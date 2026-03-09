Colleen Hoover Opens Up About 'Reminders of Him' Cast: "Great to Learn From" (Exclusive)

Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him is coming to theaters on March 13, and we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at bringing the movie to life with a female-led team.

Reminders of Him follows Kenna (Maika Monroe), whose life changes forever after she's involved in an accident with her partner Scotty (Rudy Pankow). Sent to prison and separated from their child, Kenna returns home to a community that has no interest in welcoming her back — except bar owner Ledger (Tyriq Withers).

And to tell a story where motherhood, grief, and love are so central, it was important to have women behind the camera. "The cast and crew of Reminders of Him have been, not only really great to work with, but great to learn from," Colleen Hoover says.

Check out Brit + Co's exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Reminders of Him before the movie premieres on March 13, 2026.

Your browser does not support the video tag. The movie has a female director and 3 female producers — and I'm obsessed. "It's been really magical," director Vanessa Cashwill says. "We're trying to capture the heart and the essence of the story." And if you were emotional reading the book, there's a good chance the movie could make you cry too! "So many times behind that monitor, me and Colleen and Lauren, we were laughing, we were crying," producer Gina Matthews adds. "We know the story! And we're completely moved by Kenna's journey."

Universal Pictures "With every single moment or every single scene, it's really about asking 'Does this feel truthful to you? Does this feel grounded?'" Vanessa continues. And those questions were top-of-mind for Colleen Hoover as well. "Behind here on set, I was able to make sure that the parts of the book that meant a lot to me were gonna be in the movie," the Verity author says. "It's just been amazing." Writer and producer Lauren Levine wants you to see the movie and walk away with love in your heart. "My hope is that people go see Reminders of Him and leave loving the life they're in and have a collective emotional experience."

Where can I watch the movie Reminders of Him? Universal Pictures Reminders of Him is coming to theaters on March 13, 2026.

Who's in the Reminders of Him cast with Maika Monroe? Universal Pictures The Reminders of Him cast includes some names you're definitely familiar with: Maika Monroe (Longlegs) as Kenna Rowan

(Longlegs) as Kenna Rowan Tyriq Withers (I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Ledger

(I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Ledger Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) as Grace Landry

(Gilmore Girls) as Grace Landry Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale) as Patrick Landry

(The Handmaid's Tale) as Patrick Landry Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks) as Scotty Landry

