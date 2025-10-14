Everything You Need To Know About Colleen Hoover's 'Reminders Of Him'

A new Colleen Hoover movie is in the works. Reminders of Him (which the author published in 2022) is getting the film treatment alongside It Ends With Us, Verity, and Regretting You — and we finally have our first cast member. Keep reading for the latest news on the movie, and check back here for updates as they're announced!

Here's everything we know about Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him movie, coming to theaters March 13, 2026.

When is Reminders of Him coming out? Sony Pictures Releasing Reminders of Him is coming to theaters March 13, 2026. The movie was originally scheduled for February 6 before it was delayed a month. We'll also see Verity in 2026! It's a great year for CoHo lovers.

Who's in the Reminders of Him cast? Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Paramount+ The Reminders of Him cast is shaping up to be pretty great. So far it we'll see: Maika Monroe as Kenna Rowan: a woman who struggles to reconnect with her daughter after serving a prison sentence.

What is Reminders of Him about? Sony Pictures Releasing Kenna Rowan made a tragic mistake — and just served five years in prison for it. When she finally returns home to her now four-year-old daughter, Kenna realizes just how much her mistake cost her, and wonders if she'll ever be able to redeem herself. Bar owner Ledger is one of the only people who hasn't cut Kenna out, and as they form a connection, they realize their blossoming romance could risk everything. Fans of the book are thrilled that this book is being adapted for the big screen. "I loved it. Cried a lot and I’m happy it’s also getting an adaptation!" one user wrote on Reddit, while another added, "I was captivated from the very beginning. It was a great book for me." A third says, "Overall I loved the book, the ending was perfect, I wouldn’t change anything. But it was very predictable." Hey, sometimes we need a predictable happy ending!

Who are the characters in Reminders of Him? Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images We're still waiting to hear the full Reminders of Him cast, but here's a rundown of the book characters: Kenna Rowan : our lead character who spent five years in prison and longs to reconnect with her daughter Diem.

Is Reminders of Him steamy? anastasija/Pexels Yes, Reminders of Him has some steamy scenes, just like Colleen Hoover's other romance books.

Is Reminders of Him going to be a movie? Amazon Yes, a Reminders of Him movie is coming soon! Deadline announced in October 2024 that Universal Pictures was adapting Colleen Hoover's book of the same name, and Vanessa Caswill (who directed Love at First Sight) was announced as director in December 2024.

Are you excited for the new Reminders of Him movie? I can't believe we're getting it in under a year! Stay tuned for the latest updates and read up on the 10 Most-Anticipated Book-To-Film Adaptations We Can't Wait To See In 2025.

