, which is a long-term goal, and I got to meet other entrepreneurs. We also listened to other successful women who talked about their journey, and who encouraged us to just keep going. For me, I've been to New York many times but this one time was special and I thought it gave me so much hope for my business.
Who is a woman in business that you look up to and why?
Ponchitta: Sheila Johnson, the co-founder of BET and the first billionaire African-American woman. What really impressed me is not that she made that much money but what she did with her fortune. I don't do this for money. I don't do this for fame. I do it for the opportunity to be able to give back to my community and leave something behind. Her story inspired me.
What's a book, podcast, or resource that has made an impact on you as an entrepreneur?
Ponchitta:How I Built This Podcast with Guy Raz. I love the way he asks entrepreneurs questions and tells their stories. I can listen to him all day. The other one is Girl CEO by Ronne Brown. She built this million-dollar brand just by getting on Instagram every day and telling brand stories. This resonates with me because I'm not a great marketer.
How has the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program helped propel your business forward?
Ponchitta: The Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program's free resources have helped me improve my email marketing campaigns by providing courses to help me enhance my copy and upgrade my messages! Since making minor improvements, I’ve grown my email list by 15 percent. They have also allowed me to partner with other businesses by networking in the Slack group, which has afforded me the opportunity to expand my reach. I participated in quite a few Verizon events that allowed me to get my brand out in the community. That was wonderful. My first grant was through the Verizon Digital Ready Small Business Grant program. From there, I just started getting asked to share my story. It was amazing.
Learn more about the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program and Ponch Cosmetics.